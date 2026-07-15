360-Powered 1980 Jeep CJ-7
Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC
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Description
Produced from ‘76 through ‘86, the Jeep CJ-7 improved upon the open-top Jeep formula with a longer wheelbase that resulted in a better ride quality and more stable handling, plus the ability to tackle a different kind of strenuous off-roading than the CJ-5. The longer CJ-7 soon usurped the CJ-5.
Finished in Copper Brown Metallic with tricolor Renegade graphics over gray vinyl, this 1980 Jeep CJ-7 has been modified with an MSD fuel-injected AMC 360ci V8 engine paired with a three-speed Turbo 400 (TH400) automatic transmission and a Dana Spicer Model 300 transfer. The Jeep also features power steering and power front disc brakes for enhanced drivability.
Additional equipment includes American Racing wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires, LED trail lights, and aftermarket bumpers with an integrated Warn winch, tow shackles, and tire swing, while a color-matched roll cage adds safety and visual appeal. Inside, a Lokar push-button shifter and an Alpine audio system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM capability provide modern convenience.
This modified 1980 Jeep CJ-7 Renegade is now offered with an onboard air compressor system, full size matching spare, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Fuel-injected AMC 360ci V8
MSD Atomic fuel injection
3-speed automatic transmission
Dana Spicer Model 300 transfer case
Finished in Copper Brown Metallic
Renegade graphics
Off-road modification, including a winch, lighting, bumpers, and wheels
Power steering and power front disc brakes
Factory Equipment
Removable doors and open-air configuration
Modifications
AMC 360ci V8
MSD Atomic TBI fuel injection with controller
Offenhauser intake manifold
MSD ignition system
Winch, tow shackles, and rear tire swing
Aftermarket heavy duty bumpers
American Racing wheels
BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires
LED trail lights and taillights
Onboard air compressor with inflation lines
Alpine radio with Bluetooth and SiriusXM
Lokar push-button shifter
Full roll cage
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age, mileage, and off-road use
Air-conditioning system is inoperable
Some rust spots visible
Wear on vinyl upholstery
Ownership History
This CJ-7 is now offered with a clean Connecticut title.
Included Items
Onboard air compressor system
Full-size spare wheel and tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.