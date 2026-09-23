Description

The 1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan represents the final year of the fourth-generation platform before Lincoln's dramatic downsizing in 1980, making it a fascinating finale to an era of unapologetically grand American luxury motoring. Riding on a substantial 127.2-inch wheelbase, this full-size sedan embodied Ford's philosophy that prestige meant presence—acres of sheet metal and a formal upright grille.

Under the hood, engineering focused on smooth, effortless power delivery through a 400ci V8 engine reflecting the tastes of a buyer base that prioritized comfort over sportiness. The interior continued Lincoln's tradition of plush, isolating luxury, with pillow-top seating and a dashboard designed for a serene driving experience.

As the last of the true plus-sized Continentals, the 1979 model holds genuine significance.

Finished in Black with a Champagne cloth interior this Continental was sold new at Mardis Ford-Lincoln Mercury in Somerset, Pennsylvania. The Lincoln’s 2001 Pennsylvania title recorded 7,132 miles on the odometer, and it currently shows under 17,700 miles, though the accuracy of its odometer reading cannot be verified.

This 1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Mississippi title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Last of the true “land yacht” Lincolns

Finished in Black (9D)

Champagne cloth bench (BU) interior

400ci V8 engine

3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Headlamp convenience group

Power windows and door locks

Air conditioning

AM/FM stereo radio with Cassette

Power six-way adjustable front seats

Tilt steering wheel

The Data Plate decodes as: 01-79 – January 1979 1C – Black paint 16 – Philadelphia District Sales Office 53B – Continental 4-Door Sedan BU – Champagne cloth bench interior A – Air conditioner 7 – AM/FM Cassette Stereo radio B – 2.47:1 conventional gear ratio U – C-6 automatic transmission

The chassis number (9Y82S702970) decodes as: 9 – 1979 model year Y – Wixom, Michigan, assembly plant 82 – Model/body series: 4-door Continental sedan S – Engine code: 400ci (6.6L) 2-barrel V8 702970 – Consecutive production number



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller has owned this 1979 Lincoln Continental since 2025.

Included Items

Deluxe Marti Report

Delivery and warranty documents

Owner’s manual

Window sticker

Car cover

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com