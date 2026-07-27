Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Part of the R107 roadster lineup, the 380SL was available in the U.S. market from 1981 to 1985. The 380SL derives its name from the 3.8-liter M116 V8 under the hood, which was factory rated at 155 horsepower and 196 lb-ft of torque. Power windows, air conditioning, and cruise control were standard equipment along with a four-speed automatic transmission, four-wheel independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and Bosch fuel injection.

This '85 380SL was acquired by the seller in 2009, and it is finished in Astral Silver Metallic over Royal Blue leather upholstery. The car is equipped with a removable hardtop, fog lights, a Becker Grand Prix cassette stereo, anti-lock brakes, and 14" Bundt Alloy Wheels wrapped in Hankook tires.

Service performed under current ownership has reportedly included replacing the fuel pump, tie rods, battery, tires, and brake lines.

This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL is now offered at no reserve in Nevada with an owner's manual, hardtop removal tools, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

3.8L M116 V8 engine

Four-speed automatic transmission

Astral Silver Metallic over Royal Blue leather upholstery

Removable hardtop

Becker Grand Prix cassette stereo

Recently installed Hankook tires

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

3.8L M116 V8 engine

Bosch mechanical fuel injection

Four-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

Power steering

Power windows

Becker Grand Prix cassette stereo

Modifications

Aftermarket dashboard cover

Window tint

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Hankook Kinergy ST tires with 2025 date codes

The following servicing has been performed under current ownership (see gallery):

Oil changes

Tires replaced

Battery replaced

Front tie rods replaced

Fuel pump replaced

Brakes and brake lines replaced

Center exhaust pipe replaced

Known Imperfections

Corrosion on hardtop and trunk lid detailed in the gallery

Aftermarket cover installed on dashboard

Wear on various interior surfaces

Tear in passenger seat upholstery

Passenger-side plastic sun visor clip needs replacing

Center console bolster armrest is missing

Passenger seat mechanism requires adjustment

Ownership History

According to the seller, this 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL is a three-owner example that they have owned for approximately 17 years. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple gaps as well as registration history in Florida since 1997. The seller states that the vehicle was relocated to Reno, Nevada in 2016.

Included Items