Auction ended.

1979 MG Midget

No reserve
Sold for on 07/23/26
Result
1979 MG Midget
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (65)

Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINGAN6UL224949G
Mileage indicated32,500 Miles TMU
LocationLakewood, Colorado
Engine1,493cc Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRusset Brown
Interior colorTan

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The MG Midget was produced from 1961-1979, making the 1979 model year the last of the line and the final expression of a formula that had roots in the Austin-Healey Sprite and a lineage stretching back to MG's prewar sports cars. By 1979, the Midget featured rubber bumpers and adopted the 1,493cc Triumph Spitfire engine in place of the earlier A-Series unit, changes driven by US emissions and safety requirements. Despite those compromises, the Midget retained its essential character: a lightweight two-seat roadster with a manual gearbox, minimal weight, and an open-air driving experience uncomplicated by modern refinements.

This 1979 Midget is finished in Russet Brown over tan vinyl upholstery and is presented by the seller as a largely unmodified example aside from a chrome luggage rack, aftermarket roll bar, and aftermarket stereo speakers. Factory appointments include a black convertible soft top and roll-up windows, 13” Rostyle wheels, front disc brakes, and a 4-speed manual transmission.

The seller reports that the water pump, distributor, fuel pump, and master cylinder have been replaced.

This MG Midget is now offered at no reserve with a tonneau cover, convertible top boot cover, manufacturer's literature, service records, manuals, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Final year of Midget production

  • Finished in Russet Brown over tan vinyl interior

  • 1,493cc engine and 4-speed manual transmission

  • Service records, manuals, and manufacturer's literature included

Factory Equipment

  • 1,493cc inline-four engine

  • Single Zenith-Stromberg carburetor

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Front disc / rear drum brakes

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • Independent front suspension

  • Lever-arm rear suspension

  • Convertible soft top with zip-out rear window

  • Rubber front and rear bumpers

  • Padded dashboard

  • AM/FM radio

  • Heater

Modifications

  • Chrome luggage rack

  • Aftermarket roll bar

  • Aftermarket speakers

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states that the following components have been replaced:

  • Water pump

  • Distributor

  • Fuel pump

  • Master cylinder

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s cosmetic condition are available in the gallery

  • Tear in right-rear corner of the convertible soft top

  • Tires show some drying and cracking

Ownership History

This 1979 MG Midget was acquired by the seller in 2020.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Service records

  • Manuals

  • Tonneau cover

  • Convertible top boot

  • Matching spare wheel in trunk

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1979 MG Midget · No reserve

Sold to
Rsrodscott
Rsrodscott
$6,500
Seller
Moe-gz1j5igk
Moe-gz1j5igk
EndedJul 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids3
Views5,204

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Rsrodscott's avatar
Rsrodscott
Jul 17 at 6:19 PM
$6,000bid placed 
HughCrooks_q9vk's avatar
HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 14 at 2:25 AM
$5,250bid placed 
Rsrodscott's avatar
Rsrodscott
Jul 11 at 4:11 PM
$5,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026