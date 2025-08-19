One-Family-Owned 1981 DeLorean DMC-12

6 days
$27,000
One-Family-Owned 1981 DeLorean DMC-12
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Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSCEDT26TXBD007187
Mileage indicated51,700 Miles TMU
LocationAnn Arbor, Michigan
Engine2.9L PRV V6
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
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Video gallery

One-Family-Owned 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 Walk Around
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One-Family-Owned 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 Start Up
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One-Family-Owned 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 Drive
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Description

The DeLorean DMC-12 was the only production model built by the short-lived DeLorean Motor Company, founded by former General Motors executive John Z. DeLorean. Featuring brushed stainless steel body panels, gullwing doors, and a rear-mounted V6 engine, it stood apart from nearly everything else on the road at the time. Its appearance in the Back to the Future films cemented its place in both automotive and pop culture history, while surviving examples continue to attract collectors drawn to the car’s unmistakable styling and unique character.

This example was purchased new by the seller's father in 1981 and received refurbishment work by DeLorean specialist P.J. Grady, Inc. of West Sayville, New York, completed in the late 1998, and is accompanied by refurbishment and service records dating back to the early 1990s.

This first-year DeLorean is powered by the 2.9L PRV V6 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission. Equipment includes gullwing doors with gas-assisted struts, power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes, air conditioning, power windows, turbine-style alloy wheels, and an AM/FM radio fitted with a power antenna.

This 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 is now offered with owner’s and workshop manuals, manufacturer’s literature, refurbishment and partial service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One-family-owned since new

  • Overhauled at P.J. Grady, Inc. in 1998

  • Brushed stainless steel body panels

  • Gray leather upholstery

  • Refurbishment and partial service records included

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 2.9L PRV V6 engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • Power-assisted steering

  • 14/15” turbine-style alloy wheels

  • Gullwing doors with gas-assisted struts

  • High-back bucket seats

  • Power-adjustable mirrors

  • Air conditioning system

  • Fold down rear seat

  • Power windows

  • AM/FM radio

Modifications

  • Power antenna installed during 1998 refurbishment

  • Air conditioning converted to R134a refrigerant

  • Battery shut-off switch installed

  • Radar detector installed (inoperative)

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Refurbishment and partial service records are available under the "Additional Documents" section below

  • 1998: Refurbishment by P.J. Grady, Inc., West Sayville, New York

  • From the seller, “Since the restoration, several additional maintenance and repair items have been addressed. The driver’s side window mechanism was replaced, the headlight switch, and the torsion bar on the driver’s side after the original bar failed.”

Known Imperfections

  • Dunlop tires with older date codes

  • Imperfection on wheel finish

  • Wear on driver's seat bolster

  • Tear in passenger-side seat leather

  • Dent driver's-side rear quarter panel

  • Passenger-side window inoperative

  • Fan control setting 4 inoperative — settings 0–3 functional

  • Parasitic battery draw — battery shut-off switch installed as remedy

  • Aftermarket radar detector is inoperative

  • From the seller, "In 2008, the old freon A/C system was retrofitted with the R134a unit. The A/C still works well, however I have had to recharge the refrigerant the past couple summers, so there is a slow leak in the system."

Ownership History

This 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 was purchased new by the seller's father in 1981. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts reporting in 1994 with consistent registration in Michigan, a gap until 2008, and no mileage recordings.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Refurbishment and partial service records

  • Owner’s and workshop manuals

  • Partial DeLoeran-branded car care kit

  • Multiple keys

  • Car cover

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Refurbishment and Partial Service Records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1981 DeLorean DMC-12

Current bid
PMPDADDY
PMPDADDY
$27,000
Seller
HM_DTMC56
HM_DTMC56
EndingTue, Jun 30 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids9
Views5,398
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PMPDADDY's avatar
PMPDADDY
Jun 20 at 4:33 PM
$27,000bid placed 
MichaelJeffries_1xgo's avatar
MichaelJeffries_1xgo
Jun 19 at 10:27 PM
$26,000bid placed 
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LenEdmondson
Jun 18 at 9:12 PM
$25,000bid placed 
MichaelJeffries_1xgo's avatar
MichaelJeffries_1xgo
Jun 18 at 3:53 PM
$22,000bid placed 
PMPDADDY's avatar
PMPDADDY
Jun 17 at 10:41 PM
$20,000bid placed 

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