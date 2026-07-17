Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The R107-generation SL holds a special place among Mercedes-Benz convertibles, and nowhere more so than in the United States, which accounted for more than half of total R107 sales. The 380SL arrived during a difficult period for performance cars, as the industry grappled with the fuel crisis, yet Mercedes pressed forward with a 3.8-liter version of its Bosch-injected M116 V8.

This 1984 380SL is finished in Diamond Blue Metallic over a blue MB-Tex interior. A replacement engine is said to have been installed in 2022, and it is reported to have approximately 71,000 miles on it at that time. This R107 is equipped with a color-matched removable hardtop, 14” Bundt alloy wheels, fully independent suspension, power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes, and a four-speed automatic transmission.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2024. Subsequent work included replacing the oil pan, transmission shifter bushings, battery, and tires.

Located in Mississippi, this 1984 Mercedes-Benz 380SL is now offered at no reserve with a removable hardtop, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

3.8-liter M116 V8 with Bosch fuel injection

Four-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Diamond Blue Metallic over blue MB-Tex

Color-keyed factory removable hardtop

Replacement engine installed April 2022

Factory Equipment

3.8L M116 V8 engine with Bosch fuel injection

Four-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

Power-assisted steering

14” Bundt alloy wheels

Front fog lights

Folding convertible soft top

Electric rear window defroster (hardtop)

Automatic climate control

Power windows

Cruise control

Modifications

Aftermarket CD head unit

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Servicing under current ownership includes the following (see gallery):

May 2024: Firestone tires mounted Battery replaced Transmission shifter bushings replaced Engine oil pan replaced



Servicing under previous ownership is said to have included the following:

April 2022: Replacement engine Replacement soft top Firestone tires installed (2021 date codes)



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Wear on various paint surfaces

Wheel finish shows age

Wear on interior surfaces

Missing passenger sun visor

Warped dash cap

Faded wood trim

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): March 2013: Damage reported



Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1984 Mercedes-Benz 380SL via auction on Hagerty Marketplace in April 2024. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1992, showing multiple reporting gaps and consistent registration history in California.

Included Items