1985 Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet
Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:35 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Built by Karmann on the Golf platform and produced from 1980 through 1993, the Volkswagen Cabriolet brought open-air motoring to the practical front-wheel-drive hatchback in a package that remained remarkably consistent throughout its long production run.
This example was originally delivered in Missouri in April 1985 and spent much of its life in the South before being acquired by the current owner in Massachusetts. F
inished in red over a tan cloth interior, the car has been fitted with a Mk3 ABA 2.0-liter engine paired with an automatic transmission in place of the original 1.8-liter unit — supported by a custom air intake, a performance chip tuning by TechTonics Tuning, and a professionally built engine wiring harness by Turbo Dave at TDC Shop. The power steering and air conditioning systems have been removed from this VW Cabrio.
This 1985 Volkswagen Cabriolet is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Mk1 Cabriolet body style
Finished in red over tan cloth interior
Manually operated white convertible top
Mk3 ABA 2.0-liter engine swap
Factory Equipment
3-speed automatic transaxle
Power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes
Independent front suspension with torsion beam rear axle
Cloth bucket seats
Heater and defroster
Manual windows
Modifications
Mk3 ABA 2.0-liter engine
Custom air intake
Performance chip tune
Replacement engine wiring harness
Aftermarket taillights
Aftermarket stereo system
Seat covers
Servicing & Documentation
Advanta tires with 2022 date codes
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Power steering and air conditioning components have been removed
Various cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Convertible top has seam separation and discoloration
Rust present around rear window frame
Hood clear coat failing
Wear on upholstery
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
January 1987: Accident reported
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial registration in Rolla, Missouri. in April 1985 as well multiple reporting gaps. The car was subsequently registered in Indiana and South Carolina before being acquired by the current owner in Massachusetts in October 2023.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.