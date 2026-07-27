Auction ended.

LS1-Powered 1979 Chevrolet El Camino

Bid to $10,200 on 07/27/26
Result
LS1-Powered 1979 Chevrolet El Camino
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (68)

Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1W80H9K537612
Mileage indicated29,500 Miles TMU
LocationWichita, Kansas
Engine5.7L LS1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorCadillac Crystal Red Tintcoat
Interior colorBlack & Red

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Video gallery

LS1-Powered 1979 Chevrolet El Camino Idle and Exterior Lights
Play

Description

The 1979 Chevrolet El Camino is part of the fifth-generation lineup, produced from 1978 to 1987 on GM's G-body platform shared with the Chevrolet Malibu. As one of the last true body-on-frame, rear-wheel-drive intermediates GM built, the G-body chassis has become a favored platform for modern engine swaps.

This ‘79 El Camino was refurbished and modified under previous ownership approximately 10 years ago and was acquired by the seller in 2021. Under the hood, a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 has been installed along with a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission. The engine has been fitted with a Weiand aluminum intake manifold, a FAST throttle body, and Corvette fuel rail covers.

The body reportedly wears a respray in Cadillac Crystal Red Tintcoat, while the power adjustable split bench seat has been trimmed in black and red vinyl upholstery. Additional details include a Pilot Automotive steering wheel, an auxiliary oil temperature gauge, and a JVC CD stereo.

Work performed under the seller's care is reported to include an overhaul of the brake system, a rebuild of the transmission, replacement of the rear axles and bearings, and installation of a limited-slip differential along with 3.73:1 gears.

This 1979 Chevrolet El Camino is now offered with a clean Kansas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 5.7-liter LS1 V8 with Weiand intake manifold and FAST throttle body

  • 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission

  • Refinished in Cadillac Crystal Red Tintcoat

  • 14" steel Rally wheels with polished trim rings

  • Power front disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Power-adjustable split bench seat

Factory Equipment

  • Power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Tilt steering column

  • Power-adjustable bench seat

  • Power windows and door locks

  • Dual sport mirrors

Modifications

  • 5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine

  • Weiand aluminum intake manifold

  • FAST throttle body

  • Corvette fuel rail covers

  • Manifold fuel pressure gauge

  • 700R4 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Deep sump transmission pan

  • GPS-based speedometer added

  • Stainless steel front brake lines

  • JVC CD head unit

  • Tinted windows

  • SS badging

  • Black and red vinyl upholstery

Servicing & Documentation

The following service is said to have been performed under current ownership:

  • February 2024:

    • Front brake calipers, rotors, and pads

    • Master cylinder replaced

    • Front brake lines replaced

    • Proportioning valve replaced

    • Front wheel bearings replaced

    • Rear drums turned

    • Rear brake shoes replaced

    • Rear wheel cylinders replaced

  • January 2024:

    • Battery replaced

  • July 2023:

    • Limited-slip rear axle rebuilt

    • 3.73 ring and pinion, axles, and bearings installed

  • October 2021:

    • 700R4 transmission rebuilt

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Paint imperfection at passenger-side drip rail

  • Dash illumination is dim

  • Speedometer, tachometer, oil pressure gauge, and clock non-functional

  • Oil pressure and temperature gauges read inaccurately

Ownership History

This 1979 Chevrolet El Camino was acquired by the seller in 2021.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

LS1-Powered 1979 Chevrolet El Camino

Last bid
Speelya71
Speelya71
$10,200
Seller
GeraldHudson_vzf5
GeraldHudson_vzf5
EndedJul 27, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids31
Views8,581

Comments & bids

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Speelya71's avatar
Speelya71
Jul 27 at 6:25 PM
$10,200bid placed 
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JohnnySaylorIroc350
Jul 27 at 5:45 PM
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Charles_Miele
Jul 27 at 5:35 PM
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Speelya71
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JohnnySaylorIroc350
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