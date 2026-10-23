Auction ended.

1980 MG MGB Roadster

Bid to $5,800 on 10/23/26
Result
1980 MG MGB Roadster
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Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINGVVDJ2AG511709
Mileage indicated83,950 Miles TMU
LocationOklahoma City, Oklahoma
EngineCarbureted 1.8L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRusset Brown
Interior colorTan

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Description

The MGB Roadster, produced from 1962 through 1980, remains one of the most beloved British sports cars ever built. Known for its simplicity, engaging driving dynamics, and timeless styling, the MGB offered enthusiasts an approachable entry into open-top motoring. By its final model year, the MGB had evolved with incremental refinements while maintaining the character that made it a global success.

This 1980 MG MGB Roadster is finished in Russet Brown over tan vinyl upholstery. Power is provided by a carbureted 1.8L inline-four engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Exterior features include black MGB side graphics, a black soft top with a matching boot cover, a trunk-mounted luggage rack, and 14-inch Rostyle wheels.

Said to have been sold new by Fretwell's of Oklahoma City, the car was stored from the late 1990s until recently. According to the seller, the carburetor was rebuilt, the brake and clutch hydraulic systems were rebuilt, the tires were replaced, and more as outlined below.

This 1980 MG MGB Roadster is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Oklahoma title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Recently removed from long-term storage

  • Zenith-Stromberg carbureted 1.8L inline-four engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Russet Brown over tan vinyl upholstery

  • Trunk-mounted luggage rack

  • 14” Rostyle wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Independent front suspension with live rear axle

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Carbureted fuel system

  • Black folding soft top

  • Center console

  • Heater

Servicing

The selling dealer reports that the following service work was performed:

  • Carburetor rebuilt and automatic choke repaired

  • Ignition wires replaced and distributor rebuilt

  • Brake and clutch hydraulic systems rebuilt

  • All hoses and belts replaced

  • Heater valve replaced

  • Fuel system serviced

  • Tires replaced

From the seller: “The brake and clutch systems were extensively rebuilt, with replacement or refurbishment of virtually all related components, including the master and slave cylinders, brake lines, wheel cylinders, calipers, hoses, and associated hardware. The carburetor was professionally rebuilt and the automatic choke repaired, while all hoses and belts were replaced. Additional work included new tires, a new heater valve, replacement ignition wires, a rebuilt distributor, and numerous smaller repairs and maintenance items. According to the seller, everything the car needed was addressed.”

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and long-term storage

  • Bend noted in the trunk lid

  • Various scratches and dents

  • Wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

From the seller: “This is a one-owner car sold new in Oklahoma City by Fretwell’s British Leyland dealership. It shows low original miles and retains its original paint and interior. The car has always been garaged and was recently treated to a comprehensive mechanical and cosmetic refresh, including a fully renewed fuel system, engine work, all-new hydraulics and brakes, and new tires.”

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1980 MG MGB Roadster

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1980 MG MGB Roadster

Last bid
RandelRowland_luns
RandelRowland_luns
$5,800
Seller
VintageOK
VintageOK
EndedOct 23, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids20
Views8,128

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RandelRowland_luns
Oct 23 at 6:22 PM
$5,800bid placed 
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CosimoManna_2ys4
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RandelRowland_luns
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CosimoManna_2ys4
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