Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Part of the second-generation Firebird line, the 1980 Trans Am featured aggressive styling, including a distinctive “screaming chicken” hood decal, flared fenders, and a low, aerodynamic stance. Engine options were more limited than in earlier years, reflecting an era shaped by tightening emissions rules and fuel concerns. Despite these constraints, the Trans Am maintained strong popularity, bolstered by its appearance in pop culture and its bold design, making it an enduring symbol of late 1970s and early 1980s muscle car evolution.

This 1980 Firebird Trans Am was fitted with a 350ci V8 under previous ownership and received refurbishment work following the seller's acquisition in 2015. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission, and 15” snowflake alloy wheels are mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back.

The body is finished in black, adorned with a Firebird hood graphic and Trans Am lettering. Additional exterior details include a shaker hood, front and rear spoilers, and quad exhaust outlets.

Black vinyl upholstery with pleated red inserts covers the seating surfaces, complementing the cabin’s dual color scheme. AutoMeter instrumentation and controls for an aftermarket air-conditioning system are housed in an engine-turned dashboard and are joined by a Sony head unit.

This '80 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is now offered at no reserve with a broadcast sheet, service manuals, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

350ci V8 with Holley carburetor

Three-speed automatic transmission

Finished in black with multi-color graphics

15” snowflake alloy wheels

Black and red vinyl upholstery

Digital instruments

Factory Equipment

Shaker hood

Front and rear spoilers

Power-assisted steering

Front disc and rear drum brakes

The chassis number (2W87WAL107476) decodes as: 2 – Pontiac W – Trans Am 87 – Two-door coupe W – 301ci V8, four-barrel carburetor A – Model Year 1980 L – Van Nuys, California, assembly plant 107476 – Production Sequence Number



Modifications

Chevrolet 350ci V8

Holley 600 CFM carburetor

Tubular headers

Quad exhaust outlets

Reupholstered seats

Air conditioning system

AutoMeter instrumentation

Sony head unit

Servicing

The seller reports that service under current ownership included replacing the brake shoes and pads, along with the front calipers and rear cylinders.

Known Imperfections

Bubbling paint on the right quarter panels

Dent in the left door panel

Blemished on the front bumper cover and spoiler

Ownership History

This 1980 Trans Am is said to have received refurbishment work in 2015 as part of a father/son project, and ownership transferred to the seller in October 2019.

Included Items