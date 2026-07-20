Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.

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The 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible finally brought back a factory-built drop-top, answering loud calls from enthusiasts and taking advantage of new safety regulations that made convertibles possible again. Riding on the fourth-generation C4 platform first introduced in 1984, the ’86 model showcased a bold step into modern Corvette design, with improved aerodynamics and advanced engineering throughout.

Visually, the convertible matched the coupe’s sharp, wedge-shaped look and featured a fully manual soft top that emphasized a pure, driver-focused experience. Power came from Chevrolet’s proven 5.7-liter Tuned Port Injection V8, delivering 230 horsepower and strong low-end torque.

Chevrolet further elevated the car’s profile by selecting the Corvette Convertible as the official pace car for the 1986 Indianapolis 500, piloted by Brigadier General Chuck Yeager. Every convertible came with Official Pace Car decals that could be installed by the dealer, adding instant cachet. With 7,315 examples produced, the 1986 Corvette Convertible successfully reignited open-air excitement.

This 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Pace Car was delivered new to Superior Chevrolet in Cincinnati, Ohio, and it is finished in White over a Red leather interior.

This '86 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with dealer documents, window sticker, service records, and a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Finished in White (40U) with Red leather interior

White (11T) convertible top

5.7-liter Tuned Port Injection V8 rated at 230 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque

Four-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Official Pace Car decals

Fighter-aircraft inspired digital instrument panel

Driver information system

Power seats, windows, locks, mirrors, and hatch

Factory options include: AU3 – Six-Way Power Seat A51 – Power Door Lock System ARR2 – Red Leather Bucket Seats K34 – Electronic Speed Control w/Resume UU8 – Delco-GM/Bose Music System



Servicing & Documentation

Service invoices included in Documents below

Known Imperfections

All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven years in a climate-controlled facility

All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage

Images detailing the condition of the 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible are presented in the gallery

Please see the attached imperfection report

Power antenna is inoperable

Some wear on leather upholstery

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): Exceeds Mechanical Limits Title Issued (possible clerical error on six-digit odometer) Mileage Inconsistency (possible clerical error)



Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history for this 1986 Corvette Convertible Pace Car in Kentucky and Ohio.

Included Items

Window sticker

Dealer documents

Service invoices

Uninstalled Indy Pace Car decals

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com