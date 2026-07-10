Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The "Square Body" Chevrolet trucks produced in the 1970s and 1980s blend handsome styling and rugged utility with comfort and drivability that makes them usable even today. Four-wheel-drive K-Series trucks are relatively unusual; produced in smaller numbers than the rear-wheel-drive models, they also tended to live hard lives.

This 1979 Chevrolet K20 is a four-wheel-drive truck that was the subject of a frame-off overhaul leaving it in its current two-tone blue and white over a refurbished tan interior. A replacement 427 cubic-inch big-block V8 sends power to all four wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission reportedly overhauled by Abruzzi Racing and an NP203 two-speed transfer case. The regular cab, long-bed truck's frame is said to have been media-blasted and powder-coated, and many suspension, braking, and steering components have been replaced.

Additional features include aftermarket alloy wheels, a tilt steering wheel, and dual fuel tanks, as well as LED exterior lighting. The truck wears Scottsdale badging on its fenders and dash, and its interior features a reupholstered fabric bench seat and woodgrain trim as well as a period cassette stereo.

This 1979 Chevrolet K20 4x4 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Frame-off overhaul

Carbureted 427ci big-block V8

3-speed transmission and 2-speed transfer case

Finished in two-tone blue and white over tan

4-wheel drive, 3/4-ton truck

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (CKR249F428423) decodes as: C – Chevrolet division K – Four-wheel drive R – 350ci V8 2 – ¾-ton (K20) 4 – Conventional cab pickup 9 – 1979 model year F – Flint, Michigan, assembly plant 428423 – Sequential production number



Modifications

427ci big-block V8

FlowMaster muffler

Aftermarket alloy wheels

LED headlights

JetSound cassette head unit

Servicing

Photos showing the overhaul in progress are shown in the gallery. The seller reports that the following work was performed:

Frame sandblasted and powder-coated

427ci v8 installed

Fuel system components including the tanks, sending units, and lines replaced

Radiator and cooling components replaced

Transmission overhauled by Abruzzi Racing of Bolindale, Ohio

Wiring harnesses replaced

Various steering and suspension components replaced

Brake system components including lines replaced

Bench seat reupholstered

Trim, moldings, and glass replaced

Known Imperfections

Wear on upper door panels

Ownership History

The seller has had the truck for approximately four years and has used it primarily for car shows. It is now offered with a clean Ohio title.