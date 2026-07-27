Description

The 1979 Chevrolet El Camino is part of the fifth-generation lineup, produced from 1978 to 1987 on GM's G-body platform shared with the Chevrolet Malibu. As one of the last true body-on-frame, rear-wheel-drive intermediates GM built, the G-body chassis has become a favored platform for modern engine swaps.

This ‘79 El Camino was refurbished and modified under previous ownership approximately 10 years ago and was acquired by the seller in 2021. Under the hood, a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 has been installed along with a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission. The engine has been fitted with a Weiand aluminum intake manifold, a FAST throttle body, and Corvette fuel rail covers.

The body reportedly wears a respray in Cadillac Crystal Red Tintcoat, while the power adjustable split bench seat has been trimmed in black and red vinyl upholstery. Additional details include a Pilot Automotive steering wheel, an auxiliary oil temperature gauge, and a JVC CD stereo.

Work performed under the seller's care is reported to include an overhaul of the brake system, a rebuild of the transmission, replacement of the rear axles and bearings, and installation of a limited-slip differential along with 3.73:1 gears.

This 1979 Chevrolet El Camino is now offered with a clean Kansas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

5.7-liter LS1 V8 with Weiand intake manifold and FAST throttle body

700R4 four-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in Cadillac Crystal Red Tintcoat

14" steel Rally wheels with polished trim rings

Power front disc brakes

Power steering

Power-adjustable split bench seat

Factory Equipment

Power-assisted front disc and rear drum brakes

Tilt steering column

Power-adjustable bench seat

Power windows and door locks

Dual sport mirrors

Modifications

5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine

Weiand aluminum intake manifold

FAST throttle body

Corvette fuel rail covers

Manifold fuel pressure gauge

700R4 4-speed automatic transmission

Deep sump transmission pan

GPS-based speedometer added

Stainless steel front brake lines

JVC CD head unit

Tinted windows

SS badging

Black and red vinyl upholstery

Servicing & Documentation

The following service is said to have been performed under current ownership:

February 2024: Front brake calipers, rotors, and pads Master cylinder replaced Front b rake lines replaced Proportioning valve replaced Front wheel bearings replaced Rear drums turned Rear brake shoes replaced Rear wheel cylinders replaced

January 2024: Battery replaced

July 2023: Limited-slip rear axle rebuilt 3.73 ring and pinion, axles, and bearings installed

October 2021: 700R4 transmission rebuilt



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Paint imperfection at passenger-side drip rail

Dash illumination is dim

Speedometer, tachometer, oil pressure gauge, and clock non-functional

Oil pressure and temperature gauges read inaccurately

Ownership History

This 1979 Chevrolet El Camino was acquired by the seller in 2021.