1984 Mercedes-Benz 380SL
Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The R107-generation SL holds a special place among Mercedes-Benz convertibles, and nowhere more so than in the United States, which accounted for more than half of total R107 sales. The 380SL arrived during a difficult period for performance cars, as the industry grappled with the fuel crisis, yet Mercedes pressed forward with a 3.8-liter version of its Bosch-injected M116 V8.
This 1984 380SL is finished in Diamond Blue Metallic over a blue MB-Tex interior. A replacement engine is said to have been installed in 2022, and it is reported to have approximately 71,000 miles on it at that time. This R107 is equipped with a color-matched removable hardtop, 14” Bundt alloy wheels, fully independent suspension, power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes, and a four-speed automatic transmission.
The car was acquired by the seller in 2024. Subsequent work included replacing the oil pan, transmission shifter bushings, battery, and tires.
Located in Mississippi, this 1984 Mercedes-Benz 380SL is now offered at no reserve with a removable hardtop, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
3.8-liter M116 V8 with Bosch fuel injection
Four-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Diamond Blue Metallic over blue MB-Tex
Color-keyed factory removable hardtop
Replacement engine installed April 2022
Factory Equipment
3.8L M116 V8 engine with Bosch fuel injection
Four-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
Power-assisted steering
14” Bundt alloy wheels
Front fog lights
Folding convertible soft top
Electric rear window defroster (hardtop)
Automatic climate control
Power windows
Cruise control
Modifications
Aftermarket CD head unit
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Servicing under current ownership includes the following (see gallery):
May 2024:
Firestone tires mounted
Battery replaced
Transmission shifter bushings replaced
Engine oil pan replaced
Servicing under previous ownership is said to have included the following:
April 2022:
Replacement engine
Replacement soft top
Firestone tires installed (2021 date codes)
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Wear on various paint surfaces
Wheel finish shows age
Wear on interior surfaces
Missing passenger sun visor
Warped dash cap
Faded wood trim
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
March 2013: Damage reported
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 1984 Mercedes-Benz 380SL via auction on Hagerty Marketplace in April 2024. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1992, showing multiple reporting gaps and consistent registration history in California.
Included Items
Removable hardtop
2024 service invoice
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.