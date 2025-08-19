Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1985 Toyota Bandeirante stands as one of the most fascinating chapters in automotive history — a Brazilian-built descendant of the iconic Land Cruiser, born from an unlikely partnership between Toyota and the Brazilian military government.

Introduced in Brazil in 1968, the Bandeirante (Portuguese for "pioneer" or "explorer") was based on the 40-Series Toyota Land Cruiser platform. By 1985, it had evolved into a rugged, utilitarian workhorse powered by a Mercedes-Benz OM 314 diesel engine — a pragmatic choice driven by local manufacturing arrangements. This four-cylinder engine delivered modest power but exceptional reliability in Brazil's demanding terrain.

Produced exclusively by Toyota do Brasil, the Bandeirante was never officially sold outside South America. After a long run, the line was discontinued in 2001, leaving behind a legacy as Brazil's own rugged legend, serving farmers, government agencies, and rural communities with equal dedication

This refurbished 1985 Toyota Bandeirante has been refinished in green paint with a white top and grille. The functional tan vinyl interior includes patterned upholstery and a center console.

This Bandeirante is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

3.8‑liter inline-four diesel engine rated at 85 hp and 173 lb-ft. of torque

Four-speed‑speed manual transmission

Dual‑range transfer case

Refinished in green paint with white grille trim and top

Front and rear seats with tan patterned vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Boadone Cavalry M/T LT235/85R16 tires on steel wheels

Steel body panels

Side-hinged rear door

Front disc brakes

Solid front and rear axles

Leaf spring‑spring suspension all around

120-km/h speedometer

Modifications

Tan vinyl interior with patterned upholstery and central console

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1985 Toyota Bandeirante are presented in the gallery

Paint imperfections on edge of roof

Ownership History

This 1985 Toyota Bandeirante is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.