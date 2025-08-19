1985 Toyota Bandeirante

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$11,750
1985 Toyota Bandeirante
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (92)

Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINOJ76908
Mileage indicated77,900 Kilometers TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine3.8L Inline-Four Diesel
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorTan

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1985 Toyota Bandeirante stands as one of the most fascinating chapters in automotive history — a Brazilian-built descendant of the iconic Land Cruiser, born from an unlikely partnership between Toyota and the Brazilian military government.

Introduced in Brazil in 1968, the Bandeirante (Portuguese for "pioneer" or "explorer") was based on the 40-Series Toyota Land Cruiser platform. By 1985, it had evolved into a rugged, utilitarian workhorse powered by a Mercedes-Benz OM 314 diesel engine — a pragmatic choice driven by local manufacturing arrangements. This four-cylinder engine delivered modest power but exceptional reliability in Brazil's demanding terrain.

Produced exclusively by Toyota do Brasil, the Bandeirante was never officially sold outside South America. After a long run, the line was discontinued in 2001, leaving behind a legacy as Brazil's own rugged legend, serving farmers, government agencies, and rural communities with equal dedication

This refurbished 1985 Toyota Bandeirante has been refinished in green paint with a white top and grille. The functional tan vinyl interior includes patterned upholstery and a center console.

This Bandeirante is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

  • 3.8‑liter inline-four diesel engine rated at 85 hp and 173 lb-ft. of torque

  • Four-speed‑speed manual transmission

  • Dual‑range transfer case

  • Refinished in green paint with white grille trim and top

  • Front and rear seats with tan patterned vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Boadone Cavalry M/T LT235/85R16 tires on steel wheels

  • Steel body panels

  • Side-hinged rear door

  • Front disc brakes

  • Solid front and rear axles

  • Leaf spring‑spring suspension all around

  • 120-km/h speedometer

Modifications

  • Tan vinyl interior with patterned upholstery and central console

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1985 Toyota Bandeirante are presented in the gallery

  • Paint imperfections on edge of roof

Ownership History

This 1985 Toyota Bandeirante is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1985 Toyota Bandeirante · No reserve

Current bid
Ron-vnj22eog
Ron-vnj22eog
$11,750
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingMon, Jun 29 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids12
Views5,233
How it works
Bids
Ron-vnj22eog's avatar
Ron-vnj22eog
Jun 22 at 11:56 PM
$11,750bid placed 
ChuckyBrod's avatar
ChuckyBrod
Jun 22 at 12:11 AM
$11,500bid placed 
Ron-vnj22eog's avatar
Ron-vnj22eog
Jun 20 at 7:19 PM
$11,250bid placed 
JamesWalsh_5syf's avatar
JamesWalsh_5syf
Jun 19 at 3:09 PM
$11,000bid placed 
WY_2053's avatar
WY_2053
Jun 17 at 6:03 PM
$8,000bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026