Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Triumph Spitfire 1500, produced from 1975 to 1980, represents the final evolution of Triumph’s long-running and beloved small-displacement British roadster. Known for its lightweight construction, simple mechanicals, and engaging driving experience, the Spitfire 1500 paired classic open-top motoring with improved torque and drivability over earlier models.

This 1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500 is powered by a Weber-carbureted 1.5-liter inline-four engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Finished in Carmine Red over a tan vinyl interior with houndstooth inserts, the car is equipped with a black soft top, a trunk-mounted luggage rack, and a color-matched hardtop.

Additional modifications include electronic ignition, an aftermarket exhaust header, and a modern head unit. This 1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500 is now offered at no reserve with a color-matched hardtop, owner's and service manuals, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

1.5L inline-four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

Finished in Carmine Red with yellow, white, and black side stripes

Tan vinyl upholstery with houndstooth inserts

Black soft top and color-matched removable hardtop

Electronic ignition and Weber carburetor

Factory Equipment

1.5L inline-four

4-speed manual transmission

Independent front suspension with rear swing axle

Front disc brakes

Black folding soft top

13” alloy wheels

Heater

Modifications

Weber carburetor

Aftermarket exhaust header

Electronic ignition system

Modern head unit

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic wear consistent with age and use

Dent noted on the rear bumper

Some curb rash

Ownership History

From the seller: " I've owned the 1979 Spitfire for a couple of years. I've had 11 MGBs and a 1966 Austin-Healey 3000. I also have a 1973 TR6 that's just gone through a ground-up rehab.

The 1979 Spitfire isn't a car I'd usually buy, but to my surprise, when I saw it and rode in it, something happened. With the header and electronic ignition, it really ran well. I've had Porsches that weren't as much fun!

Plus, you have a hard time finding one with only 26,000 miles and in very good condition. It has always been in dry storage, and I've never had it out in the rain. Whoever gets this car will surely enjoy it."

Included Items