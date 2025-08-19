1985 Toyota Bandeirante
Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:15 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1985 Toyota Bandeirante stands as one of the most fascinating chapters in automotive history — a Brazilian-built descendant of the iconic Land Cruiser, born from an unlikely partnership between Toyota and the Brazilian military government.
Introduced in Brazil in 1968, the Bandeirante (Portuguese for "pioneer" or "explorer") was based on the 40-Series Toyota Land Cruiser platform. By 1985, it had evolved into a rugged, utilitarian workhorse powered by a Mercedes-Benz OM 314 diesel engine — a pragmatic choice driven by local manufacturing arrangements. This four-cylinder engine delivered modest power but exceptional reliability in Brazil's demanding terrain.
Produced exclusively by Toyota do Brasil, the Bandeirante was never officially sold outside South America. After a long run, the line was discontinued in 2001, leaving behind a legacy as Brazil's own rugged legend, serving farmers, government agencies, and rural communities with equal dedication
This refurbished 1985 Toyota Bandeirante has been refinished in green paint with a white top and grille. The functional tan vinyl interior includes patterned upholstery and a center console.
This Bandeirante is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles
3.8‑liter inline-four diesel engine rated at 85 hp and 173 lb-ft. of torque
Four-speed‑speed manual transmission
Dual‑range transfer case
Refinished in green paint with white grille trim and top
Front and rear seats with tan patterned vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
Boadone Cavalry M/T LT235/85R16 tires on steel wheels
Steel body panels
Side-hinged rear door
Front disc brakes
Solid front and rear axles
Leaf spring‑spring suspension all around
120-km/h speedometer
Modifications
Tan vinyl interior with patterned upholstery and central console
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1985 Toyota Bandeirante are presented in the gallery
Paint imperfections on edge of roof
Ownership History
This 1985 Toyota Bandeirante is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.