350-Powered 1980 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:39 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Part of the second-generation Firebird line, the 1980 Trans Am featured aggressive styling, including a distinctive “screaming chicken” hood decal, flared fenders, and a low, aerodynamic stance. Engine options were more limited than in earlier years, reflecting an era shaped by tightening emissions rules and fuel concerns. Despite these constraints, the Trans Am maintained strong popularity, bolstered by its appearance in pop culture and its bold design, making it an enduring symbol of late 1970s and early 1980s muscle car evolution.
This 1980 Firebird Trans Am was fitted with a 350ci V8 under previous ownership and received refurbishment work following the seller's acquisition in 2015. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission, and 15” snowflake alloy wheels are mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back.
The body is finished in black, adorned with a Firebird hood graphic and Trans Am lettering. Additional exterior details include a shaker hood, front and rear spoilers, and quad exhaust outlets.
Black vinyl upholstery with pleated red inserts covers the seating surfaces, complementing the cabin’s dual color scheme. AutoMeter instrumentation and controls for an aftermarket air-conditioning system are housed in an engine-turned dashboard and are joined by a Sony head unit.
This '80 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is now offered at no reserve with a broadcast sheet, service manuals, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
350ci V8 with Holley carburetor
Three-speed automatic transmission
Finished in black with multi-color graphics
15” snowflake alloy wheels
Black and red vinyl upholstery
Digital instruments
Factory Equipment
Shaker hood
Front and rear spoilers
Power-assisted steering
Front disc and rear drum brakes
The chassis number (2W87WAL107476) decodes as:
2 – Pontiac
W – Trans Am
87 – Two-door coupe
W – 301ci V8, four-barrel carburetor
A – Model Year 1980
L – Van Nuys, California, assembly plant
107476 – Production Sequence Number
Modifications
Chevrolet 350ci V8
Holley 600 CFM carburetor
Tubular headers
Quad exhaust outlets
Reupholstered seats
Air conditioning system
AutoMeter instrumentation
Sony head unit
Servicing
The seller reports that service under current ownership included replacing the brake shoes and pads, along with the front calipers and rear cylinders.
Known Imperfections
Bubbling paint on the right quarter panels
Dent in the left door panel
Blemished on the front bumper cover and spoiler
Ownership History
This 1980 Trans Am is said to have received refurbishment work in 2015 as part of a father/son project, and ownership transferred to the seller in October 2019.
Included Items
Broadcast sheet
Service manuals
Trans Am-branded front floor mats
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.