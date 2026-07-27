1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL
Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Part of the R107 roadster lineup, the 380SL was available in the U.S. market from 1981 to 1985. The 380SL derives its name from the 3.8-liter M116 V8 under the hood, which was factory rated at 155 horsepower and 196 lb-ft of torque. Power windows, air conditioning, and cruise control were standard equipment along with a four-speed automatic transmission, four-wheel independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and Bosch fuel injection.
This '85 380SL was acquired by the seller in 2009, and it is finished in Astral Silver Metallic over Royal Blue leather upholstery. The car is equipped with a removable hardtop, fog lights, a Becker Grand Prix cassette stereo, anti-lock brakes, and 14" Bundt Alloy Wheels wrapped in Hankook tires.
Service performed under current ownership has reportedly included replacing the fuel pump, tie rods, battery, tires, and brake lines.
This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL is now offered at no reserve in Nevada with an owner's manual, hardtop removal tools, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
3.8L M116 V8 engine
Four-speed automatic transmission
Astral Silver Metallic over Royal Blue leather upholstery
Removable hardtop
Becker Grand Prix cassette stereo
Recently installed Hankook tires
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
3.8L M116 V8 engine
Bosch mechanical fuel injection
Four-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
Power steering
Power windows
Becker Grand Prix cassette stereo
Modifications
Aftermarket dashboard cover
Window tint
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Hankook Kinergy ST tires with 2025 date codes
The following servicing has been performed under current ownership (see gallery):
Oil changes
Tires replaced
Battery replaced
Front tie rods replaced
Fuel pump replaced
Brakes and brake lines replaced
Center exhaust pipe replaced
Known Imperfections
Corrosion on hardtop and trunk lid detailed in the gallery
Aftermarket cover installed on dashboard
Wear on various interior surfaces
Tear in passenger seat upholstery
Passenger-side plastic sun visor clip needs replacing
Center console bolster armrest is missing
Passenger seat mechanism requires adjustment
Ownership History
According to the seller, this 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL is a three-owner example that they have owned for approximately 17 years. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple gaps as well as registration history in Florida since 1997. The seller states that the vehicle was relocated to Reno, Nevada in 2016.
Included Items
Hardtop removal tools
Owner's manual
Service records
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.