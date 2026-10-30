Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

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For 1978, a new version of the Porsche 911 revived the SC — or "Super Carrera" — designation. Its air-cooled 3.0L flat-six originally came with an advanced fuel-injection system, though a desirable upgrade for many is a carburetor conversion. A galvanized steel unibody resists corrosion far better than earlier 911 generations, while forged Fuchs alloy wheels reduce unsprung weight at each corner.

The relatively rare models not fitted with power windows, a sunroof, or air conditioning are often referred to as "lightweight" cars. This example was acquired by Dr. Hens in 2007 at around 94,650 miles, and it was previously issued a salvage title. Its 3.0L flat-six has been fitted with a Weber 40 IDA triple-throat carburetor conversion, and it features such period modifications as a Kenwood head unit paired with an Eclipse amplifier.

The car has reportedly been driven very little by Dr. Hens. Note that this 911SC was previously issued a salvage title in Maryland.

This 1979 Porsche 911SC is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Finished in black over a tan interior

Lightweight non-sunroof example without A/C or power windows

2,994cc all-aluminum air-cooled flat-six engine

Triple-throat Weber carburetor conversion

5-speed manual (Type 915 transaxle)

Forged Fuchs alloy wheels

Factory Equipment

Galvanized steel unibody

Leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with raised hub

Center console

Heated rear window

No factory air conditioning, power windows, or sunroof

Modifications

Body repainted from Copper Brown to black

Kenwood head unit

Eclipse amplifier

Weber carburetor conversion

Fuel pressure regulator

Flo-thru exhaust

Servicing & Documentation

Some receipts from previous ownership

Carburetors rebuilt in preparation for the sale

Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Ownership History

This 1979 Porsche 911SC is offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles. Dr. Hens acquired it in October 2007 and has driven it little since.

Additional Information

This car was previously issued a salvage title in Maryland.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters II Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.