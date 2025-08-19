1984 Plymouth Voyager LE

No reserve
1 day
$3,100
1984 Plymouth Voyager LE
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Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN2P4FH51C1ER157375
Mileage indicated64,300 Miles
LocationHershey, Pennsylvania
Engine2.2L Inline-Four
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleVan
Exterior colorRadiant Silver
Interior colorSilver
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The AACA Museum at Hershey is truly America’s transportation experience. The 71,000-square-foot museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania, opened on 26 June 2003 and since then has displayed vintage automobiles in a truly unique way. Visitors walk through eight decades in time while traveling from New York to San Francisco with iconic settings revealing vehicles from generations of American motoring. The AACA Museum at Hershey ranks among the top automotive museums in the world and has been recognized by the Smithsonian as an Affiliate Museum. Hagerty Marketplace is again honored to offer this collection of exceptional and unusual vehicles from the AACA Museum at Hershey.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1984 Plymouth Voyager is a landmark of pragmatic American engineering. Developed under Lee Iacocca and Hal Sperlich, it translated the front-wheel-drive K-car platform into Chrysler's new "S" architecture, yielding a unibody minivan that was lighter, more space-efficient, and easier to maneuver than the truck-based vans it displaced. A 2.2-liter inline-four powered the front wheels as standard fare, while a low floor pan and right-side sliding side door maximized interior volume without inflating overall length — the Voyager fit neatly inside a standard home garage.

This combination of car-like handling, seven-passenger flexibility, and manufacturing efficiency helped define an entirely new vehicle segment. Preserved examples like this 64,300-mile Voyager from the AACA Museum at Hershey illustrate how thoughtful packaging and platform-sharing could reshape family transportation, making the Voyager a genuinely influential piece of automotive design.

This Radiant Silver first-year Plymouth Voyager is an LE fitted with cloth seating for five passengers and an AM radio. The van was registered in Ohio prior to the AACA Museum's acquisition.

This '84 Plymouth Voyager LE is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist on behalf of the AACA with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the AACA Museum at Hershey

  • First year of Chrysler’s pioneering minivan

  • Finished in Radiant Silver (PA1) with matching cloth interior

  • 2.2L inline-four engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Front-wheel-drive unibody platform

  • Removable rear bench seating

  • Power steering

  • Sliding side cargo door

  • Roof rack mounting points

  • Vinyl and cloth interior trim

  • AM radio

Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1984 Plymouth Voyager are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Ohio and Pennsylvania registration history.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Donnie Gould Phone: 954.647.0779 Email: dgould@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1984 Plymouth Voyager LE · No reserve

Current bid
W_M
W_M
$3,100
Seller
Donnie_Gould
Donnie_Gould
EndingFri, Sep 25 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids2
Views7,447

Comments & bids

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W_M's avatar
W_M
Sep 22 at 8:38 PM
$3,100bid placed 
NigelFox's avatar
NigelFox
Sep 12 at 5:35 AM
$3,000bid placed 

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