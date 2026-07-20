Auction ended.

1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

Samuel L. Peters Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 07/20/26
Result
1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (160)

Ended Jul 20, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY6782G5901449
Mileage indicated29,600 Miles TMU
LocationCincinnati, Ohio
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorRed
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Video gallery

1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Cold Start
Play
1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Walk Around
Play
1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Headlight Operation
Play
1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Tail Light Operation
Play
1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Start Up and Radio Operation 1
Play
1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Start Up and Radio Operation 2
All videos (9)

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.

* * *

The 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible finally brought back a factory-built drop-top, answering loud calls from enthusiasts and taking advantage of new safety regulations that made convertibles possible again. Riding on the fourth-generation C4 platform first introduced in 1984, the ’86 model showcased a bold step into modern Corvette design, with improved aerodynamics and advanced engineering throughout.

Visually, the convertible matched the coupe’s sharp, wedge-shaped look and featured a fully manual soft top that emphasized a pure, driver-focused experience. Power came from Chevrolet’s proven 5.7-liter Tuned Port Injection V8, delivering 230 horsepower and strong low-end torque.

Chevrolet further elevated the car’s profile by selecting the Corvette Convertible as the official pace car for the 1986 Indianapolis 500, piloted by Brigadier General Chuck Yeager. Every convertible came with Official Pace Car decals that could be installed by the dealer, adding instant cachet. With 7,315 examples produced, the 1986 Corvette Convertible successfully reignited open-air excitement.

This 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Pace Car was delivered new to Superior Chevrolet in Cincinnati, Ohio, and it is finished in White over a Red leather interior.

This '86 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with dealer documents, window sticker, service records, and a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Finished in White (40U) with Red leather interior

  • White (11T) convertible top

  • 5.7-liter Tuned Port Injection V8 rated at 230 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Official Pace Car decals

  • Fighter-aircraft inspired digital instrument panel

  • Driver information system

  • Power seats, windows, locks, mirrors, and hatch

  • Factory options include:

    • AU3 – Six-Way Power Seat

    • A51 – Power Door Lock System

    • ARR2 – Red Leather Bucket Seats

    • K34 – Electronic Speed Control w/Resume

    • UU8 – Delco-GM/Bose Music System

Servicing & Documentation

  • Service invoices included in Documents below

Known Imperfections

  • All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven years in a climate-controlled facility

  • All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible are presented in the gallery

  • Please see the attached imperfection report

  • Power antenna is inoperable

  • Some wear on leather upholstery

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • Exceeds Mechanical Limits Title Issued (possible clerical error on six-digit odometer)

    • Mileage Inconsistency (possible clerical error)

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history for this 1986 Corvette Convertible Pace Car in Kentucky and Ohio.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Dealer documents

  • Service invoices

  • Uninstalled Indy Pace Car decals

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Documents and Receipts: 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

Imperfection Report: 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1986 Chevrolet Corvette

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
CecilPowell_wnq7
CecilPowell_wnq7
$10,850
Seller
Matt_Lowney
Matt_Lowney
EndedJul 20, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids19
Views16,432

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

CecilPowell_wnq7's avatar
CecilPowell_wnq7
Jul 20 at 5:57 PM
$10,140bid placed 
Jeffrobertson_xr0c's avatar
Jeffrobertson_xr0c
Jul 20 at 1:33 PM
$9,890bid placed 
CecilPowell_wnq7's avatar
CecilPowell_wnq7
Jul 19 at 2:25 PM
$9,500bid placed 
dayedreemer_jn98's avatar
dayedreemer_jn98
Jul 19 at 2:32 AM
$9,250bid placed 
Unremarkable68's avatar
Unremarkable68
Jul 16 at 1:22 AM
$9,000bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jul 15 at 9:28 PM
$8,500bid placed 
CecilPowell_wnq7's avatar
CecilPowell_wnq7
Jul 15 at 11:27 AM
$8,250bid placed 
BL_amb's avatar
BL_amb
Jul 15 at 1:32 AM
$8,000bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jul 14 at 1:19 AM
$7,000bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jul 11 at 12:13 PM
$6,500bid placed 
PoPo's avatar
PoPo
Jul 11 at 11:47 AM
$6,000bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jul 11 at 2:53 AM
$5,608bid placed 
Jeffrobertson_xr0c's avatar
Jeffrobertson_xr0c
Jul 10 at 5:09 PM
$5,300bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jul 9 at 8:46 PM
$5,000bid placed 
PoPo's avatar
PoPo
Jul 9 at 6:33 PM
$3,200bid placed 
Kingspeedshop's avatar
Kingspeedshop
Jul 9 at 10:40 AM
$3,000bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jul 7 at 7:11 PM
$1,800bid placed 
Jaw1968's avatar
Jaw1968
Jul 7 at 2:23 AM
$1,500bid placed 
Bigeze68's avatar
Bigeze68
Jul 6 at 3:21 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026