Auction ended.

1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V

Bid to $5,800 on 07/28/26
Result
1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V
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Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN9Y89S646369
Mileage indicated40,450 Miles TMU
LocationLexington, South Carolina
Engine400ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMedium Turquoise Metallic
Interior colorTurquoise

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Video gallery

1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V-Start Up
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1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V-Exterior
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1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V-Drive By
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Description

Combining unmistakable late-‘70s styling with traditional luxury, the Lincoln Mark V features dramatic slab-sided bodywork, concealed headlamps, signature opera windows, and a formal roofline. Inside, occupants were treated to a spacious, comfort-oriented cabin trimmed with premium materials and equipped with the amenities expected of a land-yacht flagship.

Powered by a 400cio V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission, this triple-turquoise 1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V is finished in Medium Turquoise Metallic with a matching landau roof over Turquoise velour upholstery. The car is further equipped with wood veneer interior accents, four-wheel disc brakes, power steering, air conditioning, and power accessories.

Notable modifications include 15-inch Vision wheels, LED headlights, a JVC CD player stereo, and trunk-mounted subwoofer.

This 1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V is now offered with factory literature and a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 400ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Medium Turquoise Metallic with matching landau roof

  • Turquoise velour upholstery with wood veneer accents

  • Air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows and locks

  • Aftermarket CD player and aftermarket 15” Vision wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Chassis number (9Y89S646369) decodes as:

    • 9 – Model year: 1979

    • Y – Assembly plant: Wixom, Michigan

    • 89 – Continental Mark V 2-door coupe

    • S – 400ci V8

    • 646369 – Sequential production number

  • 400ci V8

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Medium Turquoise Metallic paint

  • Concealed headlights

  • Opera windows

  • Continental-style decklid

  • Turquoise velour upholstery

Modifications

  • 15” Vision wheels

  • LED headlights

  • JVC CD player stereo

  • Trunk-mounted subwoofer

  • Aftermarket alarm

Servicing

The seller reports replacing the driver's door and trunk lock components following vandalism.

Known Imperfections

  • Corrosion present on frame and undercarriage components

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Touch-up paint present on the driver's door

  • Touch-up paint present on trunk panel

  • Driver-side mirror inoperable

Ownership History

This Mark V is now offered with a clean South Carolina title.

Included Items

  • All-weather floor mats

  • Factory literature

  • Lincoln hubcaps

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V

Last bid
BC_nlu9ou
BC_nlu9ou
$5,800
Seller
LaTonya75
LaTonya75
EndedJul 28, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids24
Views8,710

Comments & bids

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BC_nlu9ou's avatar
BC_nlu9ou
Jul 28 at 6:28 PM
$5,800bid placed 
ndawson814814's avatar
ndawson814814
Jul 28 at 6:27 PM
$5,550bid placed 
BC_nlu9ou's avatar
BC_nlu9ou
Jul 28 at 6:12 PM
$5,300bid placed 
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ndawson814814
Jul 28 at 5:22 PM
$5,050bid placed 
DO_0a9rpv's avatar
DO_0a9rpv
Jul 28 at 5:20 PM
$4,900bid placed 
ndawson814814's avatar
ndawson814814
Jul 28 at 5:19 PM
$4,800bid placed 
DO_0a9rpv's avatar
DO_0a9rpv
Jul 28 at 12:10 PM
$4,700bid placed 
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BEB-ds6vfppv
Jul 27 at 3:33 AM
$4,600bid placed 
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Freis
Jul 23 at 12:12 AM
$4,500bid placed 
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HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 21 at 8:52 PM
$4,100bid placed 
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mrottaw
Jul 21 at 5:39 PM
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HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 21 at 12:41 AM
$3,650bid placed 
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mrottaw
Jul 21 at 12:08 AM
$3,550bid placed 
HughCrooks_q9vk's avatar
HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 20 at 3:20 AM
$2,800bid placed 
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DO_0a9rpv
Jul 20 at 1:48 AM
$2,700bid placed 
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HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 19 at 9:10 PM
$2,600bid placed 
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NB_el3yqm
Jul 19 at 4:50 PM
$2,500bid placed 
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HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 17 at 10:50 PM
$2,100bid placed 
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MIGUELMUNOZ_qobl
Jul 17 at 10:15 PM
$2,000bid placed 
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HughCrooks_q9vk
Jul 17 at 4:50 PM
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mrottaw
Jul 17 at 4:40 PM
$1,750bid placed 
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HughCrooks_q9vk
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Jul 16 at 5:30 PM
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MACMAN2024
Jul 15 at 10:16 PM
$1,000bid placed 

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