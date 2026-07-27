1985 Chrysler LeBaron Turbo Convertible
Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1985 Chrysler LeBaron was part of Chrysler’s successful front-wheel-drive K-car family, a line that helped restore the company’s financial stability during the 1980s. Available as a sedan, coupe, convertible, and wagon, the LeBaron offered buyers affordability options to suit their needs that were comfortable and had upscale styling.
The convertible version, developed with help from American Sunroof Corporation, became especially popular and symbolized the return of open-top American motoring when it was released in 1982. For 1984, Chrysler introduced optional turbocharged four-cylinder engines and a focus on fuel efficiency.
This '85 LeBaron convertible is powered by a turbocharged 2.2L inline-four that features electronic fuel injection and sends power to the front wheels through a three-speed automatic transaxle.
The car is finished in White Crystal Coat with red pinstripes over white vinyl upholstery and features a power-operated convertible top with a glass rear window.
Additional details include a power-adjustable driver’s seat, woodgrain trim, red carpeting, a cassette stereo, hood louvers, polished trim, front disc brakes, and 14” steel wheels that wear wire-look covers and are mounted with Kelly thin-whitewall tires.
This 1985 Chrysler LeBaron convertible is now offered at no reserve with a top boot, owner’s manual, a July 2026 service document, clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and clean New York title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Turbocharged 2.2L inline-four
Three-speed automatic transaxle
White Crystal Coat paint
Power-operated white convertible top with glass rear window
White vinyl upholstery
Red carpeting
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Power-operated white convertible top with glass rear window
Hood louvers
Red pinstripes
Polished trim
14” steel wheels with wire-look covers
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Power-adjustable driver’s seat
Woodgrain interior trim
Factory stereo with cassette player
Power-operated windows and door locks
Servicing & Documentation
July 2026: Replaced head gasket, heater hoses, and engine oil
The seller reports that the front brakes have been replaced along with replacement of the axles
Rustoleum undercoating has been applied
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Tears in the convertible top
Air conditioning is inoperative
Speakers crackle intermittently
Ownership History
This 1985 Chrysler LeBaron was acquired by the seller in June 2025. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in New York from an initial entry in 1991, with gaps in reporting from December 1991 to May 2002.
The seller states, “1985 was a very good year. And this LeBaron reminds you of it every time you step inside! Tune in the radio. Play your favorite cassette. Top down, windows down, air flowing through your hair (albeit less hair than you may have had in ‘85!).”
Included Items
Top boot
Manufacturer's literature
July 2026 service document
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.