Auction ended.

1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SEL

Bid to $4,900 on 07/29/26
Result
1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SEL
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Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBCA39D1GA235124
Mileage indicated74,200 Miles
LocationColorado Springs, Colorado
Engine5.5L M117 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorPajett Red Metallic
Interior colorMedium Red
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The W126-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class was one of the greatest luxury sedans ever built, a high-water mark for Mercedes-Benz engineering during the 1980s. As the range-topping model with a torquey and smooth V8 engine designed with the U.S. market in mind, the 560SEL that arrived for 1986 and carried the big sedan into the 1990s was the true pinnacle of the range.

This first-year 560SEL was finished at the factory in Pajett Red Metallic with gray cladding over a Medium Red leather interior and it is powered by a 5.5-liter M117 V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential. This example features heated and power-adjustable front seats as well as a heated rear bench with partial power adjustment. The car retains a Becker Mexico Grand Prix cassette stereo, and its modifications include chrome wheels and window tint.

First registered in Kansas, this 560SEL has been registered in Colorado for over 30 years. It was acquired by the seller in June 2026.

This 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SEL is now offered with factory literature, a spare tire, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Approximately 74,200 miles shown

  • Powered by a 5.5L M117 V8 engine

  • 4-speed automatic transmission, limited-slip differential

  • Finished in Pajett Red Metallic over Medium Red leather

  • Heated power-adjustable front seats and heated rear bench

  • Becker Mexico Grand Prix radio

  • Automatic climate control

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 226 – Footrests in the rear

  • 519 – Becker Radio Mexico Grand Prix electronic radio

  • 551 – Anti-theft/anti-break-in warning system

  • 581 – Automatic climate control

  • 597 – Heat-insulating glass windshield with filter band

  • 872 – Heated left and right rear seats

Modifications

  • Chrome wheels with gold badging

  • Window tint

Servicing

From the seller: “I believe this 560SEL to be highly original. It has always been garaged and carefully preserved. It remains in almost showroom condition and has been a pleasure to own. These W126 sedans are becoming increasingly difficult to find in this type of original condition, and this example has retained the quality, comfort, and presence that made the 560SEL the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz lineup.”

Known Imperfections

  • Two gold hubcap emblems are missing

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Wear on leather upholstery

  • Chip in windshield

  • Antilock light is illuminated on instrument cluster

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Kansas and Colorado. The car was acquired by the seller in June 2026.

Included Items

  • Factory literature

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SEL

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SEL

Last bid
Benzo702
Benzo702
$4,900
Seller
TC_9rarxl
TC_9rarxl
EndedJul 29, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids11
Views4,559

Comments & bids

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Benzo702's avatar
Benzo702
Jul 29 at 6:10 PM
$4,900bid placed 
THOMASHULL_f6qr's avatar
THOMASHULL_f6qr
Jul 29 at 5:57 PM
$4,800bid placed 
Benzo702's avatar
Benzo702
Jul 29 at 7:20 AM
$4,675bid placed 
BKgroup's avatar
BKgroup
Jul 29 at 12:25 AM
$4,575bid placed 
Benzo702's avatar
Benzo702
Jul 28 at 7:17 AM
$4,466bid placed 
BenzDr's avatar
BenzDr
Jul 26 at 11:11 PM
$4,366bid placed 
WildBilly's avatar
WildBilly
Jul 23 at 3:51 PM
$4,100bid placed 
THOMASHULL_f6qr's avatar
THOMASHULL_f6qr
Jul 22 at 6:36 PM
$4,000bid placed 
RetiredUSAF's avatar
RetiredUSAF
Jul 18 at 11:40 AM
$3,600bid placed 
THOMASHULL_f6qr's avatar
THOMASHULL_f6qr
Jul 17 at 6:16 PM
$3,500bid placed 
PapaGuest's avatar
PapaGuest
Jul 17 at 1:35 PM
$500bid placed 

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