Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Jimmy was GMC's premium counterpart to the Chevrolet K5 Blazer and helped define the full-size SUV segment throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s. Built on the rugged C/K platform, the Jimmy combined a removable hardtop, four-wheel-drive capability, and body-on-frame construction in a package equally suited to on-road and off-road use. Today, square-bodies carry strong enthusiast support thanks to their distinctive styling, mechanical simplicity, and aftermarket support.

This 1985 GMC Jimmy Sierra is powered by a replacement PRW Power Rochester Quadrajet carbureted 5.7L V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case. Finished in Midnight Blue over a blue vinyl interior, the truck shows patina wear throughout and is equipped with a removable hardtop, rear locking differential, automatic locking front hubs, a four-inch suspension lift, aftermarket wheels wrapped in 33-inch Pro Comp A/T Sport tires, and more.

First delivered to Fred Taylor GMC in Dallas, the truck has remained registered in Texas. It has been with the seller since 2017.

This 1985 GMC Jimmy Sierra is now offered at no reserve with service records, service manuals , owner’s manual, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name. ‌

Highlights

5.7L V8 replaced in 2017

Four-speed automatic transmission and two-speed transfer case

Midnight Blue over Blue vinyl upholstery

Ownership and service documentation included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

The SPID label identifies the following factory equipment:

1A35 - Electric tailgate window

1C04 - Rear window wiper system

1D45 - Exterior body side moldings

G80 - Rear locking differential

NY1 - Fuel tank skid plate

U37 - Cigarette lighter

VR2 - Trailer towing equipment

ZY1 - Operating convenience package

Z9K - Blue removable hardtop

AM7 - Folding rear seat

C60 - Air conditioning

GT4 - 3.73:1 rear axle ratio

K46 - Heavy-duty air cleaner

MX0 - Four-speed automatic transmission

NK7 - Comfortilt steering wheel

N33 - Tilt steering column

U35 - Quartz electric clock

V76 - Trailer towing package

XG7 - Automatic locking front hubs

Modifications

According to the seller, the following modifications have been made:

5.7L V8 from JEGS installed in summer 2017

4” suspension lift

Aftermarket wheels wrapped in 33-inch Pro Comp A/T Sport tires

Servicing

According to the seller, the following recent service work has been completed:

August 2026: PRW Power Quadrajet 750 CFM carburetor installed

July 2026: Driver, passenger, and tailgate window motors replaced Fuel pump replaced



Known Imperfections

Rust present in floorpans, hood, roof, and tailgate as shown in the gallery

Corrosion visible on undercarriage components and frame

Dent in hood, tailgate, and passenger-side mirror

Bend in the right-rear stabilizer arm

Cracks in dashboard, seat covers torn, seat foam deteriorated, and general wear

Fuel gauge does not accurately indicate level when full

Air conditioning and aftermarket stereo inoperable

Power rear tailgate window works intermittently

Passenger-side step is broken

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Texas.

Included Items

Owner's manual and factory literature

Service manuals and service records

Ownership documentation

Passenger-side step piece

Additional Information

From the seller: “The replacement 350 V8 has approximately 1,900 miles on it, and the PRW Power Quadrajet carburetor has less than 100 miles of use. The truck runs and drives great and cruises at 75 mph. Ownership and service records accompany the vehicle.”