1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car
Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:18 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 26-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
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The 1981 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Daytona Pace Car commemorated the model’s role as the official pace car of the 1981 Daytona 500, turning an already iconic muscle car into a piece of motorsport history.
Equipped with the Y85 Daytona Pace Car package, it featured either a naturally aspirated or turbocharged 4.9L (301ci) V8—the last true Pontiac-built V8—paired with a TH350 3-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Cameo White, the car wore bold “Pace Car” graphics, a functional turbo hood on boosted models, and a prominent rear spoiler, giving it unmistakable presence both on the road and on the track. Inside, the cabin balanced comfort and performance with Recaro bucket seats and a removable glass T-top roof for an open-air driving experience. With production limited to approximately 2,000 units, it marked the final year of the second-generation Firebird in memorable fashion.
This example, showing under 53,900 miles believed original, features the optional turbocharged engine, praised by Car and Driver as, “Pumping up five-liter muscles to deliver six-liter performance.”
This 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car is now offered on consignment by the selling dealer in Florida with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, T-Top cases, and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
About 2,000 Trans Am Daytona Pace Cars built
Finished in Cameo White (11) with “OFFICIAL PACE CAR” graphics
Iconic black “Screaming Chicken” hood decal
Red (19U) and black cloth interior with Recaro front seats
4.9-liter (301 cu-in) Turbocharged V8
Three-speed TH350 automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Turbo-specific hood with offset bulge and functional air induction
Hood-mounted boost indicator light
Sport steering wheel with Trans Am emblem
Full instrumentation including tachometer and boost gauge
Glass T-Top roof option
15x8-inch “Turbo” or “turbine” wheels
Power windows and locks
Power brakes
Power steering
AM/FM/cassette stereo
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car are presented in the gallery
Paint chipping on front edge of hood
Ownership History
This 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car is offered from Gateway Classic Cars Tampa. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Pennsylvania and Florida registration history.
Included Items
T-Top cases
Additional Information
The selling dealer states, “This Daytona appears to be a true low mile survivor. The engine fires right up and runs smooth. The always heavy and drooping F-body doors are high and tight, and the paint still maintains a beautiful luster.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.