Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Everything about the third-generation Firebird, produced from 1982 to 1992, was indeed shaped by the times. With engines capable of less horsepower than the glory days of the 1960s, Pontiac had to build a new Firebird that was smaller, lighter, and more aerodynamic, with a design that shaved seven inches off its wheelbase and eliminated 500 pounds. Thanks to its large glass hatchback and folding rear seats, the new Firebird was also more practical than its predecessors. The new Trans Am played a role in "Smokey and the Bandit: Part 3" in theaters and was the basis for the KITT supercar in the "Knight Rider" TV series.

The 1985 model featured sleeker front and rear fascias, a more aggressive stance, and improved handling. It offered several engine options, including the 305ci V8 seen in this example that was sold new at Heritage Buick-Oldsmobile-Pontiac-GMC in Pulaski, Virginia.

Further, the car was fitted with the WS6 Performance Package with 16-inch alloy wheels and a limited-slip rear differential, a cassette stereo with an equalizer, power windows, and more as described below.

Though Pontiac built excitement, this '85 Trans Am has been driven fewer than 1,900 miles since its inital delivery.

This low-mile 1985 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is now offered by the selling dealer with factory window stickers, Dealer Car Shipping Record, factory owner’s manual and warranty book, dealer license plate, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

Showing under 1,900 miles

Finished in Silver Metallic (12) with a gray cloth interior

F-Code LB9 5.0-liter (305ci) V8

4-speed automatic transmission

Glass T-tops

Factory Equipment

305ci V8

4-speed automatic transmission

“Trans Am” exterior decals

15-inch wheels wearing 215/65R15 tires

Rally Tuned Suspension

Front Air Dam

Hood Air Extractors

Hood Air Intakes

Factory AM/FM Cassette Stereo with Equalizer ETR System

Power steering

Power-assisted front disc/rear drum brakes

Factory options include : A03 Power Door Locks A01 Soft Ray Tinted Glass (All Windows) A31 Power Windows AU0 Remote Control Decklid Release B20 Luxury Trim Group: Deluxe Seats Center Armrest Map Pocket Split Folding Rear Seat Tinted Glass Panels / Trim details B34 Front Floor Mats B35 Rear Floor Mats B48 Luggage Compartment Trim Lockable Cargo Floor Sound Barrier B84 Body Side Moldings CC1 Removable Roof Panels (T-Tops) C60 Air Conditioning C49 Rear Window Defogger D80 Rear Deck Spoiler LG4 Engine Upgrade / Features MX0 Automatic Transmission (4-speed) N33 Tilt Steering Wheel UM3 AM/FM Stereo with Cassette WS6 Performance Package Special Performance Suspension P245/50R16 Tires Aluminum Wheels Limited Slip Differential Four-Wheel Disc Brakes Additional handling upgrades WU7 Performance Appearance / Aero Pkg Front Fascia Extension Rear Fascia Extension Rocker Panel Extension Lower Accent Stripe 12L Paint Exterior Silver Metallic 12U Paint Exterior Silver Metallic



Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that the following were replaced prior to their acqusition: Fuel tank Fuel pump Fuel injectors Battery

Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1985 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2022 and lists Florida registration history. This 1985 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles.

Included Items

Window Sticker

Factory Books

Dealer Car Shipping Record

Factory owner’s manual and warranty book

Original dealer license plate

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.