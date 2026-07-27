Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 500SEL was the long-wheelbase flagship of Mercedes-Benz's W126 S-Class, offered in the U.S. market from 1981 to 1991. The SEL was powered by a 5.0-liter M117 V8, which was paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.

This '85 long-wheelbase S-Class is finished in Pajett Red Metallic over Beige leather upholstery and features chrome-finished 14" Bundt alloy wheels, a power sunroof, heated power-adjustable front seats, heated rear seats, automatic climate control, an Alpine cassette stereo, and a trunk-mounted CD changer.

Services performed between 2013 and 2024 include installing a remanufactured transmission, replacing the rear main seal, fuel injectors, steering gearbox, steering coupling, and power steering pump in addition to the front engine mounts and a steering damper, battery, ignition coils, and ignition control module.

This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 500SEL is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer's literature, a tool kit, a first aid kit, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

5.0L M117 V8 engine

Four-speed automatic transmission

Pajett Red Metallic over Beige leather upholstery

Heated front and rear seats

Chrome-finished 14" Bundt alloy wheels

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

5.0L M117 V8 engine

Four-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

Four-wheel independent suspension

Chrome-finished 14" Bundt alloy wheels

Power steering

Power windows

Power sunroof

Wood interior trim

Heated power-adjustable front seats

Heated rear seats

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Modifications

Alpine head unit and trunk-mounted CD changer

Servicing & Documentation

Per the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and included service records, the following has been serviced:

2024 Battery Ignition coils Ignition control module

2020: Muffler Center console trim Hood insulation

2018 Upper control arm Rear brake pads Distributor cap Spark plugs and wires Fuel filter replaced Four tires

2017 Power steering pressure hose Steering damper Front engine mounts replaced

2015 Steering gearbox Steering coupling Power steering pump Valve cover gaskets

2013 Remanufactured transmission installed Rear main seal Fuel injectors



Known Imperfections

Hood repainted

Left-rear door shows evidence of prior paintwork

Stone chips and scuff marks reported around the vehicle

Outer driver's seat bolster reported worn

Hankook Kingery ST tires with 2018 date codes

Ownership History

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this 1985 Mercedes-Benz 500SEL was registered in Florida from 1991 to 2011 and was subsequently registered in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Included Items