Auction ended.

1980 MG MGB Roadster

No reserve
Sold for on 07/09/26
Result
1980 MG MGB Roadster
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
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All photos (75)

Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:58 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINGVVDJ2AG520272
Mileage indicated47,800 Miles TMU
LocationGas City, Indiana
EngineCarbureted 1.8L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

1980 MG MGB Roadster - Walk Around
Play
1980 MG MGB Roadster - Cold Start
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The MGB Roadster, produced from 1962 through 1980, remains one of the most iconic British sports cars, celebrated for its straightforward engineering, engaging driving experience, and timeless open-top design. To close out production, British Leyland announced a 500-model final edition for the U.S. market finished in black. Demand for these classic-style roadsters proved far stronger, and the automaker eventually built nearly 6,700 final MGBs.

This 1980 MG MGB Roadster is one of the final cars, finished in black over tan vinyl and powered by a SU-carbureted 1.8-liter inline-four engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The car features both a black soft top and a color-matched removable hardtop as well as alloy wheels and a luggage rack.

This 1980 MG MGB Roadster is now offered at no reserve with service manuals, books, wiring diagrams, a tonneau cover, a boot cover, a car cover, a color-matched hardto, and a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • SU-carbureted 1.8L inline-four engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in black over tan vinyl upholstery

  • Color-matched removable hardtop

  • Black soft top with vinyl boot cover

  • Trunk-mounted luggage rack

Factory Equipment

  • Independent front suspension with live rear axle

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Carbureted fuel system

  • Black folding soft top

  • Center console

  • Heater

Known Imperfections

  • Scratch/dent on driver-side rear quarter panel (see photo gallery)

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and prior use

  • Radio removed

  • Oil leak present

  • Brake fluid reservoir cap held on with tape

  • The tires are over 10 years old

Ownership History

From the seller: “My husband purchased the car from a physician in spring 2022. Beyond that, I don’t have any additional ownership history. Based on the available records, it appears the previous owner had the car since at least 2011.”

Included Items

  • Service manuals and wiring diagrams

  • Bodywork repair documentation

  • Color-matched hardtop

  • Tonneau cover

  • Boot cover

  • Car cover

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1980 MG MGB Roadster

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1980 MG MGB Roadster · No reserve

Sold to
CJ_71lqqd
CJ_71lqqd
$7,000
Seller
SE_d7lga8
SE_d7lga8
EndedJul 09, 2026 at 6:58 PM UTC
Bids11
Views5,368

Comments & bids

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CJ_71lqqd's avatar
CJ_71lqqd
Jul 9 at 6:56 PM
$6,500bid placed 
johnfesta_n491's avatar
johnfesta_n491
Jul 9 at 6:54 PM
$6,250bid placed 
CJ_71lqqd's avatar
CJ_71lqqd
Jul 9 at 6:54 PM
$6,000bid placed 
johnfesta_n491's avatar
johnfesta_n491
Jul 9 at 12:06 PM
$5,500bid placed 
VM-Sasa.Ilic's avatar
VM-Sasa.Ilic
Jul 9 at 5:49 AM
$5,250bid placed 
johnfesta_n491's avatar
johnfesta_n491
Jul 8 at 9:40 PM
$5,000bid placed 
CJ_71lqqd's avatar
CJ_71lqqd
Jul 8 at 9:27 PM
$4,700bid placed 
johnfesta_n491's avatar
johnfesta_n491
Jul 8 at 6:05 PM
$4,500bid placed 
JamesKosonovich_kk30's avatar
JamesKosonovich_kk30
Jul 8 at 4:04 PM
$4,200bid placed 
johnfesta_n491's avatar
johnfesta_n491
Jun 25 at 11:41 PM
$4,100bid placed 
SteveMcEwen's avatar
SteveMcEwen
Jun 25 at 4:48 PM
$4,000bid placed 

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