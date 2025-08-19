One-Family-Owned 1981 DeLorean DMC-12
Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:00 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
The DeLorean DMC-12 was the only production model built by the short-lived DeLorean Motor Company, founded by former General Motors executive John Z. DeLorean. Featuring brushed stainless steel body panels, gullwing doors, and a rear-mounted V6 engine, it stood apart from nearly everything else on the road at the time. Its appearance in the Back to the Future films cemented its place in both automotive and pop culture history, while surviving examples continue to attract collectors drawn to the car’s unmistakable styling and unique character.
This example was purchased new by the seller's father in 1981 and received refurbishment work by DeLorean specialist P.J. Grady, Inc. of West Sayville, New York, completed in the late 1998, and is accompanied by refurbishment and service records dating back to the early 1990s.
This first-year DeLorean is powered by the 2.9L PRV V6 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission. Equipment includes gullwing doors with gas-assisted struts, power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes, air conditioning, power windows, turbine-style alloy wheels, and an AM/FM radio fitted with a power antenna.
This 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 is now offered with owner’s and workshop manuals, manufacturer’s literature, refurbishment and partial service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One-family-owned since new
Overhauled at P.J. Grady, Inc. in 1998
Brushed stainless steel body panels
Gray leather upholstery
Refurbishment and partial service records included
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
2.9L PRV V6 engine
3-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
Power-assisted steering
14/15” turbine-style alloy wheels
Gullwing doors with gas-assisted struts
High-back bucket seats
Power-adjustable mirrors
Air conditioning system
Fold down rear seat
Power windows
AM/FM radio
Modifications
Power antenna installed during 1998 refurbishment
Air conditioning converted to R134a refrigerant
Battery shut-off switch installed
Radar detector installed (inoperative)
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Refurbishment and partial service records are available under the "Additional Documents" section below
1998: Refurbishment by P.J. Grady, Inc., West Sayville, New York
From the seller, “Since the restoration, several additional maintenance and repair items have been addressed. The driver’s side window mechanism was replaced, the headlight switch, and the torsion bar on the driver’s side after the original bar failed.”
Known Imperfections
Dunlop tires with older date codes
Imperfection on wheel finish
Wear on driver's seat bolster
Tear in passenger-side seat leather
Dent driver's-side rear quarter panel
Passenger-side window inoperative
Fan control setting 4 inoperative — settings 0–3 functional
Parasitic battery draw — battery shut-off switch installed as remedy
Aftermarket radar detector is inoperative
From the seller, "In 2008, the old freon A/C system was retrofitted with the R134a unit. The A/C still works well, however I have had to recharge the refrigerant the past couple summers, so there is a slow leak in the system."
Ownership History
This 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 was purchased new by the seller's father in 1981. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts reporting in 1994 with consistent registration in Michigan, a gap until 2008, and no mileage recordings.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Refurbishment and partial service records
Owner’s and workshop manuals
Partial DeLoeran-branded car care kit
Multiple keys
Car cover
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.