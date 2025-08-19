1,900-Mile 1985 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:20 PM UTC
Addenda and errata
Please note YouTube videos have been added.
Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Everything about the third-generation Firebird, produced from 1982 to 1992, was indeed shaped by the times. With engines capable of less horsepower than the glory days of the 1960s, Pontiac had to build a new Firebird that was smaller, lighter, and more aerodynamic, with a design that shaved seven inches off its wheelbase and eliminated 500 pounds. Thanks to its large glass hatchback and folding rear seats, the new Firebird was also more practical than its predecessors. The new Trans Am played a role in "Smokey and the Bandit: Part 3" in theaters and was the basis for the KITT supercar in the "Knight Rider" TV series.
The 1985 model featured sleeker front and rear fascias, a more aggressive stance, and improved handling. It offered several engine options, including the 305ci V8 seen in this example that was sold new at Heritage Buick-Oldsmobile-Pontiac-GMC in Pulaski, Virginia.
Further, the car was fitted with the WS6 Performance Package with 16-inch alloy wheels and a limited-slip rear differential, a cassette stereo with an equalizer, power windows, and more as described below.
Though Pontiac built excitement, this '85 Trans Am has been driven fewer than 1,900 miles since its inital delivery.
This low-mile 1985 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is now offered by the selling dealer with factory window stickers, Dealer Car Shipping Record, factory owner’s manual and warranty book, dealer license plate, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles
Showing under 1,900 miles
Finished in Silver Metallic (12) with a gray cloth interior
F-Code LB9 5.0-liter (305ci) V8
4-speed automatic transmission
Glass T-tops
Factory Equipment
305ci V8
4-speed automatic transmission
“Trans Am” exterior decals
15-inch wheels wearing 215/65R15 tires
Rally Tuned Suspension
Front Air Dam
Hood Air Extractors
Hood Air Intakes
Factory AM/FM Cassette Stereo with Equalizer ETR System
Power steering
Power-assisted front disc/rear drum brakes
Factory options include:
A03 Power Door Locks
A01 Soft Ray Tinted Glass (All Windows)
A31 Power Windows
AU0 Remote Control Decklid Release
B20 Luxury Trim Group:
Deluxe Seats
Center Armrest
Map Pocket
Split Folding Rear Seat
Tinted Glass Panels / Trim details
B34 Front Floor Mats
B35 Rear Floor Mats
B48 Luggage Compartment Trim
Lockable Cargo Floor
Sound Barrier
B84 Body Side Moldings
CC1 Removable Roof Panels (T-Tops)
C60 Air Conditioning
C49 Rear Window Defogger
D80 Rear Deck Spoiler
LG4 Engine Upgrade / Features
MX0 Automatic Transmission (4-speed)
N33 Tilt Steering Wheel
UM3 AM/FM Stereo with Cassette
WS6 Performance Package
Special Performance Suspension
P245/50R16 Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Four-Wheel Disc Brakes
Additional handling upgrades
WU7 Performance Appearance / Aero Pkg
Front Fascia Extension
Rear Fascia Extension
Rocker Panel Extension
Lower Accent Stripe
12L Paint Exterior Silver Metallic
12U Paint Exterior Silver Metallic
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports that the following were replaced prior to their acqusition:
Fuel tank
Fuel pump
Fuel injectors
Battery
Clean CARFAX History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1985 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2022 and lists Florida registration history. This 1985 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles.
Included Items
Window Sticker
Factory Books
Dealer Car Shipping Record
Factory owner’s manual and warranty book
Original dealer license plate
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.