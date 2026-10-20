Auction ended.

1986 Mercedes-Benz 500SEC ABC-Exclusive Widebody

No reserve
Sold for on 10/20/26
Result
1986 Mercedes-Benz 500SEC ABC-Exclusive Widebody
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (58)

Ending Tue, Oct 20 at 6:27 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINWDB1260441A226323
Mileage indicated209,393 Kilometers TMU
LocationTamarac, Florida
Engine5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 1986 Mercedes-Benz 500SEC ABC-Exclusive Widebody—estimated rate $399/year.Question mark circle

Apply now

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

When Mercedes-Benz launched the C126 coupe in 1981, the goal was simple: build the best personal luxury car on the planet. Designer Bruno Sacco gave the SEC a pillarless, elegant profile on top of the W126's solid engineering, and the 500 SEC sat at the top of the lineup. Its 5.0-liter M117 V8 made cruising feel effortless, whether you were flying down the autobahn or rolling through town.

The '80s also had a wilder side. Independent tuners across West Germany treated the S-Class coupe like a blank canvas for excess, and ABC-Exclusive, founded in Bonn in 1983 by Wolfgang Fraedrich, went all in with its wide-body C126. As an official Gotti dealer, it finished the look with matching multi-piece wheels, a style that was a huge hit in Japan. ABC-Exclusive shut down in 1993, so surviving cars are highly prized.

This 500SEC was ordered new through Mercedes-Benz Mainz in Germany in Blue-Black Metallic with a Black Amaretta interior. It came well equipped, with a limited-slip differential, self-leveling suspension, cruise control, air conditioning, a power sunroof, heated front seats, and factory wiring for a Becker or Tekade phone. The ABC-Exclusive conversion came later, along with Gotti five-spoke wheels (black centers, polished lips) and AMG exhaust tips.

First registered on March 6, 1986, it moved to the Netherlands in December 2011 before joining The Patina Collective in 2025. It is now finished in Black with a Black leather interior.

This 1986 Mercedes-Benz 500SEC ABC-Exclusive Widebody is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from The Patina Collective

  • ABC-Exclusive wide-body conversion from Wolfgang Fraedrich

  • 5.0-liter “M117” V8 mated to a four-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Black with a Black leather interior

  • Extensively optioned from new

Factory Equipment

  • Factory options include:

    • Limited-slip differential

    • Self-leveling suspension

    • Cruise control

    • Air conditioning

    • Power sunroof

    • Heated front seats

    • Factory wiring for a Becker or Tekade phone

Modifications

  • Full ABC-Exclusive wide-body conversion with flared arches

  • Gotti five-spoke wheels with black centers and polished lips

  • AMG exhaust tips

  • Resprayed in black

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history. It joined The Patina Collective in 2025.

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Netherlands Vehicle Registration Certificate: 1986 Mercedes-Benz 500SEC ABC-Exclusive Widebody

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1986 Mercedes-Benz 500SEC ABC-Exclusive Widebody · No reserve

Sold to
JNP77
JNP77
$41,965
Seller
AlexanderKeck
AlexanderKeck
EndedOct 20, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC
Bids37
Views15,352

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

JNP77's avatar
JNP77
Oct 20 at 6:25 PM
$39,220bid placed 
Gmseals26's avatar
Gmseals26
Oct 20 at 6:25 PM
$38,000bid placed 
NoCompany's avatar
NoCompany
Oct 20 at 6:25 PM
$37,510bid placed 
JNP77's avatar
JNP77
Oct 20 at 6:24 PM
$37,260bid placed 
2DEnterprise's avatar
2DEnterprise
Oct 20 at 6:24 PM
$36,666bid placed 
JNP77's avatar
JNP77
Oct 20 at 6:23 PM
$35,250bid placed 
NoCompany's avatar
NoCompany
Oct 20 at 6:23 PM
$34,000bid placed 
2DEnterprise's avatar
2DEnterprise
Oct 20 at 6:23 PM
$33,333bid placed 
NoCompany's avatar
NoCompany
Oct 20 at 6:23 PM
$32,000bid placed 
Gmseals26's avatar
Gmseals26
Oct 20 at 6:23 PM
$31,500bid placed 
2DEnterprise's avatar
2DEnterprise
Oct 20 at 6:22 PM
$29,999bid placed 
JNP77's avatar
JNP77
Oct 20 at 6:22 PM
$28,220bid placed 
2DEnterprise's avatar
2DEnterprise
Oct 20 at 6:21 PM
$26,500bid placed 
JNP77's avatar
JNP77
Oct 20 at 6:21 PM
$26,220bid placed 
2DEnterprise's avatar
2DEnterprise
Oct 20 at 6:18 PM
$25,250bid placed 
COBRAGURU's avatar
COBRAGURU
Oct 20 at 6:18 PM
$25,000bid placed 
2DEnterprise's avatar
2DEnterprise
Oct 20 at 5:43 PM
$23,750bid placed 
RomitP's avatar
RomitP
Oct 20 at 4:50 PM
$23,500bid placed 
JNP77's avatar
JNP77
Oct 20 at 3:38 PM
$23,000bid placed 
BOBSCHULTZ_6y3p's avatar
BOBSCHULTZ_6y3p
Oct 20 at 1:54 PM
$22,500bid placed 
BOBSCHULTZ_6y3p's avatar
BOBSCHULTZ_6y3p
Oct 20 at 1:51 PM
$22,000bid placed 
OShar's avatar
OShar
Oct 20 at 12:29 PM
$21,000bid placed 
Jadvette94's avatar
Jadvette94
Oct 20 at 12:25 PM
$19,860bid placed 
ponyboss' avatar
ponyboss
Oct 20 at 1:58 AM
$17,555bid placed 
2DEnterprise's avatar
2DEnterprise
Oct 20 at 12:53 AM
$17,250bid placed 
OShar's avatar
OShar
Oct 19 at 9:28 PM
$17,000bid placed 
JZMotorsport's avatar
JZMotorsport
Oct 17 at 11:28 AM
$16,500bid placed 
Dave-y1er8js4's avatar
Dave-y1er8js4
Oct 17 at 12:49 AM
$16,000bid placed 
JZMotorsport's avatar
JZMotorsport
Oct 16 at 2:16 AM
$14,500bid placed 
Dave-y1er8js4's avatar
Dave-y1er8js4
Oct 14 at 2:46 AM
$13,500bid placed 
J360VA's avatar
J360VA
Oct 12 at 11:16 PM
$12,000bid placed 
Dave-y1er8js4's avatar
Dave-y1er8js4
Oct 12 at 2:24 AM
$10,000bid placed 
ponyboss' avatar
ponyboss
Oct 8 at 7:20 PM
$8,888bid placed 
Panhead1965's avatar
Panhead1965
Oct 8 at 7:19 PM
$8,100bid placed 
ponyboss' avatar
ponyboss
Oct 7 at 1:24 AM
$7,777bid placed 
Lowballian's avatar
Lowballian
Oct 6 at 5:02 PM
$6,920bid placed 
ponyboss' avatar
ponyboss
Oct 6 at 1:40 AM
$6,666bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026