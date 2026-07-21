Auction ended.

304-Powered 1979 Jeep CJ-7 4-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 07/21/26
Result
304-Powered 1979 Jeep CJ-7 4-Speed
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Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:48 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJ9F93EC118852
Mileage indicated39,500 Miles TMU
LocationNorth Bend, Oregon
Engine304ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Produced from 1976 through 1986, the Jeep CJ-7 expanded the rugged formula that made Jeep famous. Its 10-inch longer wheelbase over the CJ-5 resulted in improved road manners and off-road capability, plus a big increase in interior room.

Refinished in red with a black hardtop over black vinyl upholstery, this 1979 Jeep CJ-7 has been modified with a carbureted AMC 304 cubic-inch V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case. The Jeep also has a suspension lift, 15-inch aftermarket wheels wrapped in Nexen Roadian MTX tires, an aftermarket steering wheel, center console, and an aftermarket stereo system.

The truck was acquired by the seller approximately three years ago, who notes that the engine was replaced and the body was refinished in 2023.

This modified 1979 Jeep CJ-7 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a AMC 304ci V8 engine paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in red with a black hardtop over black vinyl upholstery

  • Lift kit, aftermarket wheels, Nexen Roadian MTX tires, and updated stereo

Factory Equipment

  • Removable hardtop

  • Vinyl upholstery

  • 2-speed transfer case

  • Fold-down windshield

  • Rear-mounted spare tire carrier

Modifications

  • AMC 304ci V8 engine (originally powered by a 258ci V8)

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • 4-speed manual transmission (originally built with a 3-speed)

  • Suspension lift kit

  • Aftermarket wheels

  • Nexen Roadian MTX tires

  • Chrome exterior trim

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

  • Aftermarket head unit

  • Center console

Servicing

The seller reports that the following work was performed approximately three years ago:

  • 304ci V8 installed

  • Suspension lift installed

  • Body repainted

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Interior partially unfinished with some panels showing wear

  • Some rust present in several areas

  • Wear on wheels

Ownership History

From the seller: "All of the work was done just before I purchased it approximately three years ago."

Included Items

  • Full-size spare tire

  • Black hardtop

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

304-Powered 1979 Jeep CJ-7 4-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
Heywicks
Heywicks
$16,853
Seller
AB_1234
AB_1234
EndedJul 21, 2026 at 6:48 PM UTC
Bids37
Views25,590

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