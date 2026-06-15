Auction ended.

Fuel-Injected 350-Powered 1980 Chevrolet C10 Silverado

No reserve
Sold for on 06/15/26
Result
Fuel-Injected 350-Powered 1980 Chevrolet C10 Silverado
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Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCCG44AF377363
Mileage indicated55,700 Miles TMU
LocationWashington, New Jersey
EngineFuel-injected 5.7L 350ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Chevrolet’s third-generation C/K pickups combined rugged durability with improved comfort and trim options, making them some of the most versatile and enduring trucks of the era. At the top of the lineup, the Silverado trim level was the most refined option, with upgraded interior appointments, and enhanced brightwork while retaining the robust utilitarian character that defined the beloved square-body.

This 1980 Chevrolet C10 Silverado is a rear-wheel-drive, short-bed pickup finished in black over a matching black cloth and vinyl interior. Power is provided by a replacement fuel-injected 5.7-liter 350 cubic-inch V8—reportedly sourced from a 1992 truck—paired with a three-speed TH400 automatic transmission. Exterior features include chrome bumpers, a spray-in bedliner, and a tri-fold bed cover, while the interior retains a bench-seat configuration and a Delco AM/FM radio.

This fuel-injected 1980 Chevrolet C10 Silverado is now offered at no reserve with a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Silverado-trim square-body short bed pickup

  • Powered by a fuel-injected 5.7L 350ci V8

  • 3-speed TH400 automatic transmission

  • Finished in black exterior over black interior

Factory Equipment

  • Silverado trim with upgraded interior and brightwork

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Power steering and brakes

  • Bench-seat interior

  • Delco AM/FM radio

Modifications

  • 5.7L fuel-injected V8, reportedly from a 1992 truck

  • 3-speed TH400 automatic transmission

  • Chrome valve covers

  • Aftermarket exhaust system

  • Monroe shock absorbers

  • Raised cowl hood

  • Trifecta 2.0 tri-fold vinyl bed cover

  • Rubber bed liner mat

  • Spray-in bedliner

Servicing

The seller reports refurbishment work and mechanical updates including the installation of the replacement engine and transmission.

Known Imperfections

  • Faded exterior paint, rubber, and blemishes in trim

  • Some corrosion on mirrors and bumpers

  • Emergency brake speed control inoperable

Ownership History

The truck is offered with a clean New Jersey title.

Included Items

  • Rubber floor bed mat

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1980 Chevrolet C10

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Fuel-Injected 350-Powered 1980 Chevrolet C10 Silverado · No reserve

Sold to
Lenger33
Lenger33
$9,363
Seller
MikeEsposito_y371
MikeEsposito_y371
EndedJun 15, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids36
Views16,315
Bids
Lenger33's avatar
Lenger33
Jun 15 at 1:47 AM
$8,750bid placed 
Gordonkeen_z920's avatar
Gordonkeen_z920
Jun 14 at 2:12 PM
$8,500bid placed 
GaryGH's avatar
GaryGH
Jun 12 at 6:14 PM
$8,050bid placed 
Fanthree's avatar
Fanthree
Jun 10 at 3:22 AM
$7,800bid placed 
CarGuruAndy's avatar
CarGuruAndy
Jun 8 at 8:46 PM
$7,550bid placed 

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