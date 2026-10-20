1985 Mercedes-Benz 190 E Schulz-Cabrio
Ending Tue, Oct 20 at 6:33 PM UTC
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Description
German tuner and coachbuilder Erich Schulz produced a wide range of custom Mercedes-Benz conversions, from stretched limousines to six-wheel G-Class models, but he is best remembered for his work on the 190E. Through Schulz Tuning, he turned the compact W201 into a canvas for coachbuilt designs, including V8-powered cars, the distinctive 190E City hatchback, and Cabriolets that predated any factory equivalent. Built in very small numbers, they secured Schulz a unique place in Mercedes-Benz history.
This Cabriolet began as a black 190 E delivered through the Mönchengladbach branch, originally numbered WDB2010241A093979. Schulz Tuning reengineered the four-door sedan into a handsome two-door convertible, then assigned it a new number, SC201190S40016, and registered it as a Schulz-Automobile rather than a Mercedes-Benz.
Finished in dark blue metallic with a black power-folding soft top, it has a black leather interior tailored to the roof mechanism, including a narrowed rear bench. König sport seats up front add a sporting touch, and 15-inch Lorinser LO alloy wheels complete the purposeful stance..
The car stayed in Germany until 2024, when it joined The Patina Collective.
This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 190 E Schulz-Cabrio is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Offered from The Patina Collective
One of the rare coachbuilt Mercedes-Benz 190 E Cabriolets created by Erich Schulz
Featuring a Schulz-Tuning chassis number
Finished in dark blue metallic over a black leather interior with König sport seats
Power-folding black soft top
Original matching-numbers 2.0-liter inline-four mated to a four-speed manual transmission
15-inch Lorinser LO alloy wheels
Factory Equipment
Factory options include:
Mechanical sliding roof
Power steering
Heat-insulating glass, all-around
Known Imperfections
Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 190 E Schulz-Cabrio joined the Patina Collective in 2024.
Included Items
First aid kit
Warning triangle
Additional Information
This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.