1985 Mercedes-Benz 500SEL
Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 500SEL was the long-wheelbase flagship of Mercedes-Benz's W126 S-Class, offered in the U.S. market from 1981 to 1991. The SEL was powered by a 5.0-liter M117 V8, which was paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.
This '85 long-wheelbase S-Class is finished in Pajett Red Metallic over Beige leather upholstery and features chrome-finished 14" Bundt alloy wheels, a power sunroof, heated power-adjustable front seats, heated rear seats, automatic climate control, an Alpine cassette stereo, and a trunk-mounted CD changer.
Services performed between 2013 and 2024 include installing a remanufactured transmission, replacing the rear main seal, fuel injectors, steering gearbox, steering coupling, and power steering pump in addition to the front engine mounts and a steering damper, battery, ignition coils, and ignition control module.
This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 500SEL is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer's literature, a tool kit, a first aid kit, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
5.0L M117 V8 engine
Four-speed automatic transmission
Pajett Red Metallic over Beige leather upholstery
Heated front and rear seats
Chrome-finished 14" Bundt alloy wheels
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
5.0L M117 V8 engine
Four-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
Four-wheel independent suspension
Chrome-finished 14" Bundt alloy wheels
Power steering
Power windows
Power sunroof
Wood interior trim
Heated power-adjustable front seats
Heated rear seats
Automatic climate control
Cruise control
Modifications
Alpine head unit and trunk-mounted CD changer
Servicing & Documentation
Per the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and included service records, the following has been serviced:
2024
Battery
Ignition coils
Ignition control module
2020:
Muffler
Center console trim
Hood insulation
2018
Upper control arm
Rear brake pads
Distributor cap
Spark plugs and wires
Fuel filter replaced
Four tires
2017
Power steering pressure hose
Steering damper
Front engine mounts replaced
2015
Steering gearbox
Steering coupling
Power steering pump
Valve cover gaskets
2013
Remanufactured transmission installed
Rear main seal
Fuel injectors
Known Imperfections
Hood repainted
Left-rear door shows evidence of prior paintwork
Stone chips and scuff marks reported around the vehicle
Outer driver's seat bolster reported worn
Hankook Kingery ST tires with 2018 date codes
Ownership History
According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this 1985 Mercedes-Benz 500SEL was registered in Florida from 1991 to 2011 and was subsequently registered in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
Included Items
Partial service records
Tool kit
Manufacturer’s literature
First aid kit
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.