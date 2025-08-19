Description

The AACA Museum at Hershey is truly America’s transportation experience. The 71,000-square-foot museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania, opened on 26 June 2003 and since then has displayed vintage automobiles in a truly unique way. Visitors walk through eight decades in time while traveling from New York to San Francisco with iconic settings revealing vehicles from generations of American motoring. The AACA Museum at Hershey ranks among the top automotive museums in the world and has been recognized by the Smithsonian as an Affiliate Museum. Hagerty Marketplace is again honored to offer this collection of exceptional and unusual vehicles from the AACA Museum at Hershey.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1984 Plymouth Voyager is a landmark of pragmatic American engineering. Developed under Lee Iacocca and Hal Sperlich, it translated the front-wheel-drive K-car platform into Chrysler's new "S" architecture, yielding a unibody minivan that was lighter, more space-efficient, and easier to maneuver than the truck-based vans it displaced. A 2.2-liter inline-four powered the front wheels as standard fare, while a low floor pan and right-side sliding side door maximized interior volume without inflating overall length — the Voyager fit neatly inside a standard home garage.

This combination of car-like handling, seven-passenger flexibility, and manufacturing efficiency helped define an entirely new vehicle segment. Preserved examples like this 64,300-mile Voyager from the AACA Museum at Hershey illustrate how thoughtful packaging and platform-sharing could reshape family transportation, making the Voyager a genuinely influential piece of automotive design.

This Radiant Silver first-year Plymouth Voyager is an LE fitted with cloth seating for five passengers and an AM radio. The van was registered in Ohio prior to the AACA Museum's acquisition.

This '84 Plymouth Voyager LE is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist on behalf of the AACA with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Offered from the AACA Museum at Hershey

First year of Chrysler’s pioneering minivan

Finished in Radiant Silver (PA1) with matching cloth interior

2.2L inline-four engine

3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Front-wheel-drive unibody platform

Removable rear bench seating

Power steering

Sliding side cargo door

Roof rack mounting points

Vinyl and cloth interior trim

AM radio

Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1984 Plymouth Voyager are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Ohio and Pennsylvania registration history.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Donnie Gould Phone: 954.647.0779 Email: dgould@hagerty.com