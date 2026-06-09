Description

The 1985 Ford Bronco was part of the third-generation lineup (1980–1986), marking a shift toward a lighter, more fuel-efficient full-size SUV after the 1970s fuel crisis. Built on Ford’s F-Series truck platform, it featured improved aerodynamics and the independent Twin-Traction Beam front suspension, enhancing on-road handling while retaining off-road prowess. Engine options included inline-six and V8 variants, including the popular 5.0L V8, paired with manual or automatic transmissions.

This 1985 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer is powered by a modified 5.0L V8, which breathes through an Edelbrock carburetor and a dual-exhaust system. Power is sent to all four 35” Mickey Thompson tires through a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.

The body is refinished in copper and rides on a lifted suspension. Additional exterior details include a body-color removable hardtop, aftermarket lighting, wheel arch extensions, and polished trim.

Inside, a wood-rim steering wheel fronts aftermarket instrumentation, and a B&M gear selector is mounted between bucket seats upholstered in tan cloth. A Bluetooth head unit is linked to overhead speakers, and the air-conditioning system has been removed.

This Ford Bronco is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a modified 5.0L V8

AOD four-speed automatic transmission

Lifted suspension

Refinished in copper

Tan cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

Dual-range transfer case

Polished bumpers and bright trim

Power-assisted steering

Power-operated windows

Front disc brakes and rear drums

Modifications

Exterior Body-color removable hard top Aftermarket lighting with clear indicator and taillight lenses LED auxiliary lighting Black wheel arch extensions Side steps Tinted windows Earlier-style Bronco badging Rear tow ball

Interior B&M floor-mounted gear selector GlowShift instrumentation Fabricated dashboard trim Painted door panels Head unit with Bluetooth connectivity Back-up camera display Subwoofer and overhead-mounted speakers

Engine Edelbrock 1406 carburetor and dual fuel pumps Aluminum heads Aluminum radiator with dual electric fans Tubular headers and a dual exhaust system

Braking & Suspension Lifted suspension Warn manually locking front hubs 15” alloy wheels Mickey Thompson Baja MTZ tires measure 35x12.5



Servicing

The seller reports that the engine is bored .40 over and fitted with flat-top pistons, comp roller camshaft, and roller rockers. Recent work is said to have included servicing the transmission, along with replacing the exhaust, universal joints, and front suspension components.

Known Imperfections

Bubbling paint

Corrosion on the underbody components

Air conditioning components have been removed

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): May 1994: Exceeds Mechanical Limits Title issued September 2000: Exceeds Mechanical Limits Title issued August 2013: Accident reported, damage to the front



Ownership History

This 1985 Bronco was acquired by the seller in March 2015, and refurbishment work said to have begun in 2020. The CARFAX Vehicle History report lists registration history in Florida with a gap in reporting from May 1985 to April 1994.