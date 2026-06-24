37-Years-Owned 1980 Fiat Spider 2000 5-Speed

No reserve
$6,100
37-Years-Owned 1980 Fiat Spider 2000 5-Speed
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Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN124CS000173402
Mileage indicated79,200 Miles TMU
LocationBloomington, Indiana
Engine2.0L Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Fiat 124 Spider is a convertible sports car that debuted in November 1966 at the Turin Auto Show. The car featured a Pininfarina body with in-house styling by Tom Tjaarda and would go on to sell approximately 200,000 units over its nearly 20-year production run between 1966 and 1985.

Midway through 1980, the 124 received Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection as a replacement for the aging carburetor. The change delivered crisper throttle response, minimized engine stalling, and drastically improved cold weather starts, all while increasing fuel economy and boosting the factory rated horsepower from 86hp to 102hp.

Acquired by the seller in December 1989, this ‘80 Spider 2000 was refurbished under current ownership. Work reportedly included a rebuild of its fuel-injected 2.0L inline-four engine and five-speed manual transmission in addition to performing rust repairs, repainting the body red, and replacing the tan vinyl soft top.

The seller also notes that the interior was reupholstered, and the carpeting, door panels, center console, temperature control panel, seat belts, stereo speakers, and shift boot were replaced between 2022 and 2024.

This 1980 Fiat Spider 2000 is now offered at no reserve with a 1981 owner’s manual, miscellaneous literature, service records, and a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Long-term ownership

  • Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection

  • 2.0L Inline-four engine

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Repainted red with a replacement tan soft top

  • Reupholstered tan interior

  • Rear luggage rack

Factory Equipment

  • 2.0L Inline-four engine

  • Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Veglia Borletti instrumentation

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • 13” steel wheels

Modifications

  • Performance springs and swaybars

  • Leather shift knob

Servicing & Documentation

  • The car underwent refurbishment work under current ownership

  • Interior work done between 2022 and 2024

  • Engine, transmission, differential, brakes, and exhaust work performed in 2015

Known Imperfections

  • Cracked dashboard

  • Paint chips

  • Scraped right front wheel arch

Ownership history

The car was acquired by the seller in December 1989

Included Items

  • 1981 owner’s manual

  • Miscellaneous literature

  • Service records

  • Tool kit

  • Spare parts

  • Car cover

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “Engine and transmission completely disassembled and reconditioned a few years ago, (circa 3,000 miles). Removed all rust and replaced rocker panels. Comes with all records since 1990 as well as the Fiat tool kit, jack, and some extra parts. This car drives, runs, and sounds great. Worth its weight in therapy.”

  • From the seller: “Interior recently redone with new carpeting, upholstery, upper and lower consoles, temperature control panel, seat belts, stereo speakers, shift boot, door panels, etc.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

37-Years-Owned 1980 Fiat Spider 2000 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
Ducknuts
Ducknuts
$6,100
Seller
NCord_jag5
NCord_jag5
EndingWed, Jun 24 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids11
Views10,124
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Ducknuts
Jun 19 at 9:26 PM
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Jun 12 at 2:53 PM
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