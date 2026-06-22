Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The MG MGB offers one of the most rewarding classic driving experiences available at any price point, and with over half a million produced during an 18-year production run between 1962 and 1980, the MGB Roadster remains the best-selling British sports car of all time.

This ‘79 MGB Roadster is finished in maroon with a black soft top over black upholstery, and power comes from a 1.8-liter inline-four that has been fitted with a Weber carburetor.

Backing the engine is a four-speed manual transmission with Laycock de Normanville overdrive, and additional equipment includes 14” Rostyle wheels, front disc brakes, a lockable glove compartment, and an aftermarket head unit.

This 1979 MG MGB Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a repair manual and a Washington state title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

1.8-liter inline-four with Weber carburetor

Four-speed manual transmission with overdrive

Refinished in maroon with a black soft top

Black vinyl upholstery

Aftermarket head unit

14” Rostyle wheels

Factory Equipment

Carbureted 1.8-liter inline-four

Four-speed manual transmission

Laycock de Normanville overdrive

Front disc brakes

14” Rostyle wheels

Modifications

Aftermarket head unit

Weber carburetor

Servicing & Documentation

Wiring for cooling fan and overdrive repaired under current ownership

Known Imperfections

Exterior imperfections consistent with age

Tires have cracked sidewalls

Tears in seat upholstery

Stained headliner

Worn shifter

Rust on shifter surround

Corrosion and overspray visible on underside

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in January 2026.

Included Items

Clymer repair manual

Additional Information