Description

The MGB Roadster, produced from 1962 through 1980, remains one of the most beloved British sports cars ever built. Known for its simplicity, engaging driving dynamics, and timeless styling, the MGB offered enthusiasts an approachable entry into open-top motoring. By its final model year, the MGB had evolved with incremental refinements while maintaining the character that made it a global success.

This 1980 MG MGB Roadster is finished in Russet Brown over tan vinyl upholstery. Power is provided by a carbureted 1.8L inline-four engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Exterior features include black MGB side graphics, a black soft top with a matching boot cover, a trunk-mounted luggage rack, and 14-inch Rostyle wheels.

Said to have been sold new by Fretwell's of Oklahoma City, the car was stored from the late 1990s until recently. According to the seller, the carburetor was rebuilt, the brake and clutch hydraulic systems were rebuilt, the tires were replaced, and more as outlined below.

This 1980 MG MGB Roadster is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Oklahoma title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Recently removed from long-term storage

Zenith-Stromberg carbureted 1.8L inline-four engine

5-speed manual transmission

Russet Brown over tan vinyl upholstery

Trunk-mounted luggage rack

14” Rostyle wheels

Factory Equipment

Independent front suspension with live rear axle

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Carbureted fuel system

Black folding soft top

Center console

Heater

Servicing

The selling dealer reports that the following service work was performed:

Carburetor rebuilt and automatic choke repaired

Ignition wires replaced and distributor rebuilt

Brake and clutch hydraulic systems rebuilt

All hoses and belts replaced

Heater valve replaced

Fuel system serviced

Tires replaced

From the seller: “The brake and clutch systems were extensively rebuilt, with replacement or refurbishment of virtually all related components, including the master and slave cylinders, brake lines, wheel cylinders, calipers, hoses, and associated hardware. The carburetor was professionally rebuilt and the automatic choke repaired, while all hoses and belts were replaced. Additional work included new tires, a new heater valve, replacement ignition wires, a rebuilt distributor, and numerous smaller repairs and maintenance items. According to the seller, everything the car needed was addressed.”

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and long-term storage

Bend noted in the trunk lid

Various scratches and dents

Wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

From the seller: “This is a one-owner car sold new in Oklahoma City by Fretwell’s British Leyland dealership. It shows low original miles and retains its original paint and interior. The car has always been garaged and was recently treated to a comprehensive mechanical and cosmetic refresh, including a fully renewed fuel system, engine work, all-new hydraulics and brakes, and new tires.”