Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The MG Midget was produced from 1961-1979, making the 1979 model year the last of the line and the final expression of a formula that had roots in the Austin-Healey Sprite and a lineage stretching back to MG's prewar sports cars. By 1979, the Midget featured rubber bumpers and adopted the 1,493cc Triumph Spitfire engine in place of the earlier A-Series unit, changes driven by US emissions and safety requirements. Despite those compromises, the Midget retained its essential character: a lightweight two-seat roadster with a manual gearbox, minimal weight, and an open-air driving experience uncomplicated by modern refinements.

This 1979 Midget is finished in Russet Brown over tan vinyl upholstery and is presented by the seller as a largely unmodified example aside from a chrome luggage rack, aftermarket roll bar, and aftermarket stereo speakers. Factory appointments include a black convertible soft top and roll-up windows, 13” Rostyle wheels, front disc brakes, and a 4-speed manual transmission.

The seller reports that the water pump, distributor, fuel pump, and master cylinder have been replaced.

This MG Midget is now offered at no reserve with a tonneau cover, convertible top boot cover, manufacturer's literature, service records, manuals, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Final year of Midget production

Finished in Russet Brown over tan vinyl interior

1,493cc engine and 4-speed manual transmission

Service records, manuals, and manufacturer's literature included

Factory Equipment

1,493cc inline-four engine

Single Zenith-Stromberg carburetor

4-speed manual transmission

Front disc / rear drum brakes

Rack-and-pinion steering

Independent front suspension

Lever-arm rear suspension

Convertible soft top with zip-out rear window

Rubber front and rear bumpers

Padded dashboard

AM/FM radio

Heater

Modifications

Chrome luggage rack

Aftermarket roll bar

Aftermarket speakers

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states that the following components have been replaced:

Water pump

Distributor

Fuel pump

Master cylinder

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s cosmetic condition are available in the gallery

Tear in right-rear corner of the convertible soft top

Tires show some drying and cracking

Ownership History

This 1979 MG Midget was acquired by the seller in 2020.

Included Items