Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1985 Chrysler LeBaron was part of Chrysler’s successful front-wheel-drive K-car family, a line that helped restore the company’s financial stability during the 1980s. Available as a sedan, coupe, convertible, and wagon, the LeBaron offered buyers affordability options to suit their needs that were comfortable and had upscale styling.

The convertible version, developed with help from American Sunroof Corporation, became especially popular and symbolized the return of open-top American motoring when it was released in 1982. For 1984, Chrysler introduced optional turbocharged four-cylinder engines and a focus on fuel efficiency.

This '85 LeBaron convertible is powered by a turbocharged 2.2L inline-four that features electronic fuel injection and sends power to the front wheels through a three-speed automatic transaxle.

The car is finished in White Crystal Coat with red pinstripes over white vinyl upholstery and features a power-operated convertible top with a glass rear window.

Additional details include a power-adjustable driver’s seat, woodgrain trim, red carpeting, a cassette stereo, hood louvers, polished trim, front disc brakes, and 14” steel wheels that wear wire-look covers and are mounted with Kelly thin-whitewall tires.

This 1985 Chrysler LeBaron convertible is now offered at no reserve with a top boot, owner’s manual, a July 2026 service document, clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and clean New York title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Turbocharged 2.2L inline-four

Three-speed automatic transaxle

White Crystal Coat paint

Power-operated white convertible top with glass rear window

White vinyl upholstery

Red carpeting

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Power-operated white convertible top with glass rear window

Hood louvers

Red pinstripes

Polished trim

14” steel wheels with wire-look covers

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Power-adjustable driver’s seat

Woodgrain interior trim

Factory stereo with cassette player

Power-operated windows and door locks

Servicing & Documentation

July 2026: Replaced head gasket, heater hoses, and engine oil

The seller reports that the front brakes have been replaced along with replacement of the axles

Rustoleum undercoating has been applied

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Tears in the convertible top

Air conditioning is inoperative

Speakers crackle intermittently

Ownership History

This 1985 Chrysler LeBaron was acquired by the seller in June 2025. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in New York from an initial entry in 1991, with gaps in reporting from December 1991 to May 2002.

The seller states, “1985 was a very good year. And this LeBaron reminds you of it every time you step inside! Tune in the radio. Play your favorite cassette. Top down, windows down, air flowing through your hair (albeit less hair than you may have had in ‘85!).”

Included Items