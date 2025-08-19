5.7L-Powered 1985 GMC Jimmy Sierra 4x4
Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Jimmy was GMC's premium counterpart to the Chevrolet K5 Blazer and helped define the full-size SUV segment throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s. Built on the rugged C/K platform, the Jimmy combined a removable hardtop, four-wheel-drive capability, and body-on-frame construction in a package equally suited to on-road and off-road use. Today, square-bodies carry strong enthusiast support thanks to their distinctive styling, mechanical simplicity, and aftermarket support.
This 1985 GMC Jimmy Sierra is powered by a replacement PRW Power Rochester Quadrajet carbureted 5.7L V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case. Finished in Midnight Blue over a blue vinyl interior, the truck shows patina wear throughout and is equipped with a removable hardtop, rear locking differential, automatic locking front hubs, a four-inch suspension lift, aftermarket wheels wrapped in 33-inch Pro Comp A/T Sport tires, and more.
First delivered to Fred Taylor GMC in Dallas, the truck has remained registered in Texas. It has been with the seller since 2017.
This 1985 GMC Jimmy Sierra is now offered at no reserve with service records, service manuals , owner’s manual, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
5.7L V8 replaced in 2017
Four-speed automatic transmission and two-speed transfer case
Midnight Blue over Blue vinyl upholstery
Ownership and service documentation included
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
The SPID label identifies the following factory equipment:
1A35 - Electric tailgate window
1C04 - Rear window wiper system
1D45 - Exterior body side moldings
G80 - Rear locking differential
NY1 - Fuel tank skid plate
U37 - Cigarette lighter
VR2 - Trailer towing equipment
ZY1 - Operating convenience package
Z9K - Blue removable hardtop
AM7 - Folding rear seat
C60 - Air conditioning
GT4 - 3.73:1 rear axle ratio
K46 - Heavy-duty air cleaner
MX0 - Four-speed automatic transmission
NK7 - Comfortilt steering wheel
N33 - Tilt steering column
U35 - Quartz electric clock
V76 - Trailer towing package
XG7 - Automatic locking front hubs
Modifications
According to the seller, the following modifications have been made:
5.7L V8 from JEGS installed in summer 2017
4” suspension lift
Aftermarket wheels wrapped in 33-inch Pro Comp A/T Sport tires
Servicing
According to the seller, the following recent service work has been completed:
August 2026:
PRW Power Quadrajet 750 CFM carburetor installed
July 2026:
Driver, passenger, and tailgate window motors replaced
Fuel pump replaced
Known Imperfections
Rust present in floorpans, hood, roof, and tailgate as shown in the gallery
Corrosion visible on undercarriage components and frame
Dent in hood, tailgate, and passenger-side mirror
Bend in the right-rear stabilizer arm
Cracks in dashboard, seat covers torn, seat foam deteriorated, and general wear
Fuel gauge does not accurately indicate level when full
Air conditioning and aftermarket stereo inoperable
Power rear tailgate window works intermittently
Passenger-side step is broken
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Texas.
Included Items
Owner's manual and factory literature
Service manuals and service records
Ownership documentation
Passenger-side step piece
Additional Information
From the seller: “The replacement 350 V8 has approximately 1,900 miles on it, and the PRW Power Quadrajet carburetor has less than 100 miles of use. The truck runs and drives great and cruises at 75 mph. Ownership and service records accompany the vehicle.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.