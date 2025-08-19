1984 Plymouth Voyager LE
Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:55 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
The AACA Museum at Hershey is truly America’s transportation experience. The 71,000-square-foot museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania, opened on 26 June 2003 and since then has displayed vintage automobiles in a truly unique way. Visitors walk through eight decades in time while traveling from New York to San Francisco with iconic settings revealing vehicles from generations of American motoring. The AACA Museum at Hershey ranks among the top automotive museums in the world and has been recognized by the Smithsonian as an Affiliate Museum. Hagerty Marketplace is again honored to offer this collection of exceptional and unusual vehicles from the AACA Museum at Hershey.
* * *
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1984 Plymouth Voyager is a landmark of pragmatic American engineering. Developed under Lee Iacocca and Hal Sperlich, it translated the front-wheel-drive K-car platform into Chrysler's new "S" architecture, yielding a unibody minivan that was lighter, more space-efficient, and easier to maneuver than the truck-based vans it displaced. A 2.2-liter inline-four powered the front wheels as standard fare, while a low floor pan and right-side sliding side door maximized interior volume without inflating overall length — the Voyager fit neatly inside a standard home garage.
This combination of car-like handling, seven-passenger flexibility, and manufacturing efficiency helped define an entirely new vehicle segment. Preserved examples like this 64,300-mile Voyager from the AACA Museum at Hershey illustrate how thoughtful packaging and platform-sharing could reshape family transportation, making the Voyager a genuinely influential piece of automotive design.
This Radiant Silver first-year Plymouth Voyager is an LE fitted with cloth seating for five passengers and an AM radio. The van was registered in Ohio prior to the AACA Museum's acquisition.
This '84 Plymouth Voyager LE is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist on behalf of the AACA with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Offered from the AACA Museum at Hershey
First year of Chrysler’s pioneering minivan
Finished in Radiant Silver (PA1) with matching cloth interior
2.2L inline-four engine
3-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Front-wheel-drive unibody platform
Removable rear bench seating
Power steering
Sliding side cargo door
Roof rack mounting points
Vinyl and cloth interior trim
AM radio
Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1984 Plymouth Voyager are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Ohio and Pennsylvania registration history.
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Donnie Gould Phone: 954.647.0779 Email: dgould@hagerty.com
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.