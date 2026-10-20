Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

When Mercedes-Benz launched the C126 coupe in 1981, the goal was simple: build the best personal luxury car on the planet. Designer Bruno Sacco gave the SEC a pillarless, elegant profile on top of the W126's solid engineering, and the 500 SEC sat at the top of the lineup. Its 5.0-liter M117 V8 made cruising feel effortless, whether you were flying down the autobahn or rolling through town.

The '80s also had a wilder side. Independent tuners across West Germany treated the S-Class coupe like a blank canvas for excess, and ABC-Exclusive, founded in Bonn in 1983 by Wolfgang Fraedrich, went all in with its wide-body C126. As an official Gotti dealer, it finished the look with matching multi-piece wheels, a style that was a huge hit in Japan. ABC-Exclusive shut down in 1993, so surviving cars are highly prized.

This 500SEC was ordered new through Mercedes-Benz Mainz in Germany in Blue-Black Metallic with a Black Amaretta interior. It came well equipped, with a limited-slip differential, self-leveling suspension, cruise control, air conditioning, a power sunroof, heated front seats, and factory wiring for a Becker or Tekade phone. The ABC-Exclusive conversion came later, along with Gotti five-spoke wheels (black centers, polished lips) and AMG exhaust tips.

First registered on March 6, 1986, it moved to the Netherlands in December 2011 before joining The Patina Collective in 2025. It is now finished in Black with a Black leather interior.

This 1986 Mercedes-Benz 500SEC ABC-Exclusive Widebody is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from The Patina Collective

ABC-Exclusive wide-body conversion from Wolfgang Fraedrich

5.0-liter “M117” V8 mated to a four-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Black with a Black leather interior

Extensively optioned from new

Factory Equipment

Factory options include: Limited-slip differential Self-leveling suspension Cruise control Air conditioning Power sunroof Heated front seats Factory wiring for a Becker or Tekade phone



Modifications

Full ABC-Exclusive wide-body conversion with flared arches

Gotti five-spoke wheels with black centers and polished lips

AMG exhaust tips

Resprayed in black

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history. It joined The Patina Collective in 2025.

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com