1979 MG Midget
Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The MG Midget was produced from 1961-1979, making the 1979 model year the last of the line and the final expression of a formula that had roots in the Austin-Healey Sprite and a lineage stretching back to MG's prewar sports cars. By 1979, the Midget featured rubber bumpers and adopted the 1,493cc Triumph Spitfire engine in place of the earlier A-Series unit, changes driven by US emissions and safety requirements. Despite those compromises, the Midget retained its essential character: a lightweight two-seat roadster with a manual gearbox, minimal weight, and an open-air driving experience uncomplicated by modern refinements.
This 1979 Midget is finished in Russet Brown over tan vinyl upholstery and is presented by the seller as a largely unmodified example aside from a chrome luggage rack, aftermarket roll bar, and aftermarket stereo speakers. Factory appointments include a black convertible soft top and roll-up windows, 13” Rostyle wheels, front disc brakes, and a 4-speed manual transmission.
The seller reports that the water pump, distributor, fuel pump, and master cylinder have been replaced.
This MG Midget is now offered at no reserve with a tonneau cover, convertible top boot cover, manufacturer's literature, service records, manuals, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Final year of Midget production
Finished in Russet Brown over tan vinyl interior
1,493cc engine and 4-speed manual transmission
Service records, manuals, and manufacturer's literature included
Factory Equipment
1,493cc inline-four engine
Single Zenith-Stromberg carburetor
4-speed manual transmission
Front disc / rear drum brakes
Rack-and-pinion steering
Independent front suspension
Lever-arm rear suspension
Convertible soft top with zip-out rear window
Rubber front and rear bumpers
Padded dashboard
AM/FM radio
Heater
Modifications
Chrome luggage rack
Aftermarket roll bar
Aftermarket speakers
Servicing & Documentation
The seller states that the following components have been replaced:
Water pump
Distributor
Fuel pump
Master cylinder
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s cosmetic condition are available in the gallery
Tear in right-rear corner of the convertible soft top
Tires show some drying and cracking
Ownership History
This 1979 MG Midget was acquired by the seller in 2020.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Service records
Manuals
Tonneau cover
Convertible top boot
Matching spare wheel in trunk
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.