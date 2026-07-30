Auction ended.

Supercharged LS3-Powered 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Restomod 5-Speed

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 07/30/26
Result
Supercharged LS3-Powered 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Restomod 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (90)

Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:37 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2W87K9N101259
Mileage indicated200 Miles TMU
LocationOcala , Florida
Engine6.2L Supercharged V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Video gallery

1979 Pontiac Trans Am Restomod Start Up
Play
1979 Pontiac Trans Am Restomod Walk Around
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1979 Pontiac Trans Am was the most popular second‑generation F‑body, with over 117,000 sold. And while the Trans Am's starring role in "Smokey and the Bandit" two years prior certainly helped, its epic styling was a big factor.

Trans Am took the traditional long hood, short deck muscle car design, and turned it up to 11. A revised beak held four rectangular headlights, accentuating the shaker hood scoop. And the tail feathers were tweaked with a louvered black lens covered the lamps, making the integrated rear spoiler look even more sinister. Throw in a set of snowflake wheels and the unmistakable “screaming chicken” hood decal, and the result was one of the most menacing machines to ever cruise the boulevard. However, while the 400ci V8 was potent for its day, many find that the best way to enjoy a classic Trans Am today is with modern upgrades.

This Trans Am has them in spades: with fewer than 200 miles since completion, it has been refinished in Black, and enhanced with blacked-out headlights and custom 18" front, 19" rear wheels wearing performance tires. Inside, the black interior wears custom cloth upholstery, with aftermarket gauges in the factory cluster, a Hurst shifter in the custom console, and a tilt column featuring a classic-look steering wheel. There's even an ornamental CB radio to try until you can get your ears on — with the mic button doubling as the line lock switch!

Providing power is an LS3 Hot Cam crate engine wearing a ProCharger supercharger, connected to a five-speed manual transmission. A performance suspension featuring coil over shocks enhances handling, and Wilwood four-wheel power disc brakes put a stop to the high-speed hijinks.

This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Tennessee title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

  • '79 Trans Am restomod with a sinister body, a supercharged V8, and reportedly only 153 miles since refresh

  • Refinished in Black with black cloth upholstery

  • Carbon fiber-look "Screaming Chicken" vinyl hood graphic

  • 18" front, 19" rear CCW wheels wearing Goodyear tires

  • Air-conditioning system

  • GM Performance Parts LS3 Hot Cam V8 crate engine

  • TREMEC 5-speed manual transmission

  • Wilwood 4-wheel power disc brakes with 6-piston front, 4-piston rear calipers

Factory Equipment

  • Bucket seats

  • Coupe body style

  • 108" wheelbase and 197" body

Modifications

  • GMPP LS3 crate engine factory optioned with a bigger camshaft for additional power

  • ProCharger P-1SC-1 centrifugal supercharger

  • Headers and dual exhaust system

  • Serpentine belt drive system

  • Aluminum radiator with electric fan system

  • Line lock

  • Ridetech suspension including coil over shocks, tubular A-arms, sway bars, and subframe connectors

  • Custom reupholstered bucket seats with black door panels

  • Dakota Digital gauges in factory cluster

  • Digital boost gauge

  • Power steering with tilt column and Trans Am steering wheel

  • Power windows

  • Center console with custom engine-turned plate matching the instrument cluster

  • Kenwood AM/FM/Bluetooth head unit with aftermarket speakers

  • Non-functioning ornamental CB radio

Ownership History

This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles.

Additional Information

This Supercharged LS3-Powered 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Restomod was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder was unable to complete the purchase of the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Supercharged LS3-Powered 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Restomod 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
Jm_vj52jj
Jm_vj52jj
$81,320
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedJul 30, 2026 at 6:37 PM UTC
Bids33
Views15,318

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Jm_vj52jj's avatar
Jm_vj52jj
Jul 30 at 6:35 PM
$76,000bid placed 
Jm_vj52jj's avatar
Jm_vj52jj
Jul 30 at 6:34 PM
$75,500bid placed 
Twinvipers' avatar
Twinvipers
Jul 30 at 2:30 PM
$75,000bid placed 
Jm_vj52jj's avatar
Jm_vj52jj
Jul 30 at 2:28 PM
$50,100bid placed 
Twinvipers' avatar
Twinvipers
Jul 30 at 2:26 PM
$49,586bid placed 
Jm_vj52jj's avatar
Jm_vj52jj
Jul 30 at 12:16 PM
$36,250bid placed 
TyRodgers20's avatar
TyRodgers20
Jul 30 at 4:49 AM
$36,000bid placed 
collectiveauto's avatar
collectiveauto
Jul 30 at 4:00 AM
$35,750bid placed 
TyRodgers20's avatar
TyRodgers20
Jul 29 at 4:24 PM
$35,500bid placed 
Jm_vj52jj's avatar
Jm_vj52jj
Jul 28 at 11:51 PM
$35,000bid placed 
rmpman's avatar
rmpman
Jul 28 at 2:21 PM
$34,000bid placed 
Twinvipers' avatar
Twinvipers
Jul 23 at 12:44 PM
$33,333bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jul 22 at 1:16 AM
$22,250bid placed 
UbiquitousSteve48's avatar
UbiquitousSteve48
Jul 21 at 7:19 PM
$22,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jul 21 at 2:10 AM
$21,250bid placed 
Scott_Stewart's avatar
Scott_Stewart
Jul 20 at 8:37 PM
$21,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jul 20 at 9:03 AM
$20,250bid placed 
WC_Kansas' avatar
WC_Kansas
Jul 20 at 2:36 AM
$20,000bid placed 
KK08202's avatar
KK08202
Jul 20 at 1:55 AM
$16,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jul 19 at 5:39 AM
$15,250bid placed 
UbiquitousSteve48's avatar
UbiquitousSteve48
Jul 19 at 3:42 AM
$15,000bid placed 
KK08202's avatar
KK08202
Jul 18 at 5:43 PM
$11,000bid placed 
Scott_Stewart's avatar
Scott_Stewart
Jul 18 at 2:28 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jul 18 at 5:56 AM
$8,250bid placed 
Teaksdad's avatar
Teaksdad
Jul 18 at 4:46 AM
$8,000bid placed 
MB_TBJB75's avatar
MB_TBJB75
Jul 18 at 2:24 AM
$2,200bid placed 
JIMMIEHERNANDEZ_hdxd's avatar
JIMMIEHERNANDEZ_hdxd
Jul 18 at 12:09 AM
$2,100bid placed 
MIGUELMUNOZ_qobl's avatar
MIGUELMUNOZ_qobl
Jul 17 at 10:21 PM
$2,000bid placed 
KV_P22RQF's avatar
KV_P22RQF
Jul 17 at 9:49 PM
$500bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jul 17 at 2:47 PM
$400bid placed 
Jeff-3kr77yu8's avatar
Jeff-3kr77yu8
Jul 17 at 1:42 PM
$300bid placed 
Shadow1's avatar
Shadow1
Jul 17 at 1:31 PM
$200bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jul 17 at 4:38 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026