Auction ended.

One-Owner 1979 Mazda RX-7 GS 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 07/21/26
Result
One-Owner 1979 Mazda RX-7 GS 5-Speed
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Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSA22C516124
Mileage indicated5,375 Miles TMU
LocationNorth Tonawanda, New York
Engine1,146cc 12A Twin-Rotor Rotary
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSonic Bronze Metallic
Interior colorBronze

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Video gallery

1979 Mazda RX-7 GS - Cold Start
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1979 Mazda RX-7 GS - Interior
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1979 Mazda RX-7 GS - Driving POV
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1979 Mazda RX-7 GS - Walk Around
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1979 Mazda RX-7 GS - Door Shut
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The first-generation Mazda RX-7 debuted for the 1979 model year and quickly established itself as one of the most successful sports cars of its era. Combining lightweight handling, a front-mid-engine layout, and Mazda’s unique rotary powerplant, the RX-7 delivered a driving experience unlike anything else in its class.

The uplevel GS trim added a number of comfort and appearance upgrades while retaining the model’s distinctive sporting character. Equipment included a five-speed manual transmission, 13-inch alloy wheels, a rear anti-roll bar, an AM/FM radio, and a quartz cloth interior.

This 1979 Mazda RX-7 GS was purchased new by the seller from Hall’s Toyota-Mazda in Lockport, New York, where it was undercoated prior to delivery. Finished in Sonic Bronze Metallic over a Bronze cloth interior, it is powered by a replacement 1.1L 12A twin-rotor Wankel engine said to have been installed by a Mazda dealer in 1984 and paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

Following approximately three decades of storage, the RX-7 was recommissioned between November 2025 and February 2026 by a specialty shop, where the tires, ignition components, rubber seals, carburetor, and various fluids were replaced.

This one-owner 1979 Mazda RX-7 GS is now offered at no reserve with a window sticker, historical documentation, service records, and a clean New York State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One-owner first-generation RX-7

  • Replacement 1.1L 12A twin-rotor rotary engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Sonic Bronze Metallic over a Bronze cloth interior

  • Offered with service records, historical documentation, and window sticker

Factory Equipment

  • 1.1L 12A twin-rotor Wankel rotary engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Independent front suspension

  • Live rear axle with four-link suspension and Watts linkage

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • Bronze cloth upholstery

  • Center console

  • Rear cargo cover

  • Tinted glass

  • Rear-window defogger

  • Sport steering wheel

  • 13-inch alloy wheels

Modifications

  • Cibie headlights with Terminator LED bulbs

  • Blaupunkt Aspen SQR24 cassette head unit

  • Undercoating applied to vehicle when new

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that the car's 1.1L rotary engine was replaced by a Mazda dealer in 1984.

The car was stored from 1987 through November 2025, at which time the seller commissioned a reconditioning.

Documented refurbishment work totaling more than $11,500 includes, but is not limited to, the following (see “Service Records” attached for additional details):

  • Front-end alignment performed

  • Kumho 185/80R13 tires installed and balanced

  • Carpeting replaced

  • Door weatherstrips replaced

  • Rear hatch lift struts replaced

  • Wiper blades replaced

  • Cooling system flushed and refilled

  • Engine oil and filter changed

  • Manual transmission fluid changed

  • Rear differential fluid changed

  • Brake fluid flushed

  • Clutch hydraulic fluid flushed

  • Front brake service including replacement of the rotors, pads, hardware, wheel bearings, bearing races, and wheel seals

  • Rear brake service including replacement of the wheel cylinders, brake shoes, and axle seals

  • Idler arm bushings replaced and front suspension lubricated

  • Carburetor rebuilt and reinstalled, with a replacement fuel hose fitted

  • Dual-point distributor serviced with replacement points, condensers, cap, rotor, and ignition wires

  • Spark plugs replaced

  • Battery terminal replaced and electrical connections cleaned and repaired as needed

  • Reverse-light circuit repaired, including replacement of the left reverse-light socket

  • Passenger-side pop-up headlight motor and relay connections serviced

  • Air-conditioning system converted from R-12 to R-134a refrigerant, recharged, and leak-tested

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic wear consistent with age

  • Blemish noted on door panel

  • Tear noted on one seat

  • Scratch on a bumper

  • Clock inoperable

Ownership History

From the seller: “I am the original owner of this RX-7, having purchased it new in 1978 from Hall’s Toyota Mazda in Lockport, New York. I have retained the original window sticker and all accompanying documentation. Before I took delivery, the car was professionally undercoated, and it remains rust-free today. In fact, it still retains its original exhaust system.

In 1984, the dealer replaced the original engine with a new factory Mazda rotary engine. That replacement engine is reported to have approximately 5,000 miles on it.

Around 1986, a change in jobs prompted me to place the car into heated indoor storage, where it remained until 2025. In November 2025, I entrusted the RX-7 to a specialty shop that works on vintage and show-quality automobiles for a comprehensive recommissioning. I received the car back in February 2026 following the completion of the work.”

Included Items

  • Historical documentation

  • Original window sticker

  • Service records

  • Spare tire

  • Jack

Additional documents

Window Sticker: 1979 Mazda RX-7 GS

Service Records: 1979 Mazda RX-7 GS

Historical Records: 1979 Mazda RX-7 GS

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 1979 Mazda RX-7 GS 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
Se_2025
Se_2025
$11,503
Seller
jo_bfvnz1
jo_bfvnz1
EndedJul 21, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC
Bids20
Views10,939

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