1981 Jeep CJ-5 4-Speed
Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
The modernization of the "civilian Jeep" lineup, the CJ‑5 was produced from 1954 through 1983 and remains one of the most recognizable off-roaders ever built. Compact, rugged, and mechanically simple, the CJ‑5 earned a devoted following for its go-anywhere capability and ease of maintenance. By the early ‘80s, examples like this represented the final years of the CJ formula, combining traditional body-on-frame construction with straightforward powertrain and a robust four-wheel drive drivetrain.
Finished in black over black vinyl upholstery, this 1981 Jeep CJ‑5 is powered by a 2.5-liter AMC four-cylinder engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case. Fitted with various chrome accessories and a vinyl soft top, this CJ-5 also features aftermarket wheels wearing 31" BFGoodrich tires.
This 1981 Jeep CJ-5 is now offered with two sets of vinyl doors, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a rebuilt 2.5L AMC inline-four engine
4-speed manual transmission, dual-range transfer case
31” BFGoodrich tires with aftermarket wheels
Black vinyl soft top and doors included
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Mechanical:
2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine
4-speed manual transmission
Dual-range transfer case
Carbureted fuel system
Four-wheel-drive system
Solid front and rear axles
Manual steering
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Exterior:
Black paint
Removable soft top
Detachable soft doors
Interior:
Black vinyl upholstery
Folding front seats
Rubber floor covering
Modifications
31” BFGoodrich all-terrain tires
Aftermarket wheels
Multiple interchangeable soft tops
Multiple soft door sets
Aftermarket steering wheel
Servicing & Documentation
From the seller: "Please see the attached Service Records and Engine Rebuild documents for your review, in hopes that they help paint a clearer picture of the vehicle and the care it has received. I have very detailed paperwork for all servicing and bodywork performed, going all the way back to the 1980s. I also have miscellaneous original parts, all of which will be included. "
According to the seller, the following recent service work has been performed:
May 2026:
Battery cables replaced
Battery replaced
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Scratches on front right fender flare
Dent in hood on passenger side
Ownership History
From the seller: "The original owner, who owned the vehicle from 1981 to 2023, took meticulous care of the CJ."
The CARFAX report shows registration history in California, Idaho, and Minnesota. It was acquired by its current owner in 2023.
Included Items
Sheepskin front seat covers
Two sets of vinyl soft doors
Service records
Vinyl soft top
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.