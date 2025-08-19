Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

As FIA regulations changed in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the Porsche 935 chapter was set to close. Its immediate replacement, engineers and executives in Zuffenhausen decided, would be based on the successful 924, which was set to spawn a higher-performance turbocharged model in 1978. Development of the 924 Turbo was not a well-kept secret in Zuffenhausen, and the regular presence of a Le Mans 24-Hour-winning race-car driver and head of Porsche’s Kundensport (customer racing department) Jürgen Barth in the generally quiet Stuttgart suburb hardly went unnoticed. Working with Porsche engineers, Barth helped create a largely hand-assembled version of the E831 2.0L inline-four — boasting, of course, an intercooler and a turbocharger. Porsche itself was leading the way in the ‘70s with automotive development and application of turbochargers, which helped more economical small-displacement engines perform as well as larger-displacement engines.

At the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1979, Porsche unveiled a shapely, white-painted version of its 924 emblazoned with Carrera GT labels — a name historically reserved for track-oriented performance vehicles. The concept was intended to be a stopgap before revised regulations arrived in 1982, allowing Porsche to compete in the GT prototype category. Porsche would have to homologate the car by producing a road-going version if it wanted to race.

While the race version of the car was slated for Le Mans in the summer of 1980, a factory-built special chassis was handed over to Barth just in time for the 1980 Monte Carlo Rally in January, a mere handful of months after the Carrera GT concept bowed. This car, bearing chassis number 93A0190001, boasted the massaged M31/50 engine that would arrive in the production 924 Carrera GT, can be thought of as something of a development vehicle. The car was a rally-prepped 924 Carrera GT before such a thing existed; even Barth called it “the forerunner of the new homologation car,” though even those lined up in chilly Monte Carlo had no real idea of what they were looking at.

The car was registered to Barth in January of 1980, just days before Monte Carlo. Its M31/50 inline-four hosted numerous internal changes, in addition to a KKK K26 turbocharger with rearward-facing compressor blades. Barth shifted power rearward via a G31/01 five-speed manual gearbox, which was teamed with a modified clutch. As a rally-prepped car, it was fitted with a high-riding suspension, grippy tires, and a gutted interior with race and safety equipment. The car’s white-painted body wore Hugo Boss livery, reflecting the German designer fashion brand’s recent entry into motorsports sponsorship.

The car placed sixth in its class in its inaugural outing, and its impact on Porsche’s motorsports efforts cannot be understated. Barth campaigned this 93A0190001 — this 924 Turbo GT — once again at Monte Carlo in 1981. This 924 helped prove the value of turbocharging in Porsche’s lineup, and its status as a testbed for the endurance-racing machines that became the 924 Carrera GT road car and the 924 Carrera GTR race car. Just 406 924 Carrera GT road cars were built, while a mere 17 Carrera GTRs were assembled for customer racing.

Following its Monte Carlo rally use, the car was preserved as part of Barth’s private collection. It retains the iconic Boss livery used in 1981, along with extensive road-worn battle scars to prove its use. Look closely and you’ll see inspection stickers bearing nearly 50 years of patina.

So influential was this car that a privately campaigned recreation based closely on this car was created in the late 2010s, and it was driven by Barth in the 2019 Monte Carlo Historic Rally almost four decades after the original running.

Chassis 93A0190001, the real 924 Turbo rally car, stayed under Barth’s ownership until its acquisition by its current owner approximately five years ago. Over the last 40-plus years, the car has been displayed in various museums in Europe and as part of a private collection in Europe and the U.S.

Though it has long been stored, with reconditioning this 924 Turbo would undoubtedly be a highlight at Ferdi Porsche’s FAT International Race Team events in Austria and Montana.

This Porsche 924 Turbo rally car is now offered by a Broad Arrow representative at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah in South Carolina with historic documentation and photographs, two race-used helmets worn by Jürgen Barth and navigator Roland Kussmaul, and a clean Montana title in the name of the current owner’s LLC.

Highlights

Serial 0001

Two-time Rally Monte Carlo entrant with Jürgen Barth and Roland Kussmaul (1980 & 1981)

Described as the forerunner to the 924 Carrera GT

Presented in 1981 Monte Carlo Rally-raced condition

Owned by 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Barth for 40-plus years

With preparation, a historic entry for Ferdi Porsche’s FAT ice race

Equipment

Turbocharged 2.0L M31/50 inline-four

KKK K26 turbocharger and intercooler

G31/01 five-speed manual transaxle

Rally kit including:

Auxiliary lighting

Bolt-on fender flares

Skid plates

Raised ride height

Roll cage

Recaro seats with Matter harnesses

Auxiliary instrumentation

Halda Twinmaster rally odometer

Known Imperfections

Wear and tear from period rally use; please view photographs in the gallery

Ownership History

According to the included German Fahrzeug, this 924 was first registered to Jürgen Barth in January of 1980. The car remained under Barth’s ownership until being acquired by its current owner in 2022.

Included Items

Numerous period photographs and documents

German-market registration documents

Two rally-used helmets worn by Jürgen Barth and navigator Roland Kussmaul

Additional Information

This 924 is presented in as-raced condition and has seen only limited use over the last 40-plus years following its retirement from racing in 1981. This car does not currently run and will require extensive preparation before being used.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ray Shaffer Phone: 904.982.7223 Email: rshaffer@hagerty.com