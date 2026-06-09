Auction ended.

1985 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer 5.0L

Sold for on 06/09/26
Result
1985 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer 5.0L
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Ended Jun 09, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FMDU15N8FLA81378
Mileage indicated2,400 Miles TMU
LocationPalm Bay, Florida
Engine5.0L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
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Description

The 1985 Ford Bronco was part of the third-generation lineup (1980–1986), marking a shift toward a lighter, more fuel-efficient full-size SUV after the 1970s fuel crisis. Built on Ford’s F-Series truck platform, it featured improved aerodynamics and the independent Twin-Traction Beam front suspension, enhancing on-road handling while retaining off-road prowess. Engine options included inline-six and V8 variants, including the popular 5.0L V8, paired with manual or automatic transmissions.

This 1985 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer is powered by a modified 5.0L V8, which breathes through an Edelbrock carburetor and a dual-exhaust system. Power is sent to all four 35” Mickey Thompson tires through a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.

The body is refinished in copper and rides on a lifted suspension. Additional exterior details include a body-color removable hardtop, aftermarket lighting, wheel arch extensions, and polished trim.

Inside, a wood-rim steering wheel fronts aftermarket instrumentation, and a B&M gear selector is mounted between bucket seats upholstered in tan cloth. A Bluetooth head unit is linked to overhead speakers, and the air-conditioning system has been removed.

This Ford Bronco is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a modified 5.0L V8

  • AOD four-speed automatic transmission

  • Lifted suspension

  • Refinished in copper

  • Tan cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Polished bumpers and bright trim

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Power-operated windows

  • Front disc brakes and rear drums

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Body-color removable hard top

    • Aftermarket lighting with clear indicator and taillight lenses

    • LED auxiliary lighting

    • Black wheel arch extensions

    • Side steps

    • Tinted windows

    • Earlier-style Bronco badging

    • Rear tow ball

  • Interior

    • B&M floor-mounted gear selector

    • GlowShift instrumentation

    • Fabricated dashboard trim

    • Painted door panels

    • Head unit with Bluetooth connectivity

    • Back-up camera display

    • Subwoofer and overhead-mounted speakers

  • Engine

    • Edelbrock 1406 carburetor and dual fuel pumps

    • Aluminum heads

    • Aluminum radiator with dual electric fans

    • Tubular headers and a dual exhaust system

  • Braking & Suspension

    • Lifted suspension

    • Warn manually locking front hubs

    • 15” alloy wheels

    • Mickey Thompson Baja MTZ tires measure 35x12.5

Servicing

  • The seller reports that the engine is bored .40 over and fitted with flat-top pistons, comp roller camshaft, and roller rockers. Recent work is said to have included servicing the transmission, along with replacing the exhaust, universal joints, and front suspension components.

Known Imperfections

  • Bubbling paint

  • Corrosion on the underbody components

  • Air conditioning components have been removed

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • May 1994: Exceeds Mechanical Limits Title issued

    • September 2000: Exceeds Mechanical Limits Title issued

    • August 2013: Accident reported, damage to the front

Ownership History

This 1985 Bronco was acquired by the seller in March 2015, and refurbishment work said to have begun in 2020. The CARFAX Vehicle History report lists registration history in Florida with a gap in reporting from May 1985 to April 1994.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1985 FORD BRONCO XLT

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1985 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer 5.0L

Sold to
JE_lew8es
JE_lew8es
$18,725
Seller
KS_fz8e51
KS_fz8e51
EndedJun 09, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids45
Views26,640
Bids
JE_lew8es' avatar
JE_lew8es
Jun 9 at 6:33 PM
$17,500bid placed 
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf's avatar
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
Jun 9 at 6:32 PM
$17,250bid placed 
JE_lew8es' avatar
JE_lew8es
Jun 9 at 6:31 PM
$17,000bid placed 
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf's avatar
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
Jun 9 at 6:29 PM
$16,000bid placed 
JE_lew8es' avatar
JE_lew8es
Jun 9 at 6:28 PM
$15,750bid placed 

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