Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

1981 marked the final year for Chevrolet’s second-generation Camaro, which was released over a decade prior. In 1978, the Camaro received a redesign to its front and rear, introducing integrated body-color urethane bumpers and larger taillamps.

By 1981, the car was equipped with GM’s Computer Command Control system, which managed emissions and fuel economy, reflecting tightening federal regulations.

Camaro Z28 models featured distinctive graphics, front and rear spoilers, and functional hood air induction to the Z28's optional 5.7-liter V8, which was factory rated at 175 horsepower and 275 lb-ft. of torque.

This ‘81 Z28 has remained in the seller’s care since February 1987, and it is finished in white with blue Z28 graphics over blue upholstery. Modifications include an open-element air cleaner, a Holley carburetor, a Weiand intake manifold, chrome valve covers, tubular exhaust headers, and glass-pack mufflers. This Z28's V8 feeds the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission.

This 1981 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is now offered at no reserve with a 2019 service document, spare parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Long-term ownership

Carbureted 5.7-liter V8

Weiand intake manifold

Holley carburetor

Tubular headers and glass-pack mufflers

White with blue Z28 graphics

Blue upholstery

Factory Equipment

Carbureted 5.7L V8

Three-speed automatic transmission

Front and rear spoilers

Functional hood scoop

Z28 graphics

Power steering and brakes

Modifications

Weiand intake manifold

Holley carburetor

Open-element air cleaner

Chrome valve covers

Tubular exhaust headers and glass-pack mufflers

Chrome 15” American Racing wheels

Servicing & Documentation

A service document totaling over $6,600 from June 2019 is presented in the gallery. Some highlights include: Replacement of the brake pads, rotors, shoes, drums, rear wheel cylinders Replacement of the front wheel bearings and right rear axle shaft Replacement of the front and rear shocks, leaf springs, and rear stabilizer bar

The windshield was replaced circa 2010

Known Imperfections

Air conditioning compressor removed

Split seam in driver’s seat

Gouges in front bumper

Scrape on passenger front

Rust

Aftermarket exhaust components hang low

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2004 and lists Connecticut registration history. The car has been with its current owner since 1987.

Included Items

2019 service document

Spare parts

Additional Information