Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The first-generation Mazda RX-7 debuted for the 1979 model year and quickly established itself as one of the most successful sports cars of its era. Combining lightweight handling, a front-mid-engine layout, and Mazda’s unique rotary powerplant, the RX-7 delivered a driving experience unlike anything else in its class.

The uplevel GS trim added a number of comfort and appearance upgrades while retaining the model’s distinctive sporting character. Equipment included a five-speed manual transmission, 13-inch alloy wheels, a rear anti-roll bar, an AM/FM radio, and a quartz cloth interior.

This 1979 Mazda RX-7 GS was purchased new by the seller from Hall’s Toyota-Mazda in Lockport, New York, where it was undercoated prior to delivery. Finished in Sonic Bronze Metallic over a Bronze cloth interior, it is powered by a replacement 1.1L 12A twin-rotor Wankel engine said to have been installed by a Mazda dealer in 1984 and paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

Following approximately three decades of storage, the RX-7 was recommissioned between November 2025 and February 2026 by a specialty shop, where the tires, ignition components, rubber seals, carburetor, and various fluids were replaced.

This one-owner 1979 Mazda RX-7 GS is now offered at no reserve with a window sticker, historical documentation, service records, and a clean New York State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One-owner first-generation RX-7

Replacement 1.1L 12A twin-rotor rotary engine

5-speed manual transmission

Finished in Sonic Bronze Metallic over a Bronze cloth interior

Offered with service records, historical documentation, and window sticker

Factory Equipment

1.1L 12A twin-rotor Wankel rotary engine

5-speed manual transmission

Independent front suspension

Live rear axle with four-link suspension and Watts linkage

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Rack-and-pinion steering

Bronze cloth upholstery

Center console

Rear cargo cover

Tinted glass

Rear-window defogger

Sport steering wheel

13-inch alloy wheels

Modifications

Cibie headlights with Terminator LED bulbs

Blaupunkt Aspen SQR24 cassette head unit

Undercoating applied to vehicle when new

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that the car's 1.1L rotary engine was replaced by a Mazda dealer in 1984.

The car was stored from 1987 through November 2025, at which time the seller commissioned a reconditioning.

Documented refurbishment work totaling more than $11,500 includes, but is not limited to, the following (see “Service Records” attached for additional details):

Front-end alignment performed

Kumho 185/80R13 tires installed and balanced

Carpeting replaced

Door weatherstrips replaced

Rear hatch lift struts replaced

Wiper blades replaced

Cooling system flushed and refilled

Engine oil and filter changed

Manual transmission fluid changed

Rear differential fluid changed

Brake fluid flushed

Clutch hydraulic fluid flushed

Front brake service including replacement of the rotors, pads, hardware, wheel bearings, bearing races, and wheel seals

Rear brake service including replacement of the wheel cylinders, brake shoes, and axle seals

Idler arm bushings replaced and front suspension lubricated

Carburetor rebuilt and reinstalled, with a replacement fuel hose fitted

Dual-point distributor serviced with replacement points, condensers, cap, rotor, and ignition wires

Spark plugs replaced

Battery terminal replaced and electrical connections cleaned and repaired as needed

Reverse-light circuit repaired, including replacement of the left reverse-light socket

Passenger-side pop-up headlight motor and relay connections serviced

Air-conditioning system converted from R-12 to R-134a refrigerant, recharged, and leak-tested

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic wear consistent with age

Blemish noted on door panel

Tear noted on one seat

Scratch on a bumper

Clock inoperable

Ownership History

From the seller: “I am the original owner of this RX-7, having purchased it new in 1978 from Hall’s Toyota Mazda in Lockport, New York. I have retained the original window sticker and all accompanying documentation. Before I took delivery, the car was professionally undercoated, and it remains rust-free today. In fact, it still retains its original exhaust system.

In 1984, the dealer replaced the original engine with a new factory Mazda rotary engine. That replacement engine is reported to have approximately 5,000 miles on it.

Around 1986, a change in jobs prompted me to place the car into heated indoor storage, where it remained until 2025. In November 2025, I entrusted the RX-7 to a specialty shop that works on vintage and show-quality automobiles for a comprehensive recommissioning. I received the car back in February 2026 following the completion of the work.”

Included Items