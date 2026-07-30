Supercharged LS3-Powered 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Restomod 5-Speed
Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:37 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1979 Pontiac Trans Am was the most popular second‑generation F‑body, with over 117,000 sold. And while the Trans Am's starring role in "Smokey and the Bandit" two years prior certainly helped, its epic styling was a big factor.
Trans Am took the traditional long hood, short deck muscle car design, and turned it up to 11. A revised beak held four rectangular headlights, accentuating the shaker hood scoop. And the tail feathers were tweaked with a louvered black lens covered the lamps, making the integrated rear spoiler look even more sinister. Throw in a set of snowflake wheels and the unmistakable “screaming chicken” hood decal, and the result was one of the most menacing machines to ever cruise the boulevard. However, while the 400ci V8 was potent for its day, many find that the best way to enjoy a classic Trans Am today is with modern upgrades.
This Trans Am has them in spades: with fewer than 200 miles since completion, it has been refinished in Black, and enhanced with blacked-out headlights and custom 18" front, 19" rear wheels wearing performance tires. Inside, the black interior wears custom cloth upholstery, with aftermarket gauges in the factory cluster, a Hurst shifter in the custom console, and a tilt column featuring a classic-look steering wheel. There's even an ornamental CB radio to try until you can get your ears on — with the mic button doubling as the line lock switch!
Providing power is an LS3 Hot Cam crate engine wearing a ProCharger supercharger, connected to a five-speed manual transmission. A performance suspension featuring coil over shocks enhances handling, and Wilwood four-wheel power disc brakes put a stop to the high-speed hijinks.
This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Tennessee title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles
'79 Trans Am restomod with a sinister body, a supercharged V8, and reportedly only 153 miles since refresh
Refinished in Black with black cloth upholstery
Carbon fiber-look "Screaming Chicken" vinyl hood graphic
18" front, 19" rear CCW wheels wearing Goodyear tires
Air-conditioning system
GM Performance Parts LS3 Hot Cam V8 crate engine
TREMEC 5-speed manual transmission
Wilwood 4-wheel power disc brakes with 6-piston front, 4-piston rear calipers
Factory Equipment
Bucket seats
Coupe body style
108" wheelbase and 197" body
Modifications
GMPP LS3 crate engine factory optioned with a bigger camshaft for additional power
ProCharger P-1SC-1 centrifugal supercharger
Headers and dual exhaust system
Serpentine belt drive system
Aluminum radiator with electric fan system
Line lock
Ridetech suspension including coil over shocks, tubular A-arms, sway bars, and subframe connectors
Custom reupholstered bucket seats with black door panels
Dakota Digital gauges in factory cluster
Digital boost gauge
Power steering with tilt column and Trans Am steering wheel
Power windows
Center console with custom engine-turned plate matching the instrument cluster
Kenwood AM/FM/Bluetooth head unit with aftermarket speakers
Non-functioning ornamental CB radio
Ownership History
This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles.
Additional Information
This Supercharged LS3-Powered 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Restomod was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder was unable to complete the purchase of the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.