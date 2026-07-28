Description

Combining unmistakable late-‘70s styling with traditional luxury, the Lincoln Mark V features dramatic slab-sided bodywork, concealed headlamps, signature opera windows, and a formal roofline. Inside, occupants were treated to a spacious, comfort-oriented cabin trimmed with premium materials and equipped with the amenities expected of a land-yacht flagship.

Powered by a 400cio V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission, this triple-turquoise 1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V is finished in Medium Turquoise Metallic with a matching landau roof over Turquoise velour upholstery. The car is further equipped with wood veneer interior accents, four-wheel disc brakes, power steering, air conditioning, and power accessories.

Notable modifications include 15-inch Vision wheels, LED headlights, a JVC CD player stereo, and trunk-mounted subwoofer.

This 1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V is now offered with factory literature and a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 400ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Medium Turquoise Metallic with matching landau roof

Turquoise velour upholstery with wood veneer accents

Air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows and locks

Aftermarket CD player and aftermarket 15” Vision wheels

Factory Equipment

Chassis number (9Y89S646369) decodes as: 9 – Model year: 1979 Y – Assembly plant: Wixom, Michigan 89 – Continental Mark V 2-door coupe S – 400ci V8 646369 – Sequential production number

400ci V8

3-speed automatic transmission

Four-wheel disc brakes

Power steering

Medium Turquoise Metallic paint

Concealed headlights

Opera windows

Continental-style decklid

Turquoise velour upholstery

Modifications

15” Vision wheels

LED headlights

JVC CD player stereo

Trunk-mounted subwoofer

Aftermarket alarm

Servicing

The seller reports replacing the driver's door and trunk lock components following vandalism.

Known Imperfections

Corrosion present on frame and undercarriage components

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Touch-up paint present on the driver's door

Touch-up paint present on trunk panel

Driver-side mirror inoperable

Ownership History

This Mark V is now offered with a clean South Carolina title.

Included Items