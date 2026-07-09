1980 MG MGB Roadster
Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:58 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The MGB Roadster, produced from 1962 through 1980, remains one of the most iconic British sports cars, celebrated for its straightforward engineering, engaging driving experience, and timeless open-top design. To close out production, British Leyland announced a 500-model final edition for the U.S. market finished in black. Demand for these classic-style roadsters proved far stronger, and the automaker eventually built nearly 6,700 final MGBs.
This 1980 MG MGB Roadster is one of the final cars, finished in black over tan vinyl and powered by a SU-carbureted 1.8-liter inline-four engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The car features both a black soft top and a color-matched removable hardtop as well as alloy wheels and a luggage rack.
This 1980 MG MGB Roadster is now offered at no reserve with service manuals, books, wiring diagrams, a tonneau cover, a boot cover, a car cover, a color-matched hardto, and a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
SU-carbureted 1.8L inline-four engine
5-speed manual transmission
Finished in black over tan vinyl upholstery
Color-matched removable hardtop
Black soft top with vinyl boot cover
Trunk-mounted luggage rack
Factory Equipment
Independent front suspension with live rear axle
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Carbureted fuel system
Black folding soft top
Center console
Heater
Known Imperfections
Scratch/dent on driver-side rear quarter panel (see photo gallery)
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and prior use
Radio removed
Oil leak present
Brake fluid reservoir cap held on with tape
The tires are over 10 years old
Ownership History
From the seller: “My husband purchased the car from a physician in spring 2022. Beyond that, I don’t have any additional ownership history. Based on the available records, it appears the previous owner had the car since at least 2011.”
Included Items
Service manuals and wiring diagrams
Bodywork repair documentation
Color-matched hardtop
Tonneau cover
Boot cover
Car cover
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.