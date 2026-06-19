Auction ended.

1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car

Gateway Classic Cars
Sold after for on 06/19/26
Result
1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car
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All photos (116)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:18 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G2AX87T4BN113961
Mileage indicated53,900 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
EngineTurbocharged 4.9L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 26-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The 1981 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Daytona Pace Car commemorated the model’s role as the official pace car of the 1981 Daytona 500, turning an already iconic muscle car into a piece of motorsport history.

Equipped with the Y85 Daytona Pace Car package, it featured either a naturally aspirated or turbocharged 4.9L (301ci) V8—the last true Pontiac-built V8—paired with a TH350 3-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Cameo White, the car wore bold “Pace Car” graphics, a functional turbo hood on boosted models, and a prominent rear spoiler, giving it unmistakable presence both on the road and on the track. Inside, the cabin balanced comfort and performance with Recaro bucket seats and a removable glass T-top roof for an open-air driving experience. With production limited to approximately 2,000 units, it marked the final year of the second-generation Firebird in memorable fashion.

This example, showing under 53,900 miles believed original, features the optional turbocharged engine, praised by Car and Driver as, “Pumping up five-liter muscles to deliver six-liter performance.”

This 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car is now offered on consignment by the selling dealer in Florida with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, T-Top cases, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • About 2,000 Trans Am Daytona Pace Cars built

  • Finished in Cameo White (11) with “OFFICIAL PACE CAR” graphics

  • Iconic black “Screaming Chicken” hood decal

  • Red (19U) and black cloth interior with Recaro front seats

  • 4.9-liter (301 cu-in) Turbocharged V8

  • Three-speed TH350 automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Turbo-specific hood with offset bulge and functional air induction

  • Hood-mounted boost indicator light

  • Sport steering wheel with Trans Am emblem

  • Full instrumentation including tachometer and boost gauge

  • Glass T-Top roof option

  • 15x8-inch “Turbo” or “turbine” wheels

  • Power windows and locks

  • Power brakes

  • Power steering

  • AM/FM/cassette stereo

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car are presented in the gallery

  • Paint chipping on front edge of hood

Ownership History

This 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car is offered from Gateway Classic Cars Tampa. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Pennsylvania and Florida registration history.

Included Items

  • T-Top cases

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, “This Daytona appears to be a true low mile survivor. The engine fires right up and runs smooth. The always heavy and drooping F-body doors are high and tight, and the paint still maintains a beautiful luster.”

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car

Sold after for
$31,500
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 7:18 PM UTC
Bids36
Views10,729
Bids
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 19 at 7:16 PM
$25,750bid placed 
dayedreemer_jn98's avatar
dayedreemer_jn98
Jun 19 at 7:15 PM
$25,500bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 19 at 7:14 PM
$25,250bid placed 
dayedreemer_jn98's avatar
dayedreemer_jn98
Jun 19 at 7:13 PM
$25,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 19 at 7:12 PM
$24,250bid placed 

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