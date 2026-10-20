1986 Mercedes-Benz 500SEC ABC-Exclusive Widebody
Ending Tue, Oct 20 at 6:27 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
When Mercedes-Benz launched the C126 coupe in 1981, the goal was simple: build the best personal luxury car on the planet. Designer Bruno Sacco gave the SEC a pillarless, elegant profile on top of the W126's solid engineering, and the 500 SEC sat at the top of the lineup. Its 5.0-liter M117 V8 made cruising feel effortless, whether you were flying down the autobahn or rolling through town.
The '80s also had a wilder side. Independent tuners across West Germany treated the S-Class coupe like a blank canvas for excess, and ABC-Exclusive, founded in Bonn in 1983 by Wolfgang Fraedrich, went all in with its wide-body C126. As an official Gotti dealer, it finished the look with matching multi-piece wheels, a style that was a huge hit in Japan. ABC-Exclusive shut down in 1993, so surviving cars are highly prized.
This 500SEC was ordered new through Mercedes-Benz Mainz in Germany in Blue-Black Metallic with a Black Amaretta interior. It came well equipped, with a limited-slip differential, self-leveling suspension, cruise control, air conditioning, a power sunroof, heated front seats, and factory wiring for a Becker or Tekade phone. The ABC-Exclusive conversion came later, along with Gotti five-spoke wheels (black centers, polished lips) and AMG exhaust tips.
First registered on March 6, 1986, it moved to the Netherlands in December 2011 before joining The Patina Collective in 2025. It is now finished in Black with a Black leather interior.
This 1986 Mercedes-Benz 500SEC ABC-Exclusive Widebody is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Offered from The Patina Collective
ABC-Exclusive wide-body conversion from Wolfgang Fraedrich
5.0-liter “M117” V8 mated to a four-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Black with a Black leather interior
Extensively optioned from new
Factory Equipment
Factory options include:
Limited-slip differential
Self-leveling suspension
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Power sunroof
Heated front seats
Factory wiring for a Becker or Tekade phone
Modifications
Full ABC-Exclusive wide-body conversion with flared arches
Gotti five-spoke wheels with black centers and polished lips
AMG exhaust tips
Resprayed in black
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX History Report
Known Imperfections
Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history. It joined The Patina Collective in 2025.
Additional Information
This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.