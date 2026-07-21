304-Powered 1979 Jeep CJ-7 4-Speed
Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:48 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Produced from 1976 through 1986, the Jeep CJ-7 expanded the rugged formula that made Jeep famous. Its 10-inch longer wheelbase over the CJ-5 resulted in improved road manners and off-road capability, plus a big increase in interior room.
Refinished in red with a black hardtop over black vinyl upholstery, this 1979 Jeep CJ-7 has been modified with a carbureted AMC 304 cubic-inch V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case. The Jeep also has a suspension lift, 15-inch aftermarket wheels wrapped in Nexen Roadian MTX tires, an aftermarket steering wheel, center console, and an aftermarket stereo system.
The truck was acquired by the seller approximately three years ago, who notes that the engine was replaced and the body was refinished in 2023.
This modified 1979 Jeep CJ-7 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a AMC 304ci V8 engine paired with a 4-speed manual transmission
Finished in red with a black hardtop over black vinyl upholstery
Lift kit, aftermarket wheels, Nexen Roadian MTX tires, and updated stereo
Factory Equipment
Removable hardtop
Vinyl upholstery
2-speed transfer case
Fold-down windshield
Rear-mounted spare tire carrier
Modifications
AMC 304ci V8 engine (originally powered by a 258ci V8)
Edelbrock intake manifold
4-speed manual transmission (originally built with a 3-speed)
Suspension lift kit
Aftermarket wheels
Nexen Roadian MTX tires
Chrome exterior trim
Aftermarket steering wheel
Aftermarket head unit
Center console
Servicing
The seller reports that the following work was performed approximately three years ago:
304ci V8 installed
Suspension lift installed
Body repainted
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Interior partially unfinished with some panels showing wear
Some rust present in several areas
Wear on wheels
Ownership History
From the seller: "All of the work was done just before I purchased it approximately three years ago."
Included Items
Full-size spare tire
Black hardtop
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.