Auction ended.

1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan

No reserve
Sold for on 09/23/26
Result
1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (91)

Ending Wed, Sep 23 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN9Y82S702970
Mileage indicated17,700 Miles TMU
LocationColumbus, Mississippi
Engine400ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan, Full size
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorChampagne

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan—estimated rate $219/year.Question mark circle

Apply now

Addenda and errata

  • Please note a photo of the Deluxe Marti Report has been added to the gallery.

Video gallery

1979 Lincoln Continental Walk Around
Play
1979 Lincoln Continental Drive Away
Play
1979 Lincoln Continental Seat Belt Operation
Play

Description

The 1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan represents the final year of the fourth-generation platform before Lincoln's dramatic downsizing in 1980, making it a fascinating finale to an era of unapologetically grand American luxury motoring. Riding on a substantial 127.2-inch wheelbase, this full-size sedan embodied Ford's philosophy that prestige meant presence—acres of sheet metal and a formal upright grille.

Under the hood, engineering focused on smooth, effortless power delivery through a 400ci V8 engine reflecting the tastes of a buyer base that prioritized comfort over sportiness. The interior continued Lincoln's tradition of plush, isolating luxury, with pillow-top seating and a dashboard designed for a serene driving experience.

As the last of the true plus-sized Continentals, the 1979 model holds genuine significance.

Finished in Black with a Champagne cloth interior this Continental was sold new at Mardis Ford-Lincoln Mercury in Somerset, Pennsylvania. The Lincoln’s 2001 Pennsylvania title recorded 7,132 miles on the odometer, and it currently shows under 17,700 miles, though the accuracy of its odometer reading cannot be verified.

This 1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Mississippi title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Last of the true “land yacht” Lincolns

  • Finished in Black (9D)

  • Champagne cloth bench (BU) interior

  • 400ci V8 engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Headlamp convenience group

  • Power windows and door locks

  • Air conditioning

  • AM/FM stereo radio with Cassette

  • Power six-way adjustable front seats

  • Tilt steering wheel

  • The Data Plate decodes as:

    • 01-79 – January 1979

    • 1C – Black paint

    • 16 – Philadelphia District Sales Office

    • 53B – Continental 4-Door Sedan

    • BU – Champagne cloth bench interior

    • A – Air conditioner

    • 7 – AM/FM Cassette Stereo radio

    • B – 2.47:1 conventional gear ratio

    • U – C-6 automatic transmission

  • The chassis number (9Y82S702970) decodes as:

    • 9 – 1979 model year

    • Y – Wixom, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 82 – Model/body series: 4-door Continental sedan

    • S – Engine code: 400ci (6.6L) 2-barrel V8

    • 702970 – Consecutive production number

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller has owned this 1979 Lincoln Continental since 2025.

Included Items

  • Deluxe Marti Report

  • Delivery and warranty documents

  • Owner’s manual

  • Window sticker

  • Car cover

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan · No reserve

Sold to
cruiser57
cruiser57
$8,828
Seller
Cason_Vogel
Cason_Vogel
EndedSep 23, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids29
Views5,408

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

cruiser57's avatar
cruiser57
Sep 23 at 6:32 PM
$8,250bid placed 
RolandPrice_1xc6's avatar
RolandPrice_1xc6
Sep 23 at 6:24 PM
$8,000bid placed 
MotorcarGuy's avatar
MotorcarGuy
Sep 23 at 4:27 PM
$7,700bid placed 
Drbucklin's avatar
Drbucklin
Sep 23 at 8:55 AM
$7,425bid placed 
MotorcarGuy's avatar
MotorcarGuy
Sep 21 at 7:08 PM
$7,175bid placed 
PG13's avatar
PG13
Sep 21 at 7:07 PM
$6,786bid placed 
MotorcarGuy's avatar
MotorcarGuy
Sep 21 at 6:43 PM
$6,535bid placed 
SchoolTime's avatar
SchoolTime
Sep 21 at 5:56 PM
$6,250bid placed 
MotorcarGuy's avatar
MotorcarGuy
Sep 18 at 6:16 PM
$6,000bid placed 
SchoolTime's avatar
SchoolTime
Sep 18 at 5:23 PM
$5,250bid placed 
MotorcarGuy's avatar
MotorcarGuy
Sep 17 at 8:11 PM
$5,000bid placed 
DonTaylor_y9l7's avatar
DonTaylor_y9l7
Sep 17 at 8:09 PM
$4,600bid placed 
MotorcarGuy's avatar
MotorcarGuy
Sep 17 at 2:21 AM
$4,500bid placed 
DonTaylor_y9l7's avatar
DonTaylor_y9l7
Sep 17 at 2:19 AM
$3,600bid placed 
MotorcarGuy's avatar
MotorcarGuy
Sep 15 at 11:17 PM
$3,500bid placed 
derbuyinstein's avatar
derbuyinstein
Sep 15 at 11:15 PM
$2,600bid placed 
MotorcarGuy's avatar
MotorcarGuy
Sep 14 at 5:07 PM
$2,500bid placed 
derbuyinstein's avatar
derbuyinstein
Sep 14 at 5:06 PM
$1,800bid placed 
ss_p8cqn7's avatar
ss_p8cqn7
Sep 14 at 2:56 AM
$1,700bid placed 
RS_xqfd6j's avatar
RS_xqfd6j
Sep 13 at 2:20 AM
$1,600bid placed 
HughCrooks_q9vk's avatar
HughCrooks_q9vk
Sep 13 at 1:52 AM
$1,500bid placed 
RS_xqfd6j's avatar
RS_xqfd6j
Sep 13 at 12:23 AM
$1,400bid placed 
ES_q48k2b's avatar
ES_q48k2b
Sep 12 at 1:38 PM
$1,300bid placed 
HughCrooks_q9vk's avatar
HughCrooks_q9vk
Sep 11 at 8:59 PM
$1,200bid placed 
ss_p8cqn7's avatar
ss_p8cqn7
Sep 11 at 6:25 PM
$1,100bid placed 
DJWeiss' avatar
DJWeiss
Sep 11 at 3:55 PM
$1,000bid placed 
BigCheddar90's avatar
BigCheddar90
Sep 10 at 5:04 PM
$445bid placed 
RolandPrice_1xc6's avatar
RolandPrice_1xc6
Sep 10 at 1:48 PM
$300bid placed 
derbuyinstein's avatar
derbuyinstein
Sep 9 at 11:48 PM
$200bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026