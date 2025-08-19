Description

The DeLorean DMC-12 was the only production model built by the short-lived DeLorean Motor Company, founded by former General Motors executive John Z. DeLorean. Featuring brushed stainless steel body panels, gullwing doors, and a rear-mounted V6 engine, it stood apart from nearly everything else on the road at the time. Its appearance in the Back to the Future films cemented its place in both automotive and pop culture history, while surviving examples continue to attract collectors drawn to the car’s unmistakable styling and unique character.

This example was purchased new by the seller's father in 1981 and received refurbishment work by DeLorean specialist P.J. Grady, Inc. of West Sayville, New York, completed in the late 1998, and is accompanied by refurbishment and service records dating back to the early 1990s.

This first-year DeLorean is powered by the 2.9L PRV V6 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission. Equipment includes gullwing doors with gas-assisted struts, power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes, air conditioning, power windows, turbine-style alloy wheels, and an AM/FM radio fitted with a power antenna.

This 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 is now offered with owner’s and workshop manuals, manufacturer’s literature, refurbishment and partial service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One-family-owned since new

Overhauled at P.J. Grady, Inc. in 1998

Brushed stainless steel body panels

Gray leather upholstery

Refurbishment and partial service records included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

2.9L PRV V6 engine

3-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

Power-assisted steering

14/15” turbine-style alloy wheels

Gullwing doors with gas-assisted struts

High-back bucket seats

Power-adjustable mirrors

Air conditioning system

Fold down rear seat

Power windows

AM/FM radio

Modifications

Power antenna installed during 1998 refurbishment

Air conditioning converted to R134a refrigerant

Battery shut-off switch installed

Radar detector installed (inoperative)

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Refurbishment and partial service records are available under the "Additional Documents" section below

1998: Refurbishment by P.J. Grady, Inc., West Sayville, New York

From the seller, “Since the restoration, several additional maintenance and repair items have been addressed. The driver’s side window mechanism was replaced, the headlight switch, and the torsion bar on the driver’s side after the original bar failed.”

Known Imperfections

Dunlop tires with older date codes

Imperfection on wheel finish

Wear on driver's seat bolster

Tear in passenger-side seat leather

Dent driver's-side rear quarter panel

Passenger-side window inoperative

Fan control setting 4 inoperative — settings 0–3 functional

Parasitic battery draw — battery shut-off switch installed as remedy

Aftermarket radar detector is inoperative

From the seller, " In 2008, the old freon A/C system was retrofitted with the R134a unit. The A/C still works well, however I have had to recharge the refrigerant the past couple summers, so there is a slow leak in the system."

Ownership History

This 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 was purchased new by the seller's father in 1981. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts reporting in 1994 with consistent registration in Michigan, a gap until 2008, and no mileage recordings.

Included Items