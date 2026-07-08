Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1979 Mustang marked the start of the Fox-Body era — a clean-sheet redesign that traded the proportions of the late 1970s Mustang II for a leaner, more athletic shape that would underpin the nameplate for the next 15 years. The Cobra package added a now-iconic snake-and-flames hood graphic, along with TRX handling equipment and unique trim, making it one of the most visually memorable variants of the first-year Fox-body lineup.

This early Fox-Body Cobra was reportedly bought new by a the seller's family. After a stint with a family friend and Mustang collector, it was reacquired by the seller's father in the early 2000s.

The car is finished in Bright Red with a Cobra hood graphic and alloy wheels wearing TRX tires. Power comes from a 5.0L V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission, and the car is equipped with an AM/FM radio, bucket front seats, and a center console. The car remains largely unmodified.

This 1979 Ford Mustang Cobra is offered at no reserve with a Ford warranty card, manufacturer's literature, a car cover, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

First-year Fox-Body Mustang Cobra

Three-owner/two-family car

Finished in Bright Red with Cobra hood graphic and TRX wheels

Black vinyl bucket front seats/rear bench

Original warranty card included

Factory Equipment

5.0L V8 engine

3-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted steering and brakes

Front disc brakes, rear drums

Sport exhaust with chrome tips

Sport bucket seats

Tachometer-equipped instrument cluster

Vehicle warning module

Manual windows

AM/FM radio

TRX handling package 15.3-inch aluminum wheels designed for Michelin TRX tires Factory tuned suspension Heavy-duty way bars



Servicing

The seller reports the following servicing:

2023: Battery replaced

2021: Fuel pump replaced

Modifications

Rear window louvers

Mud flaps

Known Imperfections

Imperfections consistent with age and use

Michelin TRX tires are older

Ownership History

This Mustang Cobra has remained connected to the seller's family since new. Reportedly purchased new by the seller's father, the car was later sold to a Missouri-based Mustang collector and friend of the original owner. The vehicle was subsequently reacquired in the early 2000s, and the title transferred to the seller in 2021.

Included Items