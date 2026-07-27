Auction ended.

1985 Chrysler LeBaron Turbo Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 07/27/26
Result
1985 Chrysler LeBaron Turbo Convertible
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Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1C3BC55E1FG196410
Mileage indicated43,900 Miles
LocationSeneca Falls, New York
Engine2.2L Inline-Four
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorWhite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1985 Chrysler Lebaron Convertible Undercarriage
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1985 Chrysler LeBaron Turbo Convertible Driving
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1985 Chrysler LeBaron was part of Chrysler’s successful front-wheel-drive K-car family, a line that helped restore the company’s financial stability during the 1980s. Available as a sedan, coupe, convertible, and wagon, the LeBaron offered buyers affordability options to suit their needs that were comfortable and had upscale styling.

The convertible version, developed with help from American Sunroof Corporation, became especially popular and symbolized the return of open-top American motoring when it was released in 1982. For 1984, Chrysler introduced optional turbocharged four-cylinder engines and a focus on fuel efficiency.

This '85 LeBaron convertible is powered by a turbocharged 2.2L inline-four that features electronic fuel injection and sends power to the front wheels through a three-speed automatic transaxle.

The car is finished in White Crystal Coat with red pinstripes over white vinyl upholstery and features a power-operated convertible top with a glass rear window.

Additional details include a power-adjustable driver’s seat, woodgrain trim, red carpeting, a cassette stereo, hood louvers, polished trim, front disc brakes, and 14” steel wheels that wear wire-look covers and are mounted with Kelly thin-whitewall tires.

This 1985 Chrysler LeBaron convertible is now offered at no reserve with a top boot, owner’s manual, a July 2026 service document, clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and clean New York title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Turbocharged 2.2L inline-four

  • Three-speed automatic transaxle

  • White Crystal Coat paint

  • Power-operated white convertible top with glass rear window

  • White vinyl upholstery

  • Red carpeting

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Power-operated white convertible top with glass rear window

  • Hood louvers

  • Red pinstripes

  • Polished trim

  • 14” steel wheels with wire-look covers

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Power-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Woodgrain interior trim

  • Factory stereo with cassette player

  • Power-operated windows and door locks

Servicing & Documentation

  • July 2026: Replaced head gasket, heater hoses, and engine oil

  • The seller reports that the front brakes have been replaced along with replacement of the axles

  • Rustoleum undercoating has been applied

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Tears in the convertible top

  • Air conditioning is inoperative

  • Speakers crackle intermittently

Ownership History

This 1985 Chrysler LeBaron was acquired by the seller in June 2025. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in New York from an initial entry in 1991, with gaps in reporting from December 1991 to May 2002.

The seller states, “1985 was a very good year. And this LeBaron reminds you of it every time you step inside! Tune in the radio. Play your favorite cassette. Top down, windows down, air flowing through your hair (albeit less hair than you may have had in ‘85!).”

Included Items

  • Top boot

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • July 2026 service document

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1985 Chrysler LeBaron Turbo Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
Hy159Max
Hy159Max
$7,000
Seller
NostalgicLeBaron
NostalgicLeBaron
EndedJul 27, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC
Bids26
Views8,216

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Hy159Max's avatar
Hy159Max
Jul 27 at 6:25 PM
$6,500bid placed 
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Jul 27 at 6:25 PM
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Hy159Max
Jul 27 at 6:23 PM
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Hy159Max
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Jul 27 at 6:19 PM
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Hy159Max
Jul 27 at 6:13 PM
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JMB_55
Jul 27 at 6:11 PM
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Hy159Max
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