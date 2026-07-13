Auction ended.

1986 Mercedes-Benz 300E

No reserve
Sold for on 07/13/26
Result
1986 Mercedes-Benz 300E
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Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBEA30D4GA128493
Mileage indicated168,300 Miles
LocationRichland, Washington
Engine3.0L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorLight Ivory
Interior colorPalomino
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Mercedes-Benz W124 is widely regarded as one of the most overengineered sedans ever built, blending vault-like assembly quality with refined road manners and long-distance comfort. Introduced for the 1986 model year in the United States, the 300E represented the backbone of the lineup, powered by a smooth inline-six and engineered to deliver durability in a wide range of conditions. Today, well-preserved examples are increasingly sought-after for their timeless RADwood-era styling and reputation for longevity.

This first-year 1986 Mercedes-Benz 300E is finished in Light Ivory over a Palomino MB-Tex interior and the odometer shows approximately 168,300 miles. Power is provided by a 3.0-liter inline-six paired with a four-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. Brake and air-conditioning system services are reported to have been performed.

This 1986 Mercedes-Benz 300E is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 3.0L M103 inline-six

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Light Ivory over Palomino MB-Tex interior

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Electric sliding roof with tilting device

  • Central locking mechanism

  • Factory order codes include:

    • 412 - Electric sliding roof with tilting device

    • 466 - Central locking mechanism

    • 506 - Outside rear view mirror, left and right, heated (electrically adjustable on the right)

    • 590 - Heat-insulating glass, all-around, heated rear window pane

Modifications

  • Chrome wheels

  • Aftermarket head unit

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following recent service work has been performed:

  • A/C compressor replaced

  • Brakes replaced

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:

  • 2023:

    • Oil and filter changed

    • Oil additive/treatment added

    • 4-wheel alignment performed

From the seller: "Exceptionally rust-free with lovely original paint, this is a true desert car that has always been garaged. There are no significant imperfections to note. It comes with service records, including many years of documentation from the previous owner as well as my ownership. Most recently serviced less than 500 miles ago in late 2025, with fluids and filters replaced for the engine, transmission, and differential."

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Damaged air intake hose under hood

  • Cracked front bumper

Ownership History

The seller acquired the car in 2025.

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1992, has several reporting gaps, and shows that this Mercedes-Benz has been registered in California, Oregon, and Washington State.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual and factory literature

  • Kenwood stereo manual

  • Service records

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1986 Mercedes-Benz 300E

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1986 Mercedes-Benz 300E · No reserve

Sold to
CBoytWallStreet
CBoytWallStreet
$4,850
Seller
AI_4fuewr
AI_4fuewr
EndedJul 13, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids16
Views38,002

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CBoytWallStreet
Jul 13 at 5:46 PM
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