Auction ended.

350-Powered 1980 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

No reserve
Sold for on 07/09/26
Result
350-Powered 1980 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (86)

Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:39 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2W87WAL107476
Mileage indicated18,300 Miles TMU
LocationRockwall, Texas
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorRed

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Part of the second-generation Firebird line, the 1980 Trans Am featured aggressive styling, including a distinctive “screaming chicken” hood decal, flared fenders, and a low, aerodynamic stance. Engine options were more limited than in earlier years, reflecting an era shaped by tightening emissions rules and fuel concerns. Despite these constraints, the Trans Am maintained strong popularity, bolstered by its appearance in pop culture and its bold design, making it an enduring symbol of late 1970s and early 1980s muscle car evolution.

This 1980 Firebird Trans Am was fitted with a 350ci V8 under previous ownership and received refurbishment work following the seller's acquisition in 2015. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission, and 15” snowflake alloy wheels are mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back.

The body is finished in black, adorned with a Firebird hood graphic and Trans Am lettering. Additional exterior details include a shaker hood, front and rear spoilers, and quad exhaust outlets.

Black vinyl upholstery with pleated red inserts covers the seating surfaces, complementing the cabin’s dual color scheme. AutoMeter instrumentation and controls for an aftermarket air-conditioning system are housed in an engine-turned dashboard and are joined by a Sony head unit.

This '80 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is now offered at no reserve with a broadcast sheet, service manuals, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 350ci V8 with Holley carburetor

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in black with multi-color graphics

  • 15” snowflake alloy wheels

  • Black and red vinyl upholstery

  • Digital instruments

Factory Equipment

  • Shaker hood

  • Front and rear spoilers

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • The chassis number (2W87WAL107476) decodes as:

    • 2 – Pontiac

    • W – Trans Am

    • 87 – Two-door coupe

    • W – 301ci V8, four-barrel carburetor

    • A – Model Year 1980

    • L – Van Nuys, California, assembly plant

    • 107476 – Production Sequence Number

Modifications

  • Chevrolet 350ci V8

  • Holley 600 CFM carburetor

  • Tubular headers

  • Quad exhaust outlets

  • Reupholstered seats

  • Air conditioning system

  • AutoMeter instrumentation

  • Sony head unit

Servicing

  • The seller reports that service under current ownership included replacing the brake shoes and pads, along with the front calipers and rear cylinders.

Known Imperfections

  • Bubbling paint on the right quarter panels

  • Dent in the left door panel

  • Blemished on the front bumper cover and spoiler

Ownership History

This 1980 Trans Am is said to have received refurbishment work in 2015 as part of a father/son project, and ownership transferred to the seller in October 2019.

Included Items

  • Broadcast sheet

  • Service manuals

  • Trans Am-branded front floor mats

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1980 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am · No reserve

Sold to
zlind77
zlind77
$16,050
Seller
Jethead
Jethead
EndedJul 09, 2026 at 6:39 PM UTC
Bids28
Views16,195

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

zlind77's avatar
zlind77
Jul 9 at 6:37 PM
$15,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jul 9 at 6:36 PM
$14,250bid placed 
zlind77's avatar
zlind77
Jul 9 at 6:35 PM
$14,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jul 9 at 6:35 PM
$13,500bid placed 
TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS's avatar
TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS
Jul 9 at 6:34 PM
$13,250bid placed 
zlind77's avatar
zlind77
Jul 9 at 6:32 PM
$13,000bid placed 
TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS's avatar
TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS
Jul 9 at 6:26 PM
$12,250bid placed 
HilarioGomes' avatar
HilarioGomes
Jul 9 at 6:08 PM
$12,000bid placed 
zlind77's avatar
zlind77
Jul 9 at 5:50 PM
$11,000bid placed 
MP_uvxemd's avatar
MP_uvxemd
Jul 9 at 4:47 PM
$10,750bid placed 
Topfloor's avatar
Topfloor
Jul 9 at 3:35 PM
$10,500bid placed 
MP_uvxemd's avatar
MP_uvxemd
Jul 8 at 6:04 PM
$9,750bid placed 
VB_9e7jms' avatar
VB_9e7jms
Jul 4 at 9:53 PM
$9,500bid placed 
Wgriff's avatar
Wgriff
Jul 4 at 9:03 PM
$9,000bid placed 
VB_9e7jms' avatar
VB_9e7jms
Jul 2 at 1:20 PM
$8,500bid placed 
CW_40vip7's avatar
CW_40vip7
Jun 30 at 4:30 PM
$8,000bid placed 
Jkch66's avatar
Jkch66
Jun 29 at 6:34 PM
$7,750bid placed 
Chiefsfan72936's avatar
Chiefsfan72936
Jun 29 at 2:47 PM
$7,500bid placed 
FIGHT.TV's avatar
FIGHT.TV
Jun 28 at 11:14 PM
$6,250bid placed 
RUBENDELVALLE27echo's avatar
RUBENDELVALLE27echo
Jun 27 at 3:07 AM
$6,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 27 at 2:47 AM
$5,250bid placed 
RUBENDELVALLE27echo's avatar
RUBENDELVALLE27echo
Jun 26 at 4:42 PM
$5,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 26 at 3:29 PM
$3,600bid placed 
RUBENDELVALLE27echo's avatar
RUBENDELVALLE27echo
Jun 26 at 1:59 PM
$3,500bid placed 
KennethTomaszewski_hzg3's avatar
KennethTomaszewski_hzg3
Jun 26 at 1:23 PM
$2,700bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 26 at 7:14 AM
$2,600bid placed 
RUBENDELVALLE27echo's avatar
RUBENDELVALLE27echo
Jun 26 at 6:45 AM
$2,500bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 25 at 9:00 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026