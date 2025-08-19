Description

The AACA Museum at Hershey is truly America’s transportation experience. The 71,000-square-foot museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania, opened on 26 June 2003 and since then has displayed vintage automobiles in a truly unique way. Visitors walk through eight decades in time while traveling from New York to San Francisco with iconic settings revealing vehicles from generations of American motoring. The AACA Museum at Hershey ranks among the top automotive museums in the world and has been recognized by the Smithsonian as an Affiliate Museum. Hagerty Marketplace is again honored to offer this collection of exceptional and unusual vehicles from the AACA Museum at Hershey.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1979 Lincoln Continental Sedan marked the final year of Lincoln’s traditional full-size luxury flagship before the model was significantly downsized for 1980. At more than 19 feet long and riding on a 127.2-inch wheelbase, it was one of the largest production sedans sold in the U.S.

Power came from a 400ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Styling features included a long hood, prominent grille, hidden headlights, a formal roofline, and 15” steel wheels with wheel covers.

This example is finished in Silver Metallic with a color-matched vinyl roof over a dark red interior with leather-upholstered seats. Highlights include power steering, front disc brakes, mirrors, windows, door locks, and seats, as well as a tilt steering wheel, cruise control, and an AM/FM stereo radio with 8-track tape player.

This 1979 Lincoln Continental Sedan is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist on behalf of the AACA and is now offered at no reserve with a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered from the AACA Museum at Hershey

Finished in Silver Metallic (1Y) with a color-matched vinyl roof

Dark red leather interior (KD) with split front bench seats

400ci V8 engine

Select-Shift 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Concealed headlamps

15” steel wheels with wire-style wheel covers

Power steering, front disc brakes, mirrors, windows, door locks, and seats

Automatic climate control

Tilt steering wheel

Cruise control

AM/FM stereo radio with 8-track tape player

The chassis number (9Y82S636704) decodes as: 9 – 1979 model year Y – Lincoln 82 – Continental 4-door sedan S – 400ci V8 636704 – Sequential production number



Service

Hankook Kinergy ST 235/75R15 whitewall tires (2022 date codes)

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Donnie Gould Phone: 954.647.0779 Email: dgould@hagerty.com