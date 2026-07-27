Auction ended.

1985 Mercedes-Benz 500SEL

No reserve
Sold for on 07/27/26
Result
1985 Mercedes-Benz 500SEL
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Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBCA37D7FA163234
Mileage indicated124,800 Miles TMU
LocationCharlottesville, Virginia
Engine5.0L M117 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorPajett Red Metallic
Interior colorBeige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1985 Mercedes Benz 500SEL Ride Along
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 500SEL was the long-wheelbase flagship of Mercedes-Benz's W126 S-Class, offered in the U.S. market from 1981 to 1991. The SEL was powered by a 5.0-liter M117 V8, which was paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.

This '85 long-wheelbase S-Class is finished in Pajett Red Metallic over Beige leather upholstery and features chrome-finished 14" Bundt alloy wheels, a power sunroof, heated power-adjustable front seats, heated rear seats, automatic climate control, an Alpine cassette stereo, and a trunk-mounted CD changer.

Services performed between 2013 and 2024 include installing a remanufactured transmission, replacing the rear main seal, fuel injectors, steering gearbox, steering coupling, and power steering pump in addition to the front engine mounts and a steering damper, battery, ignition coils, and ignition control module.

This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 500SEL is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer's literature, a tool kit, a first aid kit, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 5.0L M117 V8 engine

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Pajett Red Metallic over Beige leather upholstery

  • Heated front and rear seats

  • Chrome-finished 14" Bundt alloy wheels

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 5.0L M117 V8 engine

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • Four-wheel independent suspension

  • Chrome-finished 14" Bundt alloy wheels

  • Power steering

  • Power windows

  • Power sunroof

  • Wood interior trim

  • Heated power-adjustable front seats

  • Heated rear seats

  • Automatic climate control

  • Cruise control

Modifications

  • Alpine head unit and trunk-mounted CD changer

Servicing & Documentation

Per the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and included service records, the following has been serviced:

  • 2024

    • Battery

    • Ignition coils

    • Ignition control module

  • 2020:

    • Muffler

    • Center console trim

    • Hood insulation

  • 2018

    • Upper control arm

    • Rear brake pads

    • Distributor cap

    • Spark plugs and wires

    • Fuel filter replaced

    • Four tires

  • 2017

    • Power steering pressure hose

    • Steering damper

    • Front engine mounts replaced

  • 2015

    • Steering gearbox

    • Steering coupling

    • Power steering pump

    • Valve cover gaskets

  • 2013

    • Remanufactured transmission installed

    • Rear main seal

    • Fuel injectors

Known Imperfections

  • Hood repainted

  • Left-rear door shows evidence of prior paintwork

  • Stone chips and scuff marks reported around the vehicle

  • Outer driver's seat bolster reported worn

  • Hankook Kingery ST tires with 2018 date codes

Ownership History

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this 1985 Mercedes-Benz 500SEL was registered in Florida from 1991 to 2011 and was subsequently registered in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Included Items

  • Partial service records

  • Tool kit

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • First aid kit

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1985 Mercedes-Benz 500SEL · No reserve

Sold to
ChrisCorley_uyi5
ChrisCorley_uyi5
$6,000
Seller
MichaelC_7yty
MichaelC_7yty
EndedJul 27, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids24
Views7,989

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