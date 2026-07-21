1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500
Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Triumph Spitfire 1500, produced from 1975 to 1980, represents the final evolution of Triumph’s long-running and beloved small-displacement British roadster. Known for its lightweight construction, simple mechanicals, and engaging driving experience, the Spitfire 1500 paired classic open-top motoring with improved torque and drivability over earlier models.
This 1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500 is powered by a Weber-carbureted 1.5-liter inline-four engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Finished in Carmine Red over a tan vinyl interior with houndstooth inserts, the car is equipped with a black soft top, a trunk-mounted luggage rack, and a color-matched hardtop.
Additional modifications include electronic ignition, an aftermarket exhaust header, and a modern head unit. This 1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500 is now offered at no reserve with a color-matched hardtop, owner's and service manuals, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
1.5L inline-four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission
Finished in Carmine Red with yellow, white, and black side stripes
Tan vinyl upholstery with houndstooth inserts
Black soft top and color-matched removable hardtop
Electronic ignition and Weber carburetor
Factory Equipment
1.5L inline-four
4-speed manual transmission
Independent front suspension with rear swing axle
Front disc brakes
Black folding soft top
13” alloy wheels
Heater
Modifications
Weber carburetor
Aftermarket exhaust header
Electronic ignition system
Modern head unit
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic wear consistent with age and use
Dent noted on the rear bumper
Some curb rash
Ownership History
From the seller: "I've owned the 1979 Spitfire for a couple of years. I've had 11 MGBs and a 1966 Austin-Healey 3000. I also have a 1973 TR6 that's just gone through a ground-up rehab.
The 1979 Spitfire isn't a car I'd usually buy, but to my surprise, when I saw it and rode in it, something happened. With the header and electronic ignition, it really ran well. I've had Porsches that weren't as much fun!
Plus, you have a hard time finding one with only 26,000 miles and in very good condition. It has always been in dry storage, and I've never had it out in the rain. Whoever gets this car will surely enjoy it."
Included Items
Color-matched hardtop
Factory literature
Soft top boot
Spare tire
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.