Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Built by Karmann on the Golf platform and produced from 1980 through 1993, the Volkswagen Cabriolet brought open-air motoring to the practical front-wheel-drive hatchback in a package that remained remarkably consistent throughout its long production run.

This example was originally delivered in Missouri in April 1985 and spent much of its life in the South before being acquired by the current owner in Massachusetts. F

inished in red over a tan cloth interior, the car has been fitted with a Mk3 ABA 2.0-liter engine paired with an automatic transmission in place of the original 1.8-liter unit — supported by a custom air intake, a performance chip tuning by TechTonics Tuning, and a professionally built engine wiring harness by Turbo Dave at TDC Shop. The power steering and air conditioning systems have been removed from this VW Cabrio.

This 1985 Volkswagen Cabriolet is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Mk1 Cabriolet body style

Finished in red over tan cloth interior

Manually operated white convertible top

Mk3 ABA 2.0-liter engine swap

Factory Equipment

3-speed automatic transaxle

Power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes

Independent front suspension with torsion beam rear axle

Cloth bucket seats

Heater and defroster

Manual windows

Modifications

Mk3 ABA 2.0-liter engine

Custom air intake

Performance chip tune

Replacement engine wiring harness

Aftermarket taillights

Aftermarket stereo system

Seat covers

Servicing & Documentation

Advanta tires with 2022 date codes

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Power steering and air conditioning components have been removed

Various cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Convertible top has seam separation and discoloration

Rust present around rear window frame

Hood clear coat failing

Wear on upholstery

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): January 1987: Accident reported



Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial registration in Rolla, Missouri. in April 1985 as well multiple reporting gaps. The car was subsequently registered in Indiana and South Carolina before being acquired by the current owner in Massachusetts in October 2023.