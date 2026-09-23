1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan
Ending Wed, Sep 23 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note a photo of the Deluxe Marti Report has been added to the gallery.
Video gallery
Description
The 1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan represents the final year of the fourth-generation platform before Lincoln's dramatic downsizing in 1980, making it a fascinating finale to an era of unapologetically grand American luxury motoring. Riding on a substantial 127.2-inch wheelbase, this full-size sedan embodied Ford's philosophy that prestige meant presence—acres of sheet metal and a formal upright grille.
Under the hood, engineering focused on smooth, effortless power delivery through a 400ci V8 engine reflecting the tastes of a buyer base that prioritized comfort over sportiness. The interior continued Lincoln's tradition of plush, isolating luxury, with pillow-top seating and a dashboard designed for a serene driving experience.
As the last of the true plus-sized Continentals, the 1979 model holds genuine significance.
Finished in Black with a Champagne cloth interior this Continental was sold new at Mardis Ford-Lincoln Mercury in Somerset, Pennsylvania. The Lincoln’s 2001 Pennsylvania title recorded 7,132 miles on the odometer, and it currently shows under 17,700 miles, though the accuracy of its odometer reading cannot be verified.
This 1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Mississippi title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Last of the true “land yacht” Lincolns
Finished in Black (9D)
Champagne cloth bench (BU) interior
400ci V8 engine
3-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Headlamp convenience group
Power windows and door locks
Air conditioning
AM/FM stereo radio with Cassette
Power six-way adjustable front seats
Tilt steering wheel
The Data Plate decodes as:
01-79 – January 1979
1C – Black paint
16 – Philadelphia District Sales Office
53B – Continental 4-Door Sedan
BU – Champagne cloth bench interior
A – Air conditioner
7 – AM/FM Cassette Stereo radio
B – 2.47:1 conventional gear ratio
U – C-6 automatic transmission
The chassis number (9Y82S702970) decodes as:
9 – 1979 model year
Y – Wixom, Michigan, assembly plant
82 – Model/body series: 4-door Continental sedan
S – Engine code: 400ci (6.6L) 2-barrel V8
702970 – Consecutive production number
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1979 Lincoln Continental 4-Door Sedan are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The seller has owned this 1979 Lincoln Continental since 2025.
Included Items
Deluxe Marti Report
Delivery and warranty documents
Owner’s manual
Window sticker
Car cover
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.