Auction ended.

1984 Mercedes-Benz 380SL Zender

Sold for on 10/20/26
Result
1984 Mercedes-Benz 380SL Zender
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Ending Tue, Oct 20 at 6:28 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINWDBBA45A9EA001064
Mileage indicated141,500 Miles
LocationTamarac, Florida
Engine3.8L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorLapis Blue Metallic
Interior colorPalomino

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Description

Founded in 1969 by 23-year-old Hans-Albert Zender, Zender GmbH grew from a small German operation producing bucket seats and fiberglass fender extensions into one of the best-known names in European tuning. By the 1970s and ’80s, Zender offered body kits, wheels, and aerodynamic upgrades for everything from Volkswagen and Fiat to BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Its styling was sporty and aggressive without going over the top, making it an especially good match for the Mercedes-Benz R107 SL.

This 1983 380SL, chassis 001064, received a comprehensive Zender treatment with front and rear bumpers, molded rocker panels, a decklid wing, and modular wheels. Finished in Lapis Blue Metallic over Palomino, it retains its original service booklet documenting delivery through Prestige Motors Inc. of Paramus, New Jersey, on October 3, 1983.

The CARFAX history begins in 1993, when the car showed 96,800 miles. It remained registered in New Jersey for roughly three decades before moving to Virginia in 2024 and joining The Patina Collective later that year. With its original owner’s manuals, it remains a distinctive example of 1980s German tuning culture.

This 1984 Mercedes-Benz 380SL Zender is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from The Patina Collective

  • Among the few fully optioned Zender R107 examples

  • Finished in Lapis Blue Metallic over a Palomino leather interior

  • 3.8L M116 V8 with Bosch fuel injection

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Removable color-matched hardtop and folding convertible soft top

Modifications

  • Zender full build features:

    • Zender front bumper

    • Zender molded rocker panels

    • Zender rear bumper

    • Zender deck lid wing

    • Zender custom modular wheels

    • Zender exhaust

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New Jersey, Virginia, and Florida registration history. Delivered new on October 3, 1983, through Prestige Motors Inc. in Paramus, New Jersey, and joined The Patina Collective in 2024.

Included Items

  • Original service booklet

  • Original owner’s manuals

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1984 Mercedes-Benz 380SL Zender

Sold to
NoCompany
NoCompany
$13,375
Seller
AlexanderKeck
AlexanderKeck
EndedOct 20, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC
Bids36
Views9,308

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