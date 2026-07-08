1979 Ford Mustang Cobra
Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1979 Mustang marked the start of the Fox-Body era — a clean-sheet redesign that traded the proportions of the late 1970s Mustang II for a leaner, more athletic shape that would underpin the nameplate for the next 15 years. The Cobra package added a now-iconic snake-and-flames hood graphic, along with TRX handling equipment and unique trim, making it one of the most visually memorable variants of the first-year Fox-body lineup.
This early Fox-Body Cobra was reportedly bought new by a the seller's family. After a stint with a family friend and Mustang collector, it was reacquired by the seller's father in the early 2000s.
The car is finished in Bright Red with a Cobra hood graphic and alloy wheels wearing TRX tires. Power comes from a 5.0L V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission, and the car is equipped with an AM/FM radio, bucket front seats, and a center console. The car remains largely unmodified.
This 1979 Ford Mustang Cobra is offered at no reserve with a Ford warranty card, manufacturer's literature, a car cover, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.
Highlights
First-year Fox-Body Mustang Cobra
Three-owner/two-family car
Finished in Bright Red with Cobra hood graphic and TRX wheels
Black vinyl bucket front seats/rear bench
Original warranty card included
Factory Equipment
5.0L V8 engine
3-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted steering and brakes
Front disc brakes, rear drums
Sport exhaust with chrome tips
Sport bucket seats
Tachometer-equipped instrument cluster
Vehicle warning module
Manual windows
AM/FM radio
TRX handling package
15.3-inch aluminum wheels designed for Michelin TRX tires
Factory tuned suspension
Heavy-duty way bars
Servicing
The seller reports the following servicing:
2023: Battery replaced
2021: Fuel pump replaced
Modifications
Rear window louvers
Mud flaps
Known Imperfections
Imperfections consistent with age and use
Michelin TRX tires are older
Ownership History
This Mustang Cobra has remained connected to the seller's family since new. Reportedly purchased new by the seller's father, the car was later sold to a Missouri-based Mustang collector and friend of the original owner. The vehicle was subsequently reacquired in the early 2000s, and the title transferred to the seller in 2021.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
Warranty card
Multiple keys
Car cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.