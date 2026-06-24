Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Fiat 124 Spider is a convertible sports car that debuted in November 1966 at the Turin Auto Show. The car featured a Pininfarina body with in-house styling by Tom Tjaarda and would go on to sell approximately 200,000 units over its nearly 20-year production run between 1966 and 1985.

Midway through 1980, the 124 received Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection as a replacement for the aging carburetor. The change delivered crisper throttle response, minimized engine stalling, and drastically improved cold weather starts, all while increasing fuel economy and boosting the factory rated horsepower from 86hp to 102hp.

Acquired by the seller in December 1989, this ‘80 Spider 2000 was refurbished under current ownership. Work reportedly included a rebuild of its fuel-injected 2.0L inline-four engine and five-speed manual transmission in addition to performing rust repairs, repainting the body red, and replacing the tan vinyl soft top.

The seller also notes that the interior was reupholstered, and the carpeting, door panels, center console, temperature control panel, seat belts, stereo speakers, and shift boot were replaced between 2022 and 2024.

This 1980 Fiat Spider 2000 is now offered at no reserve with a 1981 owner’s manual, miscellaneous literature, service records, and a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Long-term ownership

Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection

2.0L Inline-four engine

Five-speed manual transmission

Repainted red with a replacement tan soft top

Reupholstered tan interior

Rear luggage rack

Factory Equipment

2.0L Inline-four engine

Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection

Five-speed manual transmission

Veglia Borletti instrumentation

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

13” steel wheels

Modifications

Performance springs and swaybars

Leather shift knob

Servicing & Documentation

The car underwent refurbishment work under current ownership

Interior work done between 2022 and 2024

Engine, transmission, differential, brakes, and exhaust work performed in 2015

Known Imperfections

Cracked dashboard

Paint chips

Scraped right front wheel arch

Ownership history

The car was acquired by the seller in December 1989

Included Items

1981 owner’s manual

Miscellaneous literature

Service records

Tool kit

Spare parts

Car cover

Additional Information