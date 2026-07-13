1986 Mercedes-Benz 300E
Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Mercedes-Benz W124 is widely regarded as one of the most overengineered sedans ever built, blending vault-like assembly quality with refined road manners and long-distance comfort. Introduced for the 1986 model year in the United States, the 300E represented the backbone of the lineup, powered by a smooth inline-six and engineered to deliver durability in a wide range of conditions. Today, well-preserved examples are increasingly sought-after for their timeless RADwood-era styling and reputation for longevity.
This first-year 1986 Mercedes-Benz 300E is finished in Light Ivory over a Palomino MB-Tex interior and the odometer shows approximately 168,300 miles. Power is provided by a 3.0-liter inline-six paired with a four-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. Brake and air-conditioning system services are reported to have been performed.
This 1986 Mercedes-Benz 300E is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a Washington State title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 3.0L M103 inline-six
4-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Light Ivory over Palomino MB-Tex interior
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Electric sliding roof with tilting device
Central locking mechanism
Factory order codes include:
412 - Electric sliding roof with tilting device
466 - Central locking mechanism
506 - Outside rear view mirror, left and right, heated (electrically adjustable on the right)
590 - Heat-insulating glass, all-around, heated rear window pane
Modifications
Chrome wheels
Aftermarket head unit
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following recent service work has been performed:
A/C compressor replaced
Brakes replaced
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:
2023:
Oil and filter changed
Oil additive/treatment added
4-wheel alignment performed
From the seller: "Exceptionally rust-free with lovely original paint, this is a true desert car that has always been garaged. There are no significant imperfections to note. It comes with service records, including many years of documentation from the previous owner as well as my ownership. Most recently serviced less than 500 miles ago in late 2025, with fluids and filters replaced for the engine, transmission, and differential."
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Damaged air intake hose under hood
Cracked front bumper
Ownership History
The seller acquired the car in 2025.
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1992, has several reporting gaps, and shows that this Mercedes-Benz has been registered in California, Oregon, and Washington State.
Included Items
Owner's manual and factory literature
Kenwood stereo manual
Service records
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.