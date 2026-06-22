Auction ended.

1979 MG MGB Roadster

No reserve
Sold for on 06/22/26
Result
1979 MG MGB Roadster
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Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINGHN5UL487714G
Mileage indicated31,300 Miles TMU
LocationGig Harbor, Washington
Engine1.8L Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Video gallery

1979 MG MGB Roadster- Driving POV
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1979 MG MGB Roadster-Cold Start
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The MG MGB offers one of the most rewarding classic driving experiences available at any price point, and with over half a million produced during an 18-year production run between 1962 and 1980, the MGB Roadster remains the best-selling British sports car of all time.

This ‘79 MGB Roadster is finished in maroon with a black soft top over black upholstery, and power comes from a 1.8-liter inline-four that has been fitted with a Weber carburetor.

Backing the engine is a four-speed manual transmission with Laycock de Normanville overdrive, and additional equipment includes 14” Rostyle wheels, front disc brakes, a lockable glove compartment, and an aftermarket head unit.

This 1979 MG MGB Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a repair manual and a Washington state title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 1.8-liter inline-four with Weber carburetor

  • Four-speed manual transmission with overdrive

  • Refinished in maroon with a black soft top

  • Black vinyl upholstery

  • Aftermarket head unit

  • 14” Rostyle wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted 1.8-liter inline-four

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Laycock de Normanville overdrive

  • Front disc brakes

  • 14” Rostyle wheels

Modifications

  • Aftermarket head unit

  • Weber carburetor

Servicing & Documentation

  • Wiring for cooling fan and overdrive repaired under current ownership

Known Imperfections

  • Exterior imperfections consistent with age

  • Tires have cracked sidewalls

  • Tears in seat upholstery

  • Stained headliner

  • Worn shifter

  • Rust on shifter surround

  • Corrosion and overspray visible on underside

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in January 2026.

Included Items

  • Clymer repair manual

Additional Information

  • The Washington state title carries an “Antique” brand

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1979 MG MGB Roadster · No reserve

Sold to
WK_xglwfm
WK_xglwfm
$4,101
Seller
MThor64
MThor64
EndedJun 22, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids11
Views5,806
Bids
WK_xglwfm's avatar
WK_xglwfm
Jun 22 at 6:32 PM
$3,601bid placed 
johnfesta_n491's avatar
johnfesta_n491
Jun 12 at 1:09 AM
$3,500bid placed 
WK_xglwfm's avatar
WK_xglwfm
Jun 12 at 12:32 AM
$3,100bid placed 
johnfesta_n491's avatar
johnfesta_n491
Jun 11 at 7:43 PM
$3,000bid placed 
Lonestar132's avatar
Lonestar132
Jun 11 at 7:11 PM
$2,000bid placed 

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