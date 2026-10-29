Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens — a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

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Built on the elegant Series III XJ platform, a design refined by Italian stylist Pininfarina, the 1986 Jaguar XJ6 Vanden Plas combined traditional British craftsmanship with contemporary luxury.

Powered by Jaguar’s renowned 4.2-liter inline-six engine, it delivered smooth performance through a Borg-Warner three-speed automatic transmission. The Vanden Plas featured a more opulent interior than the standard XJ6, including premium Connolly leather upholstery, extensive burl walnut wood trim, deep-pile carpeting, rear reading lamps, and other upscale appointments. The model served as the American-market counterpart to the Sovereign sold in the United Kingdom and other overseas markets.

This example is finished in black paint over Doeskin leather upholstery. The sedan is also equipped with dual fuel tanks, enhanced sound insulation, burl walnut wood dashboard and door trim, cruise control, and power four-wheel disc brakes, steering, sunroof, windows, door locks, mirrors, and seats. Stored for many years, this XJ6 is now presented as a non-running project.

This 1986 Jaguar XJ6 Vanden Plas project is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with an owner’s manual, service manual, miscellaneous parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Finished in Black paint (code PDF) ‌

Doeskin leather (AEE) interior upholstery

4.2L fuel-injected DOHC inline-six engine

Borg-Warner 3-speed automatic transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Dual exhaust

15” alloy wheels

Power four-wheel disc brakes

Fully independent suspension

Dual fuel tanks

Enhanced cabin sound insulation

Burl walnut wood dashboard and door trim

Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering

Power sunroof, windows, door locks, mirrors, and seats

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Traditional analog gauge cluster

Service

Roadmaster Caravelle A/S tires

Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Car has been stored for an extended period

Non-running project

Included Items

Owner’s manual

Service manual

Miscellaneous parts as shown in the photo gallery

Ownership History

This 1986 Jaguar XJ6 Vanden Plas is offered from The Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles. According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, which begins in March 1993, the car has been registered in Florida and Pennsylvania.

Additional Information

The seller states, "Karl bought this car from a local older gentleman who was moving to Florida. He got it for cheap and did a favor for the man."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.