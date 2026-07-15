Description

Produced from ‘76 through ‘86, the Jeep CJ-7 improved upon the open-top Jeep formula with a longer wheelbase that resulted in a better ride quality and more stable handling, plus the ability to tackle a different kind of strenuous off-roading than the CJ-5. The longer CJ-7 soon usurped the CJ-5.

Finished in Copper Brown Metallic with tricolor Renegade graphics over gray vinyl, this 1980 Jeep CJ-7 has been modified with an MSD fuel-injected AMC 360ci V8 engine paired with a three-speed Turbo 400 (TH400) automatic transmission and a Dana Spicer Model 300 transfer. The Jeep also features power steering and power front disc brakes for enhanced drivability.

Additional equipment includes American Racing wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires, LED trail lights, and aftermarket bumpers with an integrated Warn winch, tow shackles, and tire swing, while a color-matched roll cage adds safety and visual appeal. Inside, a Lokar push-button shifter and an Alpine audio system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM capability provide modern convenience.

This modified 1980 Jeep CJ-7 Renegade is now offered with an onboard air compressor system, full size matching spare, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Fuel-injected AMC 360ci V8

MSD Atomic fuel injection

3-speed automatic transmission

Dana Spicer Model 300 transfer case

Finished in Copper Brown Metallic

Renegade graphics

Off-road modification, including a winch, lighting, bumpers, and wheels

Power steering and power front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

Removable doors and open-air configuration

Modifications

AMC 360ci V8

MSD Atomic TBI fuel injection with controller

Offenhauser intake manifold

MSD ignition system

Winch, tow shackles, and rear tire swing

Aftermarket heavy duty bumpers

American Racing wheels

BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires

LED trail lights and taillights

Onboard air compressor with inflation lines

Alpine radio with Bluetooth and SiriusXM

Lokar push-button shifter

Full roll cage

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age, mileage, and off-road use

Air-conditioning system is inoperable

Some rust spots visible

Wear on vinyl upholstery

Ownership History

This CJ-7 is now offered with a clean Connecticut title.

Included Items