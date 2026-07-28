1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V
Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
Combining unmistakable late-‘70s styling with traditional luxury, the Lincoln Mark V features dramatic slab-sided bodywork, concealed headlamps, signature opera windows, and a formal roofline. Inside, occupants were treated to a spacious, comfort-oriented cabin trimmed with premium materials and equipped with the amenities expected of a land-yacht flagship.
Powered by a 400cio V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission, this triple-turquoise 1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V is finished in Medium Turquoise Metallic with a matching landau roof over Turquoise velour upholstery. The car is further equipped with wood veneer interior accents, four-wheel disc brakes, power steering, air conditioning, and power accessories.
Notable modifications include 15-inch Vision wheels, LED headlights, a JVC CD player stereo, and trunk-mounted subwoofer.
This 1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V is now offered with factory literature and a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 400ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Medium Turquoise Metallic with matching landau roof
Turquoise velour upholstery with wood veneer accents
Air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows and locks
Aftermarket CD player and aftermarket 15” Vision wheels
Factory Equipment
Chassis number (9Y89S646369) decodes as:
9 – Model year: 1979
Y – Assembly plant: Wixom, Michigan
89 – Continental Mark V 2-door coupe
S – 400ci V8
646369 – Sequential production number
400ci V8
3-speed automatic transmission
Four-wheel disc brakes
Power steering
Medium Turquoise Metallic paint
Concealed headlights
Opera windows
Continental-style decklid
Turquoise velour upholstery
Modifications
15” Vision wheels
LED headlights
JVC CD player stereo
Trunk-mounted subwoofer
Aftermarket alarm
Servicing
The seller reports replacing the driver's door and trunk lock components following vandalism.
Known Imperfections
Corrosion present on frame and undercarriage components
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Touch-up paint present on the driver's door
Touch-up paint present on trunk panel
Driver-side mirror inoperable
Ownership History
This Mark V is now offered with a clean South Carolina title.
Included Items
All-weather floor mats
Factory literature
Lincoln hubcaps
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.