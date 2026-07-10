427-Powered 1979 Chevrolet K20 4x4
Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:33 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The "Square Body" Chevrolet trucks produced in the 1970s and 1980s blend handsome styling and rugged utility with comfort and drivability that makes them usable even today. Four-wheel-drive K-Series trucks are relatively unusual; produced in smaller numbers than the rear-wheel-drive models, they also tended to live hard lives.
This 1979 Chevrolet K20 is a four-wheel-drive truck that was the subject of a frame-off overhaul leaving it in its current two-tone blue and white over a refurbished tan interior. A replacement 427 cubic-inch big-block V8 sends power to all four wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission reportedly overhauled by Abruzzi Racing and an NP203 two-speed transfer case. The regular cab, long-bed truck's frame is said to have been media-blasted and powder-coated, and many suspension, braking, and steering components have been replaced.
Additional features include aftermarket alloy wheels, a tilt steering wheel, and dual fuel tanks, as well as LED exterior lighting. The truck wears Scottsdale badging on its fenders and dash, and its interior features a reupholstered fabric bench seat and woodgrain trim as well as a period cassette stereo.
This 1979 Chevrolet K20 4x4 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Frame-off overhaul
Carbureted 427ci big-block V8
3-speed transmission and 2-speed transfer case
Finished in two-tone blue and white over tan
4-wheel drive, 3/4-ton truck
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (CKR249F428423) decodes as:
C – Chevrolet division
K – Four-wheel drive
R – 350ci V8
2 – ¾-ton (K20)
4 – Conventional cab pickup
9 – 1979 model year
F – Flint, Michigan, assembly plant
428423 – Sequential production number
Modifications
427ci big-block V8
FlowMaster muffler
Aftermarket alloy wheels
LED headlights
JetSound cassette head unit
Servicing
Photos showing the overhaul in progress are shown in the gallery. The seller reports that the following work was performed:
Frame sandblasted and powder-coated
427ci v8 installed
Fuel system components including the tanks, sending units, and lines replaced
Radiator and cooling components replaced
Transmission overhauled by Abruzzi Racing of Bolindale, Ohio
Wiring harnesses replaced
Various steering and suspension components replaced
Brake system components including lines replaced
Bench seat reupholstered
Trim, moldings, and glass replaced
Known Imperfections
Wear on upper door panels
Ownership History
The seller has had the truck for approximately four years and has used it primarily for car shows. It is now offered with a clean Ohio title.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.