Auction ended.

360-Powered 1980 Jeep CJ-7

Bid to $9,000 on 07/15/26
Result
360-Powered 1980 Jeep CJ-7
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Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJ0M93EB047022
Mileage indicated67,400 Miles TMU
LocationWilton, Connecticut
EngineAMC 360ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV, Convertible
Exterior colorCopper Brown Metallic
Interior colorGray

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Video gallery

1980 Jeep CJ-7 Renegade - Walk Around
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Description

Produced from ‘76 through ‘86, the Jeep CJ-7 improved upon the open-top Jeep formula with a longer wheelbase that resulted in a better ride quality and more stable handling, plus the ability to tackle a different kind of strenuous off-roading than the CJ-5. The longer CJ-7 soon usurped the CJ-5.

Finished in Copper Brown Metallic with tricolor Renegade graphics over gray vinyl, this 1980 Jeep CJ-7 has been modified with an MSD fuel-injected AMC 360ci V8 engine paired with a three-speed Turbo 400 (TH400) automatic transmission and a Dana Spicer Model 300 transfer. The Jeep also features power steering and power front disc brakes for enhanced drivability.

Additional equipment includes American Racing wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires, LED trail lights, and aftermarket bumpers with an integrated Warn winch, tow shackles, and tire swing, while a color-matched roll cage adds safety and visual appeal. Inside, a Lokar push-button shifter and an Alpine audio system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM capability provide modern convenience.

This modified 1980 Jeep CJ-7 Renegade is now offered with an onboard air compressor system, full size matching spare, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Fuel-injected AMC 360ci V8

  • MSD Atomic fuel injection

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Dana Spicer Model 300 transfer case

  • Finished in Copper Brown Metallic

  • Renegade graphics

  • Off-road modification, including a winch, lighting, bumpers, and wheels

  • Power steering and power front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • Removable doors and open-air configuration

Modifications

  • AMC 360ci V8

  • MSD Atomic TBI fuel injection with controller

  • Offenhauser intake manifold

  • MSD ignition system

  • Winch, tow shackles, and rear tire swing

  • Aftermarket heavy duty bumpers

  • American Racing wheels

  • BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires

  • LED trail lights and taillights

  • Onboard air compressor with inflation lines

  • Alpine radio with Bluetooth and SiriusXM

  • Lokar push-button shifter

  • Full roll cage

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age, mileage, and off-road use

  • Air-conditioning system is inoperable

  • Some rust spots visible

  • Wear on vinyl upholstery

Ownership History

This CJ-7 is now offered with a clean Connecticut title.

Included Items

  • Onboard air compressor system

  • Full-size spare wheel and tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1980 Jeep CJ-7 Renegade

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

360-Powered 1980 Jeep CJ-7

Last bid
BergenBuyer
BergenBuyer
$9,000
Seller
MT_le5wwj
MT_le5wwj
EndedJul 15, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC
Bids18
Views7,819

Comments & bids

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BergenBuyer's avatar
BergenBuyer
Jul 15 at 6:25 PM
$9,000bid placed 
Mitchell521's avatar
Mitchell521
Jul 15 at 6:25 PM
$8,750bid placed 
BergenBuyer's avatar
BergenBuyer
Jul 15 at 6:24 PM
$8,500bid placed 
Mitchell521's avatar
Mitchell521
Jul 15 at 6:02 PM
$8,250bid placed 
MACMAN2024's avatar
MACMAN2024
Jul 15 at 5:32 PM
$8,000bid placed 
73corvette's avatar
73corvette
Jul 13 at 3:00 PM
$7,250bid placed 
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TLH_cj-7
Jul 13 at 2:43 PM
$7,000bid placed 
73corvette's avatar
73corvette
Jul 13 at 2:18 PM
$6,500bid placed 
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TLH_cj-7
Jul 12 at 10:10 PM
$6,000bid placed 
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JS_0cuyem
Jul 11 at 3:02 PM
$5,500bid placed 
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LloydQuinn_7er5
Jul 7 at 12:10 AM
$4,500bid placed 
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BrandonBretl
Jul 6 at 11:18 PM
$4,000bid placed 
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LloydQuinn_7er5
Jul 6 at 9:02 PM
$3,500bid placed 
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ŔOE-Z33
Jul 6 at 2:06 PM
$3,000bid placed 
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Wallybear
Jul 4 at 10:36 PM
$2,600bid placed 
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IanM
Jul 4 at 3:16 PM
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RJFconstruction
Jul 3 at 11:02 PM
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MACMAN2024
Jul 1 at 11:06 PM
$900bid placed 

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