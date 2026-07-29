Description

The W126-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class was one of the greatest luxury sedans ever built, a high-water mark for Mercedes-Benz engineering during the 1980s. As the range-topping model with a torquey and smooth V8 engine designed with the U.S. market in mind, the 560SEL that arrived for 1986 and carried the big sedan into the 1990s was the true pinnacle of the range.

This first-year 560SEL was finished at the factory in Pajett Red Metallic with gray cladding over a Medium Red leather interior and it is powered by a 5.5-liter M117 V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential. This example features heated and power-adjustable front seats as well as a heated rear bench with partial power adjustment. The car retains a Becker Mexico Grand Prix cassette stereo, and its modifications include chrome wheels and window tint.

First registered in Kansas, this 560SEL has been registered in Colorado for over 30 years. It was acquired by the seller in June 2026.

This 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SEL is now offered with factory literature, a spare tire, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Approximately 74,200 miles shown

Powered by a 5.5L M117 V8 engine

4-speed automatic transmission, limited-slip differential

Finished in Pajett Red Metallic over Medium Red leather

Heated power-adjustable front seats and heated rear bench

Becker Mexico Grand Prix radio

Automatic climate control

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

226 – Footrests in the rear

519 – Becker Radio Mexico Grand Prix electronic radio

551 – Anti-theft/anti-break-in warning system

581 – Automatic climate control

597 – Heat-insulating glass windshield with filter band

872 – Heated left and right rear seats

Modifications

Chrome wheels with gold badging

Window tint

Servicing

From the seller: “I believe this 560SEL to be highly original. It has always been garaged and carefully preserved. It remains in almost showroom condition and has been a pleasure to own. These W126 sedans are becoming increasingly difficult to find in this type of original condition, and this example has retained the quality, comfort, and presence that made the 560SEL the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz lineup.”

Known Imperfections

Two gold hubcap emblems are missing

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Wear on leather upholstery

Chip in windshield

Antilock light is illuminated on instrument cluster

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Kansas and Colorado. The car was acquired by the seller in June 2026.

Included Items