1979 MG MGB Roadster
Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The MG MGB offers one of the most rewarding classic driving experiences available at any price point, and with over half a million produced during an 18-year production run between 1962 and 1980, the MGB Roadster remains the best-selling British sports car of all time.
This ‘79 MGB Roadster is finished in maroon with a black soft top over black upholstery, and power comes from a 1.8-liter inline-four that has been fitted with a Weber carburetor.
Backing the engine is a four-speed manual transmission with Laycock de Normanville overdrive, and additional equipment includes 14” Rostyle wheels, front disc brakes, a lockable glove compartment, and an aftermarket head unit.
This 1979 MG MGB Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a repair manual and a Washington state title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
1.8-liter inline-four with Weber carburetor
Four-speed manual transmission with overdrive
Refinished in maroon with a black soft top
Black vinyl upholstery
Aftermarket head unit
14” Rostyle wheels
Factory Equipment
Carbureted 1.8-liter inline-four
Four-speed manual transmission
Laycock de Normanville overdrive
Front disc brakes
14” Rostyle wheels
Modifications
Aftermarket head unit
Weber carburetor
Servicing & Documentation
Wiring for cooling fan and overdrive repaired under current ownership
Known Imperfections
Exterior imperfections consistent with age
Tires have cracked sidewalls
Tears in seat upholstery
Stained headliner
Worn shifter
Rust on shifter surround
Corrosion and overspray visible on underside
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in January 2026.
Included Items
Clymer repair manual
Additional Information
The Washington state title carries an “Antique” brand
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.