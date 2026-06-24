39-Years-Owned 1981 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

No reserve
$7,001
39-Years-Owned 1981 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
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All photos (77)

Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1AP87L1BL183370
Mileage indicated97,050 Miles TMU
LocationSouthbury, Connecticut
Engine5.7L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

1981 marked the final year for Chevrolet’s second-generation Camaro, which was released over a decade prior. In 1978, the Camaro received a redesign to its front and rear, introducing integrated body-color urethane bumpers and larger taillamps.

By 1981, the car was equipped with GM’s Computer Command Control system, which managed emissions and fuel economy, reflecting tightening federal regulations.

Camaro Z28 models featured distinctive graphics, front and rear spoilers, and functional hood air induction to the Z28's optional 5.7-liter V8, which was factory rated at 175 horsepower and 275 lb-ft. of torque.

This ‘81 Z28 has remained in the seller’s care since February 1987, and it is finished in white with blue Z28 graphics over blue upholstery. Modifications include an open-element air cleaner, a Holley carburetor, a Weiand intake manifold, chrome valve covers, tubular exhaust headers, and glass-pack mufflers. This Z28's V8 feeds the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission.

This 1981 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is now offered at no reserve with a 2019 service document, spare parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Long-term ownership

  • Carbureted 5.7-liter V8

  • Weiand intake manifold

  • Holley carburetor

  • Tubular headers and glass-pack mufflers

  • White with blue Z28 graphics

  • Blue upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted 5.7L V8

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Front and rear spoilers

  • Functional hood scoop

  • Z28 graphics

  • Power steering and brakes

Modifications

  • Weiand intake manifold

  • Holley carburetor

  • Open-element air cleaner

  • Chrome valve covers

  • Tubular exhaust headers and glass-pack mufflers

  • Chrome 15” American Racing wheels

Servicing & Documentation

  • A service document totaling over $6,600 from June 2019 is presented in the gallery. Some highlights include:

    • Replacement of the brake pads, rotors, shoes, drums, rear wheel cylinders

    • Replacement of the front wheel bearings and right rear axle shaft

    • Replacement of the front and rear shocks, leaf springs, and rear stabilizer bar

  • The windshield was replaced circa 2010

Known Imperfections

  • Air conditioning compressor removed

  • Split seam in driver’s seat

  • Gouges in front bumper

  • Scrape on passenger front

  • Rust

  • Aftermarket exhaust components hang low

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2004 and lists Connecticut registration history. The car has been with its current owner since 1987.

Included Items

  • 2019 service document

  • Spare parts

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “This 1981 Z28 is white with three-tone blue graphics and medium blue interior. Purchased in February 1987 with 52,000 miles, it has been garaged and covered ever since with occasional use. Several mechanical upgrades and service work performed. The car is in great mechanical condition, no frame rust or body rust except for some very light surface rust in some areas. The car has been meticulously maintained and kept as a collector car. Extensive service work was completed at 96,920 miles (see receipt), only driven 100 miles since because of other toys so decision was made to let it go.”

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1981 CHEVROLET CAMARO Z28 1G1AP87L1BL183370

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

39-Years-Owned 1981 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 · No reserve

Current bid
Mikecars
Mikecars
$7,001
Seller
DonMelZ28_fsat
DonMelZ28_fsat
EndingWed, Jun 24 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Views6,983
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