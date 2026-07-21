Auction ended.

1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500

No reserve
Sold for on 07/21/26
Result
1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500
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Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINFM101332U
Mileage indicated26,700 Miles
LocationValentines, Virginia
Engine1.5L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorCarmine Red
Interior colorTan

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Triumph Spitfire 1500, produced from 1975 to 1980, represents the final evolution of Triumph’s long-running and beloved small-displacement British roadster. Known for its lightweight construction, simple mechanicals, and engaging driving experience, the Spitfire 1500 paired classic open-top motoring with improved torque and drivability over earlier models.

This 1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500 is powered by a Weber-carbureted 1.5-liter inline-four engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Finished in Carmine Red over a tan vinyl interior with houndstooth inserts, the car is equipped with a black soft top, a trunk-mounted luggage rack, and a color-matched hardtop.

Additional modifications include electronic ignition, an aftermarket exhaust header, and a modern head unit. This 1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500 is now offered at no reserve with a color-matched hardtop, owner's and service manuals, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 1.5L inline-four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Carmine Red with yellow, white, and black side stripes

  • Tan vinyl upholstery with houndstooth inserts

  • Black soft top and color-matched removable hardtop

  • Electronic ignition and Weber carburetor

Factory Equipment

  • 1.5L inline-four

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Independent front suspension with rear swing axle

  • Front disc brakes

  • Black folding soft top

  • 13” alloy wheels

  • Heater

Modifications

  • Weber carburetor

  • Aftermarket exhaust header

  • Electronic ignition system

  • Modern head unit

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic wear consistent with age and use

  • Dent noted on the rear bumper

  • Some curb rash

Ownership History

From the seller: "I've owned the 1979 Spitfire for a couple of years. I've had 11 MGBs and a 1966 Austin-Healey 3000. I also have a 1973 TR6 that's just gone through a ground-up rehab.

The 1979 Spitfire isn't a car I'd usually buy, but to my surprise, when I saw it and rode in it, something happened. With the header and electronic ignition, it really ran well. I've had Porsches that weren't as much fun!

Plus, you have a hard time finding one with only 26,000 miles and in very good condition. It has always been in dry storage, and I've never had it out in the rain. Whoever gets this car will surely enjoy it."

Included Items

  • Color-matched hardtop

  • Factory literature

  • Soft top boot

  • Spare tire

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500 · No reserve

Sold to
HankRutledge_yzar
HankRutledge_yzar
$17,923
Seller
Michael_Vetter
Michael_Vetter
EndedJul 21, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC
Bids19
Views6,678

Comments & bids

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HankRutledge_yzar's avatar
HankRutledge_yzar
Jul 21 at 6:24 PM
$16,750bid placed 
SS2026's avatar
SS2026
Jul 21 at 6:24 PM
$16,500bid placed 
HankRutledge_yzar's avatar
HankRutledge_yzar
Jul 21 at 6:23 PM
$16,250bid placed 
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SS2026
Jul 21 at 6:23 PM
$16,000bid placed 
HankRutledge_yzar's avatar
HankRutledge_yzar
Jul 21 at 6:22 PM
$15,000bid placed 
SS2026's avatar
SS2026
Jul 21 at 6:21 PM
$14,750bid placed 
HankRutledge_yzar's avatar
HankRutledge_yzar
Jul 21 at 6:21 PM
$14,500bid placed 
SS2026's avatar
SS2026
Jul 21 at 6:20 PM
$14,250bid placed 
HankRutledge_yzar's avatar
HankRutledge_yzar
Jul 21 at 6:18 PM
$14,000bid placed 
SS2026's avatar
SS2026
Jul 21 at 6:18 PM
$13,750bid placed 
HankRutledge_yzar's avatar
HankRutledge_yzar
Jul 21 at 6:17 PM
$13,500bid placed 
SS2026's avatar
SS2026
Jul 21 at 6:17 PM
$13,250bid placed 
HankRutledge_yzar's avatar
HankRutledge_yzar
Jul 16 at 4:27 PM
$13,000bid placed 
Jsaling's avatar
Jsaling
Jul 16 at 2:40 PM
$12,250bid placed 
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HankRutledge_yzar
Jul 11 at 3:32 PM
$12,000bid placed 
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Todswim
Jul 11 at 3:36 AM
$7,719bid placed 
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HankRutledge_yzar
Jul 8 at 11:38 PM
$5,000bid placed 
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Jul 8 at 5:28 PM
$1,999bid placed 
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Kitmandu
Jul 7 at 6:23 PM
$1,500bid placed 

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