Auction ended.

1985 Mercedes-Benz 190 E Schulz-Cabrio

Bid to $13,000 on 10/20/26
Result
1985 Mercedes-Benz 190 E Schulz-Cabrio
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Ending Tue, Oct 20 at 6:33 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINSC201190S40016
Mileage indicated162,250 Kilometers TMU
LocationTamarac, Florida
Engine2.0L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorDark Blue Metallic
Interior colorBlack

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Description

German tuner and coachbuilder Erich Schulz produced a wide range of custom Mercedes-Benz conversions, from stretched limousines to six-wheel G-Class models, but he is best remembered for his work on the 190E. Through Schulz Tuning, he turned the compact W201 into a canvas for coachbuilt designs, including V8-powered cars, the distinctive 190E City hatchback, and Cabriolets that predated any factory equivalent. Built in very small numbers, they secured Schulz a unique place in Mercedes-Benz history.

This Cabriolet began as a black 190 E delivered through the Mönchengladbach branch, originally numbered WDB2010241A093979. Schulz Tuning reengineered the four-door sedan into a handsome two-door convertible, then assigned it a new number, SC201190S40016, and registered it as a Schulz-Automobile rather than a Mercedes-Benz.

Finished in dark blue metallic with a black power-folding soft top, it has a black leather interior tailored to the roof mechanism, including a narrowed rear bench. König sport seats up front add a sporting touch, and 15-inch Lorinser LO alloy wheels complete the purposeful stance..

The car stayed in Germany until 2024, when it joined The Patina Collective.

This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 190 E Schulz-Cabrio is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from The Patina Collective

  • One of the rare coachbuilt Mercedes-Benz 190 E Cabriolets created by Erich Schulz

  • Featuring a Schulz-Tuning chassis number

  • Finished in dark blue metallic over a black leather interior with König sport seats

  • Power-folding black soft top

  • Original matching-numbers 2.0-liter inline-four mated to a four-speed manual transmission

  • 15-inch Lorinser LO alloy wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Factory options include:

    • Mechanical sliding roof

    • Power steering

    • Heat-insulating glass, all-around

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 190 E Schulz-Cabrio joined the Patina Collective in 2024.

Included Items

  • First aid kit

  • Warning triangle

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Schulz-Cabrio Brochure

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1985 Mercedes-Benz 190 E Schulz-Cabrio

Last bid
SS_kft2w7
SS_kft2w7
$13,000
Seller
AlexanderKeck
AlexanderKeck
EndedOct 20, 2026 at 6:33 PM UTC
Bids36
Views8,398

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