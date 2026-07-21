One-Owner 1979 Mazda RX-7 GS 5-Speed
Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The first-generation Mazda RX-7 debuted for the 1979 model year and quickly established itself as one of the most successful sports cars of its era. Combining lightweight handling, a front-mid-engine layout, and Mazda’s unique rotary powerplant, the RX-7 delivered a driving experience unlike anything else in its class.
The uplevel GS trim added a number of comfort and appearance upgrades while retaining the model’s distinctive sporting character. Equipment included a five-speed manual transmission, 13-inch alloy wheels, a rear anti-roll bar, an AM/FM radio, and a quartz cloth interior.
This 1979 Mazda RX-7 GS was purchased new by the seller from Hall’s Toyota-Mazda in Lockport, New York, where it was undercoated prior to delivery. Finished in Sonic Bronze Metallic over a Bronze cloth interior, it is powered by a replacement 1.1L 12A twin-rotor Wankel engine said to have been installed by a Mazda dealer in 1984 and paired with a five-speed manual transmission.
Following approximately three decades of storage, the RX-7 was recommissioned between November 2025 and February 2026 by a specialty shop, where the tires, ignition components, rubber seals, carburetor, and various fluids were replaced.
This one-owner 1979 Mazda RX-7 GS is now offered at no reserve with a window sticker, historical documentation, service records, and a clean New York State title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One-owner first-generation RX-7
Replacement 1.1L 12A twin-rotor rotary engine
5-speed manual transmission
Finished in Sonic Bronze Metallic over a Bronze cloth interior
Offered with service records, historical documentation, and window sticker
Factory Equipment
1.1L 12A twin-rotor Wankel rotary engine
5-speed manual transmission
Independent front suspension
Live rear axle with four-link suspension and Watts linkage
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Rack-and-pinion steering
Bronze cloth upholstery
Center console
Rear cargo cover
Tinted glass
Rear-window defogger
Sport steering wheel
13-inch alloy wheels
Modifications
Cibie headlights with Terminator LED bulbs
Blaupunkt Aspen SQR24 cassette head unit
Undercoating applied to vehicle when new
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports that the car's 1.1L rotary engine was replaced by a Mazda dealer in 1984.
The car was stored from 1987 through November 2025, at which time the seller commissioned a reconditioning.
Documented refurbishment work totaling more than $11,500 includes, but is not limited to, the following (see “Service Records” attached for additional details):
Front-end alignment performed
Kumho 185/80R13 tires installed and balanced
Carpeting replaced
Door weatherstrips replaced
Rear hatch lift struts replaced
Wiper blades replaced
Cooling system flushed and refilled
Engine oil and filter changed
Manual transmission fluid changed
Rear differential fluid changed
Brake fluid flushed
Clutch hydraulic fluid flushed
Front brake service including replacement of the rotors, pads, hardware, wheel bearings, bearing races, and wheel seals
Rear brake service including replacement of the wheel cylinders, brake shoes, and axle seals
Idler arm bushings replaced and front suspension lubricated
Carburetor rebuilt and reinstalled, with a replacement fuel hose fitted
Dual-point distributor serviced with replacement points, condensers, cap, rotor, and ignition wires
Spark plugs replaced
Battery terminal replaced and electrical connections cleaned and repaired as needed
Reverse-light circuit repaired, including replacement of the left reverse-light socket
Passenger-side pop-up headlight motor and relay connections serviced
Air-conditioning system converted from R-12 to R-134a refrigerant, recharged, and leak-tested
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic wear consistent with age
Blemish noted on door panel
Tear noted on one seat
Scratch on a bumper
Clock inoperable
Ownership History
From the seller: “I am the original owner of this RX-7, having purchased it new in 1978 from Hall’s Toyota Mazda in Lockport, New York. I have retained the original window sticker and all accompanying documentation. Before I took delivery, the car was professionally undercoated, and it remains rust-free today. In fact, it still retains its original exhaust system.
In 1984, the dealer replaced the original engine with a new factory Mazda rotary engine. That replacement engine is reported to have approximately 5,000 miles on it.
Around 1986, a change in jobs prompted me to place the car into heated indoor storage, where it remained until 2025. In November 2025, I entrusted the RX-7 to a specialty shop that works on vintage and show-quality automobiles for a comprehensive recommissioning. I received the car back in February 2026 following the completion of the work.”
Included Items
Historical documentation
Original window sticker
Service records
Spare tire
Jack
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.