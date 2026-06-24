39-Years-Owned 1981 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:50 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
1981 marked the final year for Chevrolet’s second-generation Camaro, which was released over a decade prior. In 1978, the Camaro received a redesign to its front and rear, introducing integrated body-color urethane bumpers and larger taillamps.
By 1981, the car was equipped with GM’s Computer Command Control system, which managed emissions and fuel economy, reflecting tightening federal regulations.
Camaro Z28 models featured distinctive graphics, front and rear spoilers, and functional hood air induction to the Z28's optional 5.7-liter V8, which was factory rated at 175 horsepower and 275 lb-ft. of torque.
This ‘81 Z28 has remained in the seller’s care since February 1987, and it is finished in white with blue Z28 graphics over blue upholstery. Modifications include an open-element air cleaner, a Holley carburetor, a Weiand intake manifold, chrome valve covers, tubular exhaust headers, and glass-pack mufflers. This Z28's V8 feeds the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission.
This 1981 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is now offered at no reserve with a 2019 service document, spare parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Long-term ownership
Carbureted 5.7-liter V8
Weiand intake manifold
Holley carburetor
Tubular headers and glass-pack mufflers
White with blue Z28 graphics
Blue upholstery
Factory Equipment
Carbureted 5.7L V8
Three-speed automatic transmission
Front and rear spoilers
Functional hood scoop
Z28 graphics
Power steering and brakes
Modifications
Weiand intake manifold
Holley carburetor
Open-element air cleaner
Chrome valve covers
Tubular exhaust headers and glass-pack mufflers
Chrome 15” American Racing wheels
Servicing & Documentation
A service document totaling over $6,600 from June 2019 is presented in the gallery. Some highlights include:
Replacement of the brake pads, rotors, shoes, drums, rear wheel cylinders
Replacement of the front wheel bearings and right rear axle shaft
Replacement of the front and rear shocks, leaf springs, and rear stabilizer bar
The windshield was replaced circa 2010
Known Imperfections
Air conditioning compressor removed
Split seam in driver’s seat
Gouges in front bumper
Scrape on passenger front
Rust
Aftermarket exhaust components hang low
Ownership History
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2004 and lists Connecticut registration history. The car has been with its current owner since 1987.
Included Items
2019 service document
Spare parts
Additional Information
From the seller: “This 1981 Z28 is white with three-tone blue graphics and medium blue interior. Purchased in February 1987 with 52,000 miles, it has been garaged and covered ever since with occasional use. Several mechanical upgrades and service work performed. The car is in great mechanical condition, no frame rust or body rust except for some very light surface rust in some areas. The car has been meticulously maintained and kept as a collector car. Extensive service work was completed at 96,920 miles (see receipt), only driven 100 miles since because of other toys so decision was made to let it go.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.