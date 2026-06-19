Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 26-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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The 1981 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Daytona Pace Car commemorated the model’s role as the official pace car of the 1981 Daytona 500, turning an already iconic muscle car into a piece of motorsport history.

Equipped with the Y85 Daytona Pace Car package, it featured either a naturally aspirated or turbocharged 4.9L (301ci) V8—the last true Pontiac-built V8—paired with a TH350 3-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Cameo White, the car wore bold “Pace Car” graphics, a functional turbo hood on boosted models, and a prominent rear spoiler, giving it unmistakable presence both on the road and on the track. Inside, the cabin balanced comfort and performance with Recaro bucket seats and a removable glass T-top roof for an open-air driving experience. With production limited to approximately 2,000 units, it marked the final year of the second-generation Firebird in memorable fashion.

This example, showing under 53,900 miles believed original, features the optional turbocharged engine, praised by Car and Driver as, “Pumping up five-liter muscles to deliver six-liter performance.”

This 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car is now offered on consignment by the selling dealer in Florida with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, T-Top cases, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

About 2,000 Trans Am Daytona Pace Cars built

Finished in Cameo White (11) with “OFFICIAL PACE CAR” graphics

Iconic black “Screaming Chicken” hood decal

Red (19U) and black cloth interior with Recaro front seats

4.9-liter (301 cu-in) Turbocharged V8

Three-speed TH350 automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Turbo-specific hood with offset bulge and functional air induction

Hood-mounted boost indicator light

Sport steering wheel with Trans Am emblem

Full instrumentation including tachometer and boost gauge

Glass T-Top roof option

15x8-inch “Turbo” or “turbine” wheels

Power windows and locks

Power brakes

Power steering

AM/FM/cassette stereo

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car are presented in the gallery

Paint chipping on front edge of hood

Ownership History

This 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car is offered from Gateway Classic Cars Tampa. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Pennsylvania and Florida registration history.

Included Items

T-Top cases

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, “This Daytona appears to be a true low mile survivor. The engine fires right up and runs smooth. The always heavy and drooping F-body doors are high and tight, and the paint still maintains a beautiful luster.”