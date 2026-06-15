Fuel-Injected 350-Powered 1980 Chevrolet C10 Silverado
Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Chevrolet’s third-generation C/K pickups combined rugged durability with improved comfort and trim options, making them some of the most versatile and enduring trucks of the era. At the top of the lineup, the Silverado trim level was the most refined option, with upgraded interior appointments, and enhanced brightwork while retaining the robust utilitarian character that defined the beloved square-body.
This 1980 Chevrolet C10 Silverado is a rear-wheel-drive, short-bed pickup finished in black over a matching black cloth and vinyl interior. Power is provided by a replacement fuel-injected 5.7-liter 350 cubic-inch V8—reportedly sourced from a 1992 truck—paired with a three-speed TH400 automatic transmission. Exterior features include chrome bumpers, a spray-in bedliner, and a tri-fold bed cover, while the interior retains a bench-seat configuration and a Delco AM/FM radio.
This fuel-injected 1980 Chevrolet C10 Silverado is now offered at no reserve with a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Silverado-trim square-body short bed pickup
Powered by a fuel-injected 5.7L 350ci V8
3-speed TH400 automatic transmission
Finished in black exterior over black interior
Factory Equipment
Silverado trim with upgraded interior and brightwork
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Power steering and brakes
Bench-seat interior
Delco AM/FM radio
Modifications
5.7L fuel-injected V8, reportedly from a 1992 truck
3-speed TH400 automatic transmission
Chrome valve covers
Aftermarket exhaust system
Monroe shock absorbers
Raised cowl hood
Trifecta 2.0 tri-fold vinyl bed cover
Rubber bed liner mat
Spray-in bedliner
Servicing
The seller reports refurbishment work and mechanical updates including the installation of the replacement engine and transmission.
Known Imperfections
Faded exterior paint, rubber, and blemishes in trim
Some corrosion on mirrors and bumpers
Emergency brake speed control inoperable
Ownership History
The truck is offered with a clean New Jersey title.
Included Items
Rubber floor bed mat
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.