Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The MGB Roadster, produced from 1962 through 1980, remains one of the most iconic British sports cars, celebrated for its straightforward engineering, engaging driving experience, and timeless open-top design. To close out production, British Leyland announced a 500-model final edition for the U.S. market finished in black. Demand for these classic-style roadsters proved far stronger, and the automaker eventually built nearly 6,700 final MGBs.

This 1980 MG MGB Roadster is one of the final cars, finished in black over tan vinyl and powered by a SU-carbureted 1.8-liter inline-four engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The car features both a black soft top and a color-matched removable hardtop as well as alloy wheels and a luggage rack.

This 1980 MG MGB Roadster is now offered at no reserve with service manuals, books, wiring diagrams, a tonneau cover, a boot cover, a car cover, a color-matched hardto, and a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

SU-carbureted 1.8L inline-four engine

5-speed manual transmission

Finished in black over tan vinyl upholstery

Color-matched removable hardtop

Black soft top with vinyl boot cover

Trunk-mounted luggage rack

Factory Equipment

Independent front suspension with live rear axle

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Carbureted fuel system

Black folding soft top

Center console

Heater

Known Imperfections

Scratch/dent on driver-side rear quarter panel (see photo gallery)

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and prior use

Radio removed

Oil leak present

Brake fluid reservoir cap held on with tape

The tires are over 10 years old

Ownership History

From the seller: “My husband purchased the car from a physician in spring 2022. Beyond that, I don’t have any additional ownership history. Based on the available records, it appears the previous owner had the car since at least 2011.”

Included Items