1985 Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet

No reserve
6 days
$1,500
1985 Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet
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Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWVWCA0154FK009625
Mileage indicated171,000 Miles TMU
LocationWorcester, Massachusetts
Engine2.0L Inline-Four
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorTan
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Built by Karmann on the Golf platform and produced from 1980 through 1993, the Volkswagen Cabriolet brought open-air motoring to the practical front-wheel-drive hatchback in a package that remained remarkably consistent throughout its long production run.

This example was originally delivered in Missouri in April 1985 and spent much of its life in the South before being acquired by the current owner in Massachusetts. F

inished in red over a tan cloth interior, the car has been fitted with a Mk3 ABA 2.0-liter engine paired with an automatic transmission in place of the original 1.8-liter unit — supported by a custom air intake, a performance chip tuning by TechTonics Tuning, and a professionally built engine wiring harness by Turbo Dave at TDC Shop. The power steering and air conditioning systems have been removed from this VW Cabrio.

This 1985 Volkswagen Cabriolet is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Mk1 Cabriolet body style

  • Finished in red over tan cloth interior

  • Manually operated white convertible top

  • Mk3 ABA 2.0-liter engine swap

Factory Equipment

  • 3-speed automatic transaxle

  • Power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Independent front suspension with torsion beam rear axle

  • Cloth bucket seats

  • Heater and defroster

  • Manual windows

Modifications

  • Mk3 ABA 2.0-liter engine

  • Custom air intake

  • Performance chip tune

  • Replacement engine wiring harness

  • Aftermarket taillights

  • Aftermarket stereo system

  • Seat covers

Servicing & Documentation

  • Advanta tires with 2022 date codes

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Power steering and air conditioning components have been removed

  • Various cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Convertible top has seam separation and discoloration

  • Rust present around rear window frame

  • Hood clear coat failing

  • Wear on upholstery

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • January 1987: Accident reported

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial registration in Rolla, Missouri. in April 1985 as well multiple reporting gaps. The car was subsequently registered in Indiana and South Carolina before being acquired by the current owner in Massachusetts in October 2023.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1985 Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet · No reserve

Current bid
Jschu_20
Jschu_20
$1,500
Seller
lol_Paul
lol_Paul
EndingTue, Jun 30 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids4
Views4,450
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Jschu_20
Jun 22 at 11:39 PM
$1,500bid placed 
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JS_qlr9r0
Jun 21 at 7:32 PM
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Jschu_20
Jun 18 at 2:55 AM
$1,100bid placed 
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PH_Trebuchet
Jun 16 at 12:04 AM
$1,000bid placed 

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