1985 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer 5.0L
Ended Jun 09, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Description
The 1985 Ford Bronco was part of the third-generation lineup (1980–1986), marking a shift toward a lighter, more fuel-efficient full-size SUV after the 1970s fuel crisis. Built on Ford’s F-Series truck platform, it featured improved aerodynamics and the independent Twin-Traction Beam front suspension, enhancing on-road handling while retaining off-road prowess. Engine options included inline-six and V8 variants, including the popular 5.0L V8, paired with manual or automatic transmissions.
This 1985 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer is powered by a modified 5.0L V8, which breathes through an Edelbrock carburetor and a dual-exhaust system. Power is sent to all four 35” Mickey Thompson tires through a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.
The body is refinished in copper and rides on a lifted suspension. Additional exterior details include a body-color removable hardtop, aftermarket lighting, wheel arch extensions, and polished trim.
Inside, a wood-rim steering wheel fronts aftermarket instrumentation, and a B&M gear selector is mounted between bucket seats upholstered in tan cloth. A Bluetooth head unit is linked to overhead speakers, and the air-conditioning system has been removed.
This Ford Bronco is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a modified 5.0L V8
AOD four-speed automatic transmission
Lifted suspension
Refinished in copper
Tan cloth upholstery
Factory Equipment
Dual-range transfer case
Polished bumpers and bright trim
Power-assisted steering
Power-operated windows
Front disc brakes and rear drums
Modifications
Exterior
Body-color removable hard top
Aftermarket lighting with clear indicator and taillight lenses
LED auxiliary lighting
Black wheel arch extensions
Side steps
Tinted windows
Earlier-style Bronco badging
Rear tow ball
Interior
B&M floor-mounted gear selector
GlowShift instrumentation
Fabricated dashboard trim
Painted door panels
Head unit with Bluetooth connectivity
Back-up camera display
Subwoofer and overhead-mounted speakers
Engine
Edelbrock 1406 carburetor and dual fuel pumps
Aluminum heads
Aluminum radiator with dual electric fans
Tubular headers and a dual exhaust system
Braking & Suspension
Lifted suspension
Warn manually locking front hubs
15” alloy wheels
Mickey Thompson Baja MTZ tires measure 35x12.5
Servicing
The seller reports that the engine is bored .40 over and fitted with flat-top pistons, comp roller camshaft, and roller rockers. Recent work is said to have included servicing the transmission, along with replacing the exhaust, universal joints, and front suspension components.
Known Imperfections
Bubbling paint
Corrosion on the underbody components
Air conditioning components have been removed
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
May 1994: Exceeds Mechanical Limits Title issued
September 2000: Exceeds Mechanical Limits Title issued
August 2013: Accident reported, damage to the front
Ownership History
This 1985 Bronco was acquired by the seller in March 2015, and refurbishment work said to have begun in 2020. The CARFAX Vehicle History report lists registration history in Florida with a gap in reporting from May 1985 to April 1994.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.