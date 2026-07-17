Auction ended.

1984 Mercedes-Benz 380SL

No reserve
Sold for on 07/17/26
Result
1984 Mercedes-Benz 380SL
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (79)

Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBBA45AXEA015250
Mileage indicated198,200 Miles
LocationStarkville, Mississippi
Engine3.8L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorDiamond Blue Metallic
Interior colorBlue
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1984 Mercedes 380 SL Cold Start and Walkaround
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1984 Mercedes 380 SL Driving POV
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The R107-generation SL holds a special place among Mercedes-Benz convertibles, and nowhere more so than in the United States, which accounted for more than half of total R107 sales. The 380SL arrived during a difficult period for performance cars, as the industry grappled with the fuel crisis, yet Mercedes pressed forward with a 3.8-liter version of its Bosch-injected M116 V8.

This 1984 380SL is finished in Diamond Blue Metallic over a blue MB-Tex interior. A replacement engine is said to have been installed in 2022, and it is reported to have approximately 71,000 miles on it at that time. This R107 is equipped with a color-matched removable hardtop, 14” Bundt alloy wheels, fully independent suspension, power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes, and a four-speed automatic transmission.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2024. Subsequent work included replacing the oil pan, transmission shifter bushings, battery, and tires.

Located in Mississippi, this 1984 Mercedes-Benz 380SL is now offered at no reserve with a removable hardtop, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 3.8-liter M116 V8 with Bosch fuel injection

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Diamond Blue Metallic over blue MB-Tex

  • Color-keyed factory removable hardtop

  • Replacement engine installed April 2022

Factory Equipment

  • 3.8L M116 V8 engine with Bosch fuel injection

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • Power-assisted steering

  • 14” Bundt alloy wheels

  • Front fog lights

  • Folding convertible soft top

  • Electric rear window defroster (hardtop)

  • Automatic climate control

  • Power windows

  • Cruise control

Modifications

  • Aftermarket CD head unit

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Servicing under current ownership includes the following (see gallery):

  • May 2024:

    • Firestone tires mounted

    • Battery replaced

    • Transmission shifter bushings replaced

    • Engine oil pan replaced

Servicing under previous ownership is said to have included the following:

  • April 2022:

    • Replacement engine

    • Replacement soft top

    • Firestone tires installed (2021 date codes)

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Wear on various paint surfaces

  • Wheel finish shows age

  • Wear on interior surfaces

  • Missing passenger sun visor

  • Warped dash cap

  • Faded wood trim

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • March 2013: Damage reported

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1984 Mercedes-Benz 380SL via auction on Hagerty Marketplace in April 2024. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1992, showing multiple reporting gaps and consistent registration history in California.

Included Items

  • Removable hardtop

  • 2024 service invoice

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1984 Mercedes-Benz 380SL · No reserve

Sold to
LechefPaul
LechefPaul
$10,700
Seller
EMU529
EMU529
EndedJul 17, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids6
Views10,162

Comments & bids

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LechefPaul's avatar
LechefPaul
Jul 6 at 12:37 AM
$10,000bid placed 
h_s492's avatar
h_s492
Jul 5 at 3:56 AM
$1,000bid placed 
mw_u5fwtn's avatar
mw_u5fwtn
Jul 4 at 2:51 PM
$700bid placed 
RetiredUSAF's avatar
RetiredUSAF
Jul 4 at 2:50 PM
$600bid placed 
mw_u5fwtn's avatar
mw_u5fwtn
Jul 4 at 1:07 PM
$500bid placed 
RetiredUSAF's avatar
RetiredUSAF
Jul 2 at 7:40 PM
$100bid placed 

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