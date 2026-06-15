Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Chevrolet’s third-generation C/K pickups combined rugged durability with improved comfort and trim options, making them some of the most versatile and enduring trucks of the era. At the top of the lineup, the Silverado trim level was the most refined option, with upgraded interior appointments, and enhanced brightwork while retaining the robust utilitarian character that defined the beloved square-body.

This 1980 Chevrolet C10 Silverado is a rear-wheel-drive, short-bed pickup finished in black over a matching black cloth and vinyl interior. Power is provided by a replacement fuel-injected 5.7-liter 350 cubic-inch V8—reportedly sourced from a 1992 truck—paired with a three-speed TH400 automatic transmission. Exterior features include chrome bumpers, a spray-in bedliner, and a tri-fold bed cover, while the interior retains a bench-seat configuration and a Delco AM/FM radio.

This fuel-injected 1980 Chevrolet C10 Silverado is now offered at no reserve with a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Silverado-trim square-body short bed pickup

Powered by a fuel-injected 5.7L 350ci V8

3-speed TH400 automatic transmission

Finished in black exterior over black interior

Factory Equipment

Silverado trim with upgraded interior and brightwork

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Power steering and brakes

Bench-seat interior

Delco AM/FM radio

Modifications

5.7L fuel-injected V8, reportedly from a 1992 truck

3-speed TH400 automatic transmission

Chrome valve covers

Aftermarket exhaust system

Monroe shock absorbers

Raised cowl hood

Trifecta 2.0 tri-fold vinyl bed cover

Rubber bed liner mat

Spray-in bedliner

Servicing

The seller reports refurbishment work and mechanical updates including the installation of the replacement engine and transmission.

Known Imperfections

Faded exterior paint, rubber, and blemishes in trim

Some corrosion on mirrors and bumpers

Emergency brake speed control inoperable

Ownership History

The truck is offered with a clean New Jersey title.

Included Items