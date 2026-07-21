Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Produced from 1976 through 1986, the Jeep CJ-7 expanded the rugged formula that made Jeep famous. Its 10-inch longer wheelbase over the CJ-5 resulted in improved road manners and off-road capability, plus a big increase in interior room.

Refinished in red with a black hardtop over black vinyl upholstery, this 1979 Jeep CJ-7 has been modified with a carbureted AMC 304 cubic-inch V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case. The Jeep also has a suspension lift, 15-inch aftermarket wheels wrapped in Nexen Roadian MTX tires, an aftermarket steering wheel, center console, and an aftermarket stereo system.

The truck was acquired by the seller approximately three years ago, who notes that the engine was replaced and the body was refinished in 2023.

This modified 1979 Jeep CJ-7 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a AMC 304ci V8 engine paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

Finished in red with a black hardtop over black vinyl upholstery

Lift kit, aftermarket wheels, Nexen Roadian MTX tires, and updated stereo

Factory Equipment

Removable hardtop

Vinyl upholstery

2-speed transfer case

Fold-down windshield

Rear-mounted spare tire carrier

Modifications

AMC 304ci V8 engine (originally powered by a 258ci V8)

Edelbrock intake manifold

4-speed manual transmission (originally built with a 3-speed)

Suspension lift kit

Aftermarket wheels

Nexen Roadian MTX tires

Chrome exterior trim

Aftermarket steering wheel

Aftermarket head unit

Center console

Servicing

The seller reports that the following work was performed approximately three years ago:

304ci V8 installed

Suspension lift installed

Body repainted

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Interior partially unfinished with some panels showing wear

Some rust present in several areas

Wear on wheels

Ownership History

From the seller: "All of the work was done just before I purchased it approximately three years ago."

Included Items