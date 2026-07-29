1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SEL
Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The W126-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class was one of the greatest luxury sedans ever built, a high-water mark for Mercedes-Benz engineering during the 1980s. As the range-topping model with a torquey and smooth V8 engine designed with the U.S. market in mind, the 560SEL that arrived for 1986 and carried the big sedan into the 1990s was the true pinnacle of the range.
This first-year 560SEL was finished at the factory in Pajett Red Metallic with gray cladding over a Medium Red leather interior and it is powered by a 5.5-liter M117 V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential. This example features heated and power-adjustable front seats as well as a heated rear bench with partial power adjustment. The car retains a Becker Mexico Grand Prix cassette stereo, and its modifications include chrome wheels and window tint.
First registered in Kansas, this 560SEL has been registered in Colorado for over 30 years. It was acquired by the seller in June 2026.
This 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SEL is now offered with factory literature, a spare tire, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Approximately 74,200 miles shown
Powered by a 5.5L M117 V8 engine
4-speed automatic transmission, limited-slip differential
Finished in Pajett Red Metallic over Medium Red leather
Heated power-adjustable front seats and heated rear bench
Becker Mexico Grand Prix radio
Automatic climate control
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
226 – Footrests in the rear
519 – Becker Radio Mexico Grand Prix electronic radio
551 – Anti-theft/anti-break-in warning system
581 – Automatic climate control
597 – Heat-insulating glass windshield with filter band
872 – Heated left and right rear seats
Modifications
Chrome wheels with gold badging
Window tint
Servicing
From the seller: “I believe this 560SEL to be highly original. It has always been garaged and carefully preserved. It remains in almost showroom condition and has been a pleasure to own. These W126 sedans are becoming increasingly difficult to find in this type of original condition, and this example has retained the quality, comfort, and presence that made the 560SEL the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz lineup.”
Known Imperfections
Two gold hubcap emblems are missing
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Wear on leather upholstery
Chip in windshield
Antilock light is illuminated on instrument cluster
Ownership History
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Kansas and Colorado. The car was acquired by the seller in June 2026.
Included Items
Factory literature
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.