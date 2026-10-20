Description

German tuner and coachbuilder Erich Schulz produced a wide range of custom Mercedes-Benz conversions, from stretched limousines to six-wheel G-Class models, but he is best remembered for his work on the 190E. Through Schulz Tuning, he turned the compact W201 into a canvas for coachbuilt designs, including V8-powered cars, the distinctive 190E City hatchback, and Cabriolets that predated any factory equivalent. Built in very small numbers, they secured Schulz a unique place in Mercedes-Benz history.

This Cabriolet began as a black 190 E delivered through the Mönchengladbach branch, originally numbered WDB2010241A093979. Schulz Tuning reengineered the four-door sedan into a handsome two-door convertible, then assigned it a new number, SC201190S40016, and registered it as a Schulz-Automobile rather than a Mercedes-Benz.

Finished in dark blue metallic with a black power-folding soft top, it has a black leather interior tailored to the roof mechanism, including a narrowed rear bench. König sport seats up front add a sporting touch, and 15-inch Lorinser LO alloy wheels complete the purposeful stance..

The car stayed in Germany until 2024, when it joined The Patina Collective.

This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 190 E Schulz-Cabrio is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Offered from The Patina Collective

One of the rare coachbuilt Mercedes-Benz 190 E Cabriolets created by Erich Schulz

Featuring a Schulz-Tuning chassis number

Finished in dark blue metallic over a black leather interior with König sport seats

Power-folding black soft top

Original matching-numbers 2.0-liter inline-four mated to a four-speed manual transmission

15-inch Lorinser LO alloy wheels

Factory Equipment

Factory options include: Mechanical sliding roof Power steering Heat-insulating glass, all-around



Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 190 E Schulz-Cabrio joined the Patina Collective in 2024.

Included Items

First aid kit

Warning triangle

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com