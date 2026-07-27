LS1-Powered 1979 Chevrolet El Camino
Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
The 1979 Chevrolet El Camino is part of the fifth-generation lineup, produced from 1978 to 1987 on GM's G-body platform shared with the Chevrolet Malibu. As one of the last true body-on-frame, rear-wheel-drive intermediates GM built, the G-body chassis has become a favored platform for modern engine swaps.
This ‘79 El Camino was refurbished and modified under previous ownership approximately 10 years ago and was acquired by the seller in 2021. Under the hood, a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 has been installed along with a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission. The engine has been fitted with a Weiand aluminum intake manifold, a FAST throttle body, and Corvette fuel rail covers.
The body reportedly wears a respray in Cadillac Crystal Red Tintcoat, while the power adjustable split bench seat has been trimmed in black and red vinyl upholstery. Additional details include a Pilot Automotive steering wheel, an auxiliary oil temperature gauge, and a JVC CD stereo.
Work performed under the seller's care is reported to include an overhaul of the brake system, a rebuild of the transmission, replacement of the rear axles and bearings, and installation of a limited-slip differential along with 3.73:1 gears.
This 1979 Chevrolet El Camino is now offered with a clean Kansas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
5.7-liter LS1 V8 with Weiand intake manifold and FAST throttle body
700R4 four-speed automatic transmission
Refinished in Cadillac Crystal Red Tintcoat
14" steel Rally wheels with polished trim rings
Power front disc brakes
Power steering
Power-adjustable split bench seat
Factory Equipment
Power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes
Tilt steering column
Power-adjustable bench seat
Power windows and door locks
Dual sport mirrors
Modifications
5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine
Weiand aluminum intake manifold
FAST throttle body
Corvette fuel rail covers
Manifold fuel pressure gauge
700R4 4-speed automatic transmission
Deep sump transmission pan
GPS-based speedometer added
Stainless steel front brake lines
JVC CD head unit
Tinted windows
SS badging
Black and red vinyl upholstery
Servicing & Documentation
The following service is said to have been performed under current ownership:
February 2024:
Front brake calipers, rotors, and pads
Master cylinder replaced
Front brake lines replaced
Proportioning valve replaced
Front wheel bearings replaced
Rear drums turned
Rear brake shoes replaced
Rear wheel cylinders replaced
January 2024:
Battery replaced
July 2023:
Limited-slip rear axle rebuilt
3.73 ring and pinion, axles, and bearings installed
October 2021:
700R4 transmission rebuilt
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Paint imperfection at passenger-side drip rail
Dash illumination is dim
Speedometer, tachometer, oil pressure gauge, and clock non-functional
Oil pressure and temperature gauges read inaccurately
Ownership History
This 1979 Chevrolet El Camino was acquired by the seller in 2021.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.