5.7L-Powered 1985 GMC Jimmy Sierra 4x4

No reserve
8 days
$600
5.7L-Powered 1985 GMC Jimmy Sierra 4x4
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All photos (129)

Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G5EK18H2FF519290
Mileage indicated25,550 Miles TMU
LocationDallas, Texas
EngineCarbureted 350ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorMidnight Blue
Interior colorBlue
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1985 GMC Jimmy Sierra - Driving
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1985 GMC Jimmy Sierra - Cold Start
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Jimmy was GMC's premium counterpart to the Chevrolet K5 Blazer and helped define the full-size SUV segment throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s. Built on the rugged C/K platform, the Jimmy combined a removable hardtop, four-wheel-drive capability, and body-on-frame construction in a package equally suited to on-road and off-road use. Today, square-bodies carry strong enthusiast support thanks to their distinctive styling, mechanical simplicity, and aftermarket support.

This 1985 GMC Jimmy Sierra is powered by a replacement PRW Power Rochester Quadrajet carbureted 5.7L V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case. Finished in Midnight Blue over a blue vinyl interior, the truck shows patina wear throughout and is equipped with a removable hardtop, rear locking differential, automatic locking front hubs, a four-inch suspension lift, aftermarket wheels wrapped in 33-inch Pro Comp A/T Sport tires, and more.

First delivered to Fred Taylor GMC in Dallas, the truck has remained registered in Texas. It has been with the seller since 2017.

This 1985 GMC Jimmy Sierra is now offered at no reserve with service records, service manuals , owner’s manual, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name. ‌

Highlights

  • 5.7L V8 replaced in 2017

  • Four-speed automatic transmission and two-speed transfer case

  • Midnight Blue over Blue vinyl upholstery

  • Ownership and service documentation included

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

The SPID label identifies the following factory equipment:

  • 1A35 - Electric tailgate window

  • 1C04 - Rear window wiper system

  • 1D45 - Exterior body side moldings

  • G80 - Rear locking differential

  • NY1 - Fuel tank skid plate

  • U37 - Cigarette lighter

  • VR2 - Trailer towing equipment

  • ZY1 - Operating convenience package

  • Z9K - Blue removable hardtop

  • AM7 - Folding rear seat

  • C60 - Air conditioning

  • GT4 - 3.73:1 rear axle ratio

  • K46 - Heavy-duty air cleaner

  • MX0 - Four-speed automatic transmission

  • NK7 - Comfortilt steering wheel

  • N33 - Tilt steering column

  • U35 - Quartz electric clock

  • V76 - Trailer towing package

  • XG7 - Automatic locking front hubs

Modifications

According to the seller, the following modifications have been made:

  • 5.7L V8 from JEGS installed in summer 2017

  • 4” suspension lift

  • Aftermarket wheels wrapped in 33-inch Pro Comp A/T Sport tires

Servicing

According to the seller, the following recent service work has been completed:

  • August 2026:

    • PRW Power Quadrajet 750 CFM carburetor installed

  • July 2026:

    • Driver, passenger, and tailgate window motors replaced

    • Fuel pump replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Rust present in floorpans, hood, roof, and tailgate as shown in the gallery

  • Corrosion visible on undercarriage components and frame

  • Dent in hood, tailgate, and passenger-side mirror

  • Bend in the right-rear stabilizer arm

  • Cracks in dashboard, seat covers torn, seat foam deteriorated, and general wear

  • Fuel gauge does not accurately indicate level when full

  • Air conditioning and aftermarket stereo inoperable

  • Power rear tailgate window works intermittently

  • Passenger-side step is broken

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Texas.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual and factory literature

  • Service manuals and service records

  • Ownership documentation

  • Passenger-side step piece

Additional Information

From the seller: “The replacement 350 V8 has approximately 1,900 miles on it, and the PRW Power Quadrajet carburetor has less than 100 miles of use. The truck runs and drives great and cruises at 75 mph. Ownership and service records accompany the vehicle.”

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1985 GMC Jimmy

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

5.7L-Powered 1985 GMC Jimmy Sierra 4x4 · No reserve

Current bid
KCShayne
KCShayne
$600
Seller
JS91
JS91
EndingFri, Oct 02 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids4
Views1,340

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KCShayne's avatar
KCShayne
Sep 21 at 9:49 PM
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GregoryDallasHoosier
Sep 19 at 3:39 PM
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Sep 19 at 1:41 AM
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