1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
Ended Jul 20, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.
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The 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible finally brought back a factory-built drop-top, answering loud calls from enthusiasts and taking advantage of new safety regulations that made convertibles possible again. Riding on the fourth-generation C4 platform first introduced in 1984, the ’86 model showcased a bold step into modern Corvette design, with improved aerodynamics and advanced engineering throughout.
Visually, the convertible matched the coupe’s sharp, wedge-shaped look and featured a fully manual soft top that emphasized a pure, driver-focused experience. Power came from Chevrolet’s proven 5.7-liter Tuned Port Injection V8, delivering 230 horsepower and strong low-end torque.
Chevrolet further elevated the car’s profile by selecting the Corvette Convertible as the official pace car for the 1986 Indianapolis 500, piloted by Brigadier General Chuck Yeager. Every convertible came with Official Pace Car decals that could be installed by the dealer, adding instant cachet. With 7,315 examples produced, the 1986 Corvette Convertible successfully reignited open-air excitement.
This 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Pace Car was delivered new to Superior Chevrolet in Cincinnati, Ohio, and it is finished in White over a Red leather interior.
This '86 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with dealer documents, window sticker, service records, and a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Finished in White (40U) with Red leather interior
White (11T) convertible top
5.7-liter Tuned Port Injection V8 rated at 230 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque
Four-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Official Pace Car decals
Fighter-aircraft inspired digital instrument panel
Driver information system
Power seats, windows, locks, mirrors, and hatch
Factory options include:
AU3 – Six-Way Power Seat
A51 – Power Door Lock System
ARR2 – Red Leather Bucket Seats
K34 – Electronic Speed Control w/Resume
UU8 – Delco-GM/Bose Music System
Servicing & Documentation
Service invoices included in Documents below
Known Imperfections
All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven years in a climate-controlled facility
All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage
Images detailing the condition of the 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible are presented in the gallery
Please see the attached imperfection report
Power antenna is inoperable
Some wear on leather upholstery
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
Exceeds Mechanical Limits Title Issued (possible clerical error on six-digit odometer)
Mileage Inconsistency (possible clerical error)
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history for this 1986 Corvette Convertible Pace Car in Kentucky and Ohio.
Included Items
Window sticker
Dealer documents
Service invoices
Uninstalled Indy Pace Car decals
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.