Description

In 1978, Porsche reduced the 911 range to two models when it reintroduced the SC for the first time since the 356 era. The new 911SC (Super Carrera) replaced the base 911 and Carrera trims and was powered by a 3.0L air-cooled flat-six, which featured desirable Bosch mechanical fuel injection.

Standard equipment for the SC included a five-speed manual transaxle, four-wheel ventilated disc brakes, front and rear stabilizer bars, alloy wheels, and an oil cooler, which was located in the right front fender well.

This '79 911SC was delivered new to Eero VW of Anchorage, Alaska, where it was fitted with an Alpine cassette stereo before being sold. The car wears a Mocha Brown finish over Cognac leather upholstery, and per the included window sticker, was specified with over $5,000 in additional options, including genuine leather seats, automatic speed control, an engine compartment light, air conditioning, and an electric sliding roof.

The car was acquired approximately seven years ago by the seller, who notes the air conditioning compressor was replaced in 2019 and the Continental tires were installed less than 150 miles ago in 2024.

This 1979 Porsche 911SC is now offered with a window sticker, a tool kit, manufacturer's literature, service records, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Mocha Brown over Cognac genuine leather upholstery

3.0L air-cooled flat-six engine

Bosch mechanical fuel injection

Five-speed manual transaxle

16” Fuchs alloy wheels

A ir conditioning

Electric sliding roof

Window sticker included

Factory Equipment

3.0L air-cooled flat-six engine

Bosch mechanical fuel injection

5-speed manual transaxle

Power-assisted four-wheel ventilated disc brakes

Front and rear stabilizer bars

Electrically heated, power-adjustable outside mirror

Electric rear window defogger

External "trombone" oil cooler

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Continental Extreme Contact tires with 2024 date codes

Air conditioning compressor reportedly replaced

Known Imperfections

Paint chips, scratches, swirls, and touch-ups visible

Ownership History

This 1979 Porsche 911SC was delivered new to Eero VW of Anchorage, Alaska, and was acquired by the seller in 2019

Included Items

Window sticker

Manufacturer's literature

Service records

Tool kit

Additional Information

From the seller: "One of the great air-cooled 911s, and this one is exactly right. Dark espresso brown over cognac leather with a proper 5-speed manual transaxle — a period-correct combination that looks better with every passing decade. Sunroof, power windows, power mirrors, and working AC make this a car you can actually live with daily, not just admire on weekends.

The 911SC is the sweet spot of the air-cooled era — more reliable than the early cars, more pure than the later ones. The example is a meticulously maintained survivor that's been cared for the way these cars deserve, and it shows just over 43,000 miles."