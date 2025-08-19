1980 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Sedan 350

No reserve
8 days
$600
1980 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Sedan 350
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All photos (126)

Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3X69RAM120642
Mileage indicated4,000 Miles TMU
LocationBrookville, Indiana
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBlack Cherry Metallic
Interior colorBurgundy

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

For the final year for Oldsmobile's rear-wheel-drive C-body full-size lineup before downsizing, the Lansing, Michigan-built Ninety-Eight Regency served as the brand's flagship sedan. The Regency trim brought Oldsmobile's most comprehensive equipment offering of the era, from a divided, reclining front seat to power accessories throughout the cabin.

This final-year Ninety Eight was sold new through Nobbe Chevrolet-Oldsmobile in Batesville, Indiana. Per the included window sticker, it was optioned when new with the 5.7L (350ci) 4-barrel V8 upgrade over the standard 5.0L V8, along with 6-way power front seats, a tilt-away steering wheel, automatic cruise control, and more.

The car has since been repainted in a black cherry metallic finish and fitted with 20-inch wheels, along with an aftermarket stereo system with trunk-mounted subwoofers. The hardtop roof features a white vinyl cover.

This 1980 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency sedan is now offered at no reserve with its original window sticker, owner's manuals, and a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Sold new through Nobbe Chevrolet-Oldsmobile in Batesville, Indiana

  • 5.7L (350ci) V8 with four-barrel carburetor

  • Repainted in Black Cherry with a white vinyl-covered roof

  • Aftermarket 20" wheels and rear fender skirts

  • Original window sticker included

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:

  • Automatic transmission

  • Power steering and front disc brakes

  • 6-way power driver's and passenger's seats, manual reclining passenger seat

  • Tilt-away steering wheel

  • Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control, cornering lamps

  • Convenience Group and Reminder Package

Modifications

  • Repainted in Black Cherry metallic

  • Aftermarket 20-inch wheels

  • Aftermarket stereo system

  • Windshield decal

Servicing

  • 235/45/20 tires with 2020 date codes

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various scuff marks and paint swirling

  • Various wear on interior surfaces

  • Air conditioning system does not blow cold

Ownership History

The seller reportedly purchased this '80 Olds Ninety-Eight from its original owner in 2021.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Owner's manuals

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1980 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Sedan 350 · No reserve

Current bid
Drbucklin
Drbucklin
$600
Seller
Blackwater1775
Blackwater1775
EndingFri, Oct 02 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids5
Views1,438

Comments & bids

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Drbucklin's avatar
Drbucklin
Sep 23 at 9:03 AM
$600bid placed 
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Mojo_Jojo
Sep 22 at 5:25 PM
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BryanBolton_8tkq
Sep 22 at 5:23 PM
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Mojo_Jojo
Sep 22 at 6:39 AM
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Sep 21 at 5:37 PM
$100bid placed 

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