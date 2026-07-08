Auction ended.

1979 Ford Mustang Cobra

No reserve
Sold for on 07/08/26
Result
1979 Ford Mustang Cobra
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Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN9F03F298833
Mileage indicated45,300 Miles TMU
LocationGrayling, Michigan
Engine5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleHatchback
Exterior colorBright Red
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1979 Ford Mustang Cobra Exhaust
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1979 Ford Mustang Cobra Start Up and Radio
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1979 Mustang marked the start of the Fox-Body era — a clean-sheet redesign that traded the proportions of the late 1970s Mustang II for a leaner, more athletic shape that would underpin the nameplate for the next 15 years. The Cobra package added a now-iconic snake-and-flames hood graphic, along with TRX handling equipment and unique trim, making it one of the most visually memorable variants of the first-year Fox-body lineup.

This early Fox-Body Cobra was reportedly bought new by a the seller's family. After a stint with a family friend and Mustang collector, it was reacquired by the seller's father in the early 2000s.

The car is finished in Bright Red with a Cobra hood graphic and alloy wheels wearing TRX tires. Power comes from a 5.0L V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission, and the car is equipped with an AM/FM radio, bucket front seats, and a center console. The car remains largely unmodified.

This 1979 Ford Mustang Cobra is offered at no reserve with a Ford warranty card, manufacturer's literature, a car cover, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • First-year Fox-Body Mustang Cobra

  • Three-owner/two-family car

  • Finished in Bright Red with Cobra hood graphic and TRX wheels

  • Black vinyl bucket front seats/rear bench

  • Original warranty card included

Factory Equipment

  • 5.0L V8 engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted steering and brakes

  • Front disc brakes, rear drums

  • Sport exhaust with chrome tips

  • Sport bucket seats

  • Tachometer-equipped instrument cluster

  • Vehicle warning module

  • Manual windows

  • AM/FM radio

  • TRX handling package

    • 15.3-inch aluminum wheels designed for Michelin TRX tires

    • Factory tuned suspension

    • Heavy-duty way bars

Servicing

The seller reports the following servicing:

  • 2023: Battery replaced

  • 2021: Fuel pump replaced

Modifications

  • Rear window louvers

  • Mud flaps

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Michelin TRX tires are older

Ownership History

This Mustang Cobra has remained connected to the seller's family since new. Reportedly purchased new by the seller's father, the car was later sold to a Missouri-based Mustang collector and friend of the original owner. The vehicle was subsequently reacquired in the early 2000s, and the title transferred to the seller in 2021.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Warranty card

  • Multiple keys

  • Car cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1979 Ford Mustang Cobra · No reserve

Sold to
GMan43
GMan43
$16,585
Seller
SHKM79
SHKM79
EndedJul 08, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids29
Views11,346

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GMan43
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