1980 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Sedan 350
Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
For the final year for Oldsmobile's rear-wheel-drive C-body full-size lineup before downsizing, the Lansing, Michigan-built Ninety-Eight Regency served as the brand's flagship sedan. The Regency trim brought Oldsmobile's most comprehensive equipment offering of the era, from a divided, reclining front seat to power accessories throughout the cabin.
This final-year Ninety Eight was sold new through Nobbe Chevrolet-Oldsmobile in Batesville, Indiana. Per the included window sticker, it was optioned when new with the 5.7L (350ci) 4-barrel V8 upgrade over the standard 5.0L V8, along with 6-way power front seats, a tilt-away steering wheel, automatic cruise control, and more.
The car has since been repainted in a black cherry metallic finish and fitted with 20-inch wheels, along with an aftermarket stereo system with trunk-mounted subwoofers. The hardtop roof features a white vinyl cover.
This 1980 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency sedan is now offered at no reserve with its original window sticker, owner's manuals, and a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Sold new through Nobbe Chevrolet-Oldsmobile in Batesville, Indiana
5.7L (350ci) V8 with four-barrel carburetor
Repainted in Black Cherry with a white vinyl-covered roof
Aftermarket 20" wheels and rear fender skirts
Original window sticker included
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:
Automatic transmission
Power steering and front disc brakes
6-way power driver's and passenger's seats, manual reclining passenger seat
Tilt-away steering wheel
Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control, cornering lamps
Convenience Group and Reminder Package
Modifications
Repainted in Black Cherry metallic
Aftermarket 20-inch wheels
Aftermarket stereo system
Windshield decal
Servicing
235/45/20 tires with 2020 date codes
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various scuff marks and paint swirling
Various wear on interior surfaces
Air conditioning system does not blow cold
Ownership History
The seller reportedly purchased this '80 Olds Ninety-Eight from its original owner in 2021.
Included Items
Window sticker
Owner's manuals
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.