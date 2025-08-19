Description

The modernization of the "civilian Jeep" lineup, the CJ‑5 was produced from 1954 through 1983 and remains one of the most recognizable off-roaders ever built. Compact, rugged, and mechanically simple, the CJ‑5 earned a devoted following for its go-anywhere capability and ease of maintenance. By the early ‘80s, examples like this represented the final years of the CJ formula, combining traditional body-on-frame construction with straightforward powertrain and a robust four-wheel drive drivetrain.

Finished in black over black vinyl upholstery, this 1981 Jeep CJ‑5 is powered by a 2.5-liter AMC four-cylinder engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case. Fitted with various chrome accessories and a vinyl soft top, this CJ-5 also features aftermarket wheels wearing 31" BFGoodrich tires.

This 1981 Jeep CJ-5 is now offered with two sets of vinyl doors, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a rebuilt 2.5L AMC inline-four engine

4-speed manual transmission, dual-range transfer case

31” BFGoodrich tires with aftermarket wheels

Black vinyl soft top and doors included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Mechanical: 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine 4-speed manual transmission Dual-range transfer case Carbureted fuel system Four-wheel-drive system Solid front and rear axles Manual steering Front disc and rear drum brakes

Exterior: Black paint Removable soft top Detachable soft doors

Interior: Black vinyl upholstery Folding front seats Rubber floor covering



Modifications

31” BFGoodrich all-terrain tires

Aftermarket wheels

Multiple interchangeable soft tops

Multiple soft door sets

Aftermarket steering wheel

Servicing & Documentation

From the seller: "Please see the attached Service Records and Engine Rebuild documents for your review, in hopes that they help paint a clearer picture of the vehicle and the care it has received. I have very detailed paperwork for all servicing and bodywork performed, going all the way back to the 1980s. I also have miscellaneous original parts, all of which will be included. "

According to the seller, the following recent service work has been performed:

May 2026: Battery cables replaced Battery replaced



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Scratches on front right fender flare

Dent in hood on passenger side

Ownership History

From the seller: " The original owner, who owned the vehicle from 1981 to 2023, took meticulous care of the CJ."

The CARFAX report shows registration history in California, Idaho, and Minnesota. It was acquired by its current owner in 2023.

Included Items