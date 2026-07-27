Auction ended.

1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL

No reserve
Sold for on 07/27/26
Result
1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (98)

Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBBA45C4FA031799
Mileage indicated64,350 Miles TMU
LocationReno, Nevada
Engine3.8L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorAstral Silver Metallic
Interior colorRoyal Blue
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL Interior 1
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1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL Interior 2
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1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL Radio
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1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL Start Up
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1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL Walk Around
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1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL Driving
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Part of the R107 roadster lineup, the 380SL was available in the U.S. market from 1981 to 1985. The 380SL derives its name from the 3.8-liter M116 V8 under the hood, which was factory rated at 155 horsepower and 196 lb-ft of torque. Power windows, air conditioning, and cruise control were standard equipment along with a four-speed automatic transmission, four-wheel independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and Bosch fuel injection.

This '85 380SL was acquired by the seller in 2009, and it is finished in Astral Silver Metallic over Royal Blue leather upholstery. The car is equipped with a removable hardtop, fog lights, a Becker Grand Prix cassette stereo, anti-lock brakes, and 14" Bundt Alloy Wheels wrapped in Hankook tires.

Service performed under current ownership has reportedly included replacing the fuel pump, tie rods, battery, tires, and brake lines.

This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL is now offered at no reserve in Nevada with an owner's manual, hardtop removal tools, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 3.8L M116 V8 engine

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Astral Silver Metallic over Royal Blue leather upholstery

  • Removable hardtop

  • Becker Grand Prix cassette stereo

  • Recently installed Hankook tires

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 3.8L M116 V8 engine

  • Bosch mechanical fuel injection

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Power windows

  • Becker Grand Prix cassette stereo

Modifications

  • Aftermarket dashboard cover

  • Window tint

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Hankook Kinergy ST tires with 2025 date codes

The following servicing has been performed under current ownership (see gallery):

  • Oil changes

  • Tires replaced

  • Battery replaced

  • Front tie rods replaced

  • Fuel pump replaced

  • Brakes and brake lines replaced

  • Center exhaust pipe replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Corrosion on hardtop and trunk lid detailed in the gallery

  • Aftermarket cover installed on dashboard

  • Wear on various interior surfaces

  • Tear in passenger seat upholstery

  • Passenger-side plastic sun visor clip needs replacing

  • Center console bolster armrest is missing

  • Passenger seat mechanism requires adjustment

Ownership History

According to the seller, this 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL is a three-owner example that they have owned for approximately 17 years. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple gaps as well as registration history in Florida since 1997. The seller states that the vehicle was relocated to Reno, Nevada in 2016.

Included Items

  • Hardtop removal tools

  • Owner's manual

  • Service records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL · No reserve

Sold to
Bryce46056
Bryce46056
$7,000
Seller
xTQ19_hsuzhf
xTQ19_hsuzhf
EndedJul 27, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids6
Views7,729

Comments & bids

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Bryce46056's avatar
Bryce46056
Jul 26 at 4:31 AM
$6,500bid placed 
BeePee's avatar
BeePee
Jul 21 at 3:03 PM
$6,250bid placed 
Cs_7778's avatar
Cs_7778
Jul 17 at 11:33 PM
$6,000bid placed 
Dghog11's avatar
Dghog11
Jul 16 at 11:27 PM
$1,000bid placed 
Kingspeedshop's avatar
Kingspeedshop
Jul 15 at 1:45 PM
$400bid placed 
JosephRaszewski_7w1y's avatar
JosephRaszewski_7w1y
Jul 15 at 8:02 AM
$300bid placed 

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