Auction ended.

427-Powered 1979 Chevrolet K20 4x4

No reserve
Sold for on 07/10/26
Result
427-Powered 1979 Chevrolet K20 4x4
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (77)

Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:33 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCKR249F428423
Mileage indicated74,800 Miles TMU
LocationCortland, Ohio
Engine427ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlue/White
Interior colorTan

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The "Square Body" Chevrolet trucks produced in the 1970s and 1980s blend handsome styling and rugged utility with comfort and drivability that makes them usable even today. Four-wheel-drive K-Series trucks are relatively unusual; produced in smaller numbers than the rear-wheel-drive models, they also tended to live hard lives.

This 1979 Chevrolet K20 is a four-wheel-drive truck that was the subject of a frame-off overhaul leaving it in its current two-tone blue and white over a refurbished tan interior. A replacement 427 cubic-inch big-block V8 sends power to all four wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission reportedly overhauled by Abruzzi Racing and an NP203 two-speed transfer case. The regular cab, long-bed truck's frame is said to have been media-blasted and powder-coated, and many suspension, braking, and steering components have been replaced.

Additional features include aftermarket alloy wheels, a tilt steering wheel, and dual fuel tanks, as well as LED exterior lighting. The truck wears Scottsdale badging on its fenders and dash, and its interior features a reupholstered fabric bench seat and woodgrain trim as well as a period cassette stereo.

This 1979 Chevrolet K20 4x4 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Frame-off overhaul

  • Carbureted 427ci big-block V8

  • 3-speed transmission and 2-speed transfer case

  • Finished in two-tone blue and white over tan

  • 4-wheel drive, 3/4-ton truck

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (CKR249F428423) decodes as:

    • C – Chevrolet division

    • K – Four-wheel drive

    • R – 350ci V8

    • 2 – ¾-ton (K20)

    • 4 – Conventional cab pickup

    • 9 – 1979 model year

    • F – Flint, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 428423 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • 427ci big-block V8

  • FlowMaster muffler

  • Aftermarket alloy wheels

  • LED headlights

  • JetSound cassette head unit

Servicing

Photos showing the overhaul in progress are shown in the gallery. The seller reports that the following work was performed:

  • Frame sandblasted and powder-coated

  • 427ci v8 installed

  • Fuel system components including the tanks, sending units, and lines replaced

  • Radiator and cooling components replaced

  • Transmission overhauled by Abruzzi Racing of Bolindale, Ohio

  • Wiring harnesses replaced

  • Various steering and suspension components replaced

  • Brake system components including lines replaced

  • Bench seat reupholstered

  • Trim, moldings, and glass replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Wear on upper door panels

Ownership History

The seller has had the truck for approximately four years and has used it primarily for car shows. It is now offered with a clean Ohio title.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

427-Powered 1979 Chevrolet K20 4x4 · No reserve

Sold to
OW_m9ibfq
OW_m9ibfq
$48,953
Seller
BR_ofq19w
BR_ofq19w
EndedJul 10, 2026 at 6:33 PM UTC
Bids41
Views25,514

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OW_m9ibfq
Jul 10 at 6:31 PM
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