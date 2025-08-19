1981 Jeep CJ-5 4-Speed

1 day
$7,000
1981 Jeep CJ-5 4-Speed
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Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1JCBM85A0BT026143
Mileage indicated2,500 Miles TMU
LocationLakeville, Minnesota
Engine2.5L AMC Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSUV
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Video gallery

1981 Jeep CJ-5- Engine view & Idle
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Description

The modernization of the "civilian Jeep" lineup, the CJ‑5 was produced from 1954 through 1983 and remains one of the most recognizable off-roaders ever built. Compact, rugged, and mechanically simple, the CJ‑5 earned a devoted following for its go-anywhere capability and ease of maintenance. By the early ‘80s, examples like this represented the final years of the CJ formula, combining traditional body-on-frame construction with straightforward powertrain and a robust four-wheel drive drivetrain.

Finished in black over black vinyl upholstery, this 1981 Jeep CJ‑5 is powered by a 2.5-liter AMC four-cylinder engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case. Fitted with various chrome accessories and a vinyl soft top, this CJ-5 also features aftermarket wheels wearing 31" BFGoodrich tires.

This 1981 Jeep CJ-5 is now offered with two sets of vinyl doors, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a rebuilt 2.5L AMC inline-four engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission, dual-range transfer case

  • 31” BFGoodrich tires with aftermarket wheels

  • Black vinyl soft top and doors included

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Mechanical:

    • 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine

    • 4-speed manual transmission

    • Dual-range transfer case

    • Carbureted fuel system

    • Four-wheel-drive system

    • Solid front and rear axles

    • Manual steering

    • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Exterior:

    • Black paint

    • Removable soft top

    • Detachable soft doors

  • Interior:

    • Black vinyl upholstery

    • Folding front seats

    • Rubber floor covering

Modifications

  • 31” BFGoodrich all-terrain tires

  • Aftermarket wheels

  • Multiple interchangeable soft tops

  • Multiple soft door sets

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

Servicing & Documentation

From the seller: "Please see the attached Service Records and Engine Rebuild documents for your review, in hopes that they help paint a clearer picture of the vehicle and the care it has received. I have very detailed paperwork for all servicing and bodywork performed, going all the way back to the 1980s. I also have miscellaneous original parts, all of which will be included. "

According to the seller, the following recent service work has been performed:

  • May 2026:

    • Battery cables replaced

    • Battery replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Scratches on front right fender flare

  • Dent in hood on passenger side

Ownership History

From the seller: "The original owner, who owned the vehicle from 1981 to 2023, took meticulous care of the CJ."

The CARFAX report shows registration history in California, Idaho, and Minnesota. It was acquired by its current owner in 2023.

Included Items

  • Sheepskin front seat covers

  • Two sets of vinyl soft doors

  • Service records

  • Vinyl soft top

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1981 Jeep CJ-5

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1981 Jeep CJ-5

Engine Rebuild Invoice: 1981 Jeep CJ-5

Service Records: 1981 Jeep CJ-5

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1981 Jeep CJ-5 4-Speed

Current bid
Porsche
Porsche
$7,000
Seller
GM_iwhx5x
GM_iwhx5x
EndingThu, Jun 25 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids7
Views3,537
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Porsche
Jun 23 at 7:12 PM
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