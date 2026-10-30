Auction ended.

RoW 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo Slicktop Project (Lot 77)

Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 10/30/26
Result
RoW 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo Slicktop Project (Lot 77)
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (140)

Ending Fri, Oct 30 at 6:44 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN9309700358
Mileage indicated68,500 Kilometers TMU
LocationSavannah, Georgia
EngineTurbocharged 3.3L Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note a YouTube video has been added.

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

Video gallery

RoW 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo Slicktop Project Engine Turn Over
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

* * *

Porsche's forced-induction engineering reaches its most purposeful expression in this Euro-specification 1979 930 Turbo. Its air-cooled, single-overhead-cam 3.3-liter flat-six pairs a KKK turbocharger with an air-to-air intercooler that chills the intake charge for denser, more consistent boost. Bosch K-Jetronic mechanical injection meters the fuel precisely, and without North American emissions equipment, output reaches 300 horsepower. Sixty mph arrives in roughly five seconds, and the car continues on to a top speed of 162 mph.

Just 820 examples were built for markets outside the U.S. Porsche replaced the 911's five-speed transaxle with a new aluminum gearbox featuring four robust gearsets and a larger clutch, engineered to handle the added torque. Forged Fuchs wheels, flared fenders, and ventilated disc brakes keep the roughly 1,300-kg (2,866 lb) coupe well controlled.

Dr. Karl Hens acquired this non-sunroof example, which was originally painted Petrol Blue (376), from a charity in 2007. It has remained untouched since acquisition. Some inspection and further maintenance will be needed before it is roadworthy.

This 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo Project is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection 

  • Rest of World (RoW) specification 

  • Sunroof-delete example 

  • 820 rest-of-world cars built in 1979 

  • 3,299 cc turbocharged, intercooled, air-cooled SOHC flat-six engine 

  • 4-speed manual transaxle 

  • Curb weight of under 2,900 pounds

Factory Equipment

  • Single KKK turbocharger with air-to-air intercooler 

  • Bosch K-Jetronic mechanical fuel injection 

  • Forged 16-inch Fuchs alloy wheels 

  • "Tea-tray" rear spoiler with integrated intercooler housing 

  • Front air dam and flared rear fenders 

  • Disc brakes with floating rotors and four-piston calipers 

  • Power windows 

  • Sunroof delete

Modifications

  • Alpine head unit and graphic equalizer 

  • Originally Petrol Blue (376), and now refinished in black

Servicing & Documentation

  • A file of historic documents and receipts is attached

Known Imperfections

  • While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.  

  • Color changed from Petrol Blue; current black paint in poor condition 

  • This car has not been serviced in approximately 20 years

Ownership History

This 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo is offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Additional documents

Historic Documents & Receipts: 1979 Porsche 930 Euro Lightweight

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

RoW 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo Slicktop Project (Lot 77) · No reserve

Sold to
Pm_96d1c0
Pm_96d1c0
$89,880
Seller
Ramsey-Potts
Ramsey-Potts
EndedOct 30, 2026 at 6:44 PM UTC
Bids52
Views13,824

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