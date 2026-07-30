Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1979 Pontiac Trans Am was the most popular second‑generation F‑body, with over 117,000 sold. And while the Trans Am's starring role in "Smokey and the Bandit" two years prior certainly helped, its epic styling was a big factor.

Trans Am took the traditional long hood, short deck muscle car design, and turned it up to 11. A revised beak held four rectangular headlights, accentuating the shaker hood scoop. And the tail feathers were tweaked with a louvered black lens covered the lamps, making the integrated rear spoiler look even more sinister. Throw in a set of snowflake wheels and the unmistakable “screaming chicken” hood decal, and the result was one of the most menacing machines to ever cruise the boulevard. However, while the 400ci V8 was potent for its day, many find that the best way to enjoy a classic Trans Am today is with modern upgrades.

This Trans Am has them in spades: with fewer than 200 miles since completion, it has been refinished in Black, and enhanced with blacked-out headlights and custom 18" front, 19" rear wheels wearing performance tires. Inside, the black interior wears custom cloth upholstery, with aftermarket gauges in the factory cluster, a Hurst shifter in the custom console, and a tilt column featuring a classic-look steering wheel. There's even an ornamental CB radio to try until you can get your ears on — with the mic button doubling as the line lock switch!

Providing power is an LS3 Hot Cam crate engine wearing a ProCharger supercharger, connected to a five-speed manual transmission. A performance suspension featuring coil over shocks enhances handling, and Wilwood four-wheel power disc brakes put a stop to the high-speed hijinks.

This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Tennessee title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

'79 Trans Am restomod with a sinister body, a supercharged V8, and reportedly only 153 miles since refresh

Refinished in Black with black cloth upholstery

Carbon fiber-look "Screaming Chicken" vinyl hood graphic

18" front, 19" rear CCW wheels wearing Goodyear tires

Air-conditioning system

GM Performance Parts LS3 Hot Cam V8 crate engine

TREMEC 5-speed manual transmission

Wilwood 4-wheel power disc brakes with 6-piston front, 4-piston rear calipers

Factory Equipment

Bucket seats

Coupe body style

108" wheelbase and 197" body

Modifications

GMPP LS3 crate engine factory optioned with a bigger camshaft for additional power

ProCharger P-1SC-1 centrifugal supercharger

Headers and dual exhaust system

Serpentine belt drive system

Aluminum radiator with electric fan system

Line lock

Ridetech suspension including coil over shocks, tubular A-arms, sway bars, and subframe connectors

Custom reupholstered bucket seats with black door panels

Dakota Digital gauges in factory cluster

Digital boost gauge

Power steering with tilt column and Trans Am steering wheel

Power windows

Center console with custom engine-turned plate matching the instrument cluster

Kenwood AM/FM/Bluetooth head unit with aftermarket speakers

Non-functioning ornamental CB radio

Ownership History

This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles.

Additional Information

This Supercharged LS3-Powered 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Restomod was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder was unable to complete the purchase of the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.