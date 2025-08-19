Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

For the final year for Oldsmobile's rear-wheel-drive C-body full-size lineup before downsizing, the Lansing, Michigan-built Ninety-Eight Regency served as the brand's flagship sedan. The Regency trim brought Oldsmobile's most comprehensive equipment offering of the era, from a divided, reclining front seat to power accessories throughout the cabin.

This final-year Ninety Eight was sold new through Nobbe Chevrolet-Oldsmobile in Batesville, Indiana. Per the included window sticker, it was optioned when new with the 5.7L (350ci) 4-barrel V8 upgrade over the standard 5.0L V8, along with 6-way power front seats, a tilt-away steering wheel, automatic cruise control, and more.

The car has since been repainted in a black cherry metallic finish and fitted with 20-inch wheels, along with an aftermarket stereo system with trunk-mounted subwoofers. The hardtop roof features a white vinyl cover.

This 1980 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency sedan is now offered at no reserve with its original window sticker, owner's manuals, and a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Sold new through Nobbe Chevrolet-Oldsmobile in Batesville, Indiana

5.7L (350ci) V8 with four-barrel carburetor

Repainted in Black Cherry with a white vinyl-covered roof

Aftermarket 20" wheels and rear fender skirts

Original window sticker included

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:

Automatic transmission

Power steering and front disc brakes

6-way power driver's and passenger's seats, manual reclining passenger seat

Tilt-away steering wheel

Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control, cornering lamps

Convenience Group and Reminder Package

Modifications

Repainted in Black Cherry metallic

Aftermarket 20-inch wheels

Aftermarket stereo system

Windshield decal

Servicing

235/45/20 tires with 2020 date codes

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various scuff marks and paint swirling

Various wear on interior surfaces

Air conditioning system does not blow cold

Ownership History

The seller reportedly purchased this '80 Olds Ninety-Eight from its original owner in 2021.

Included Items