Auction ended.

1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $28,000 on 06/19/26
Result
1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (121)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINFJ40269116
Mileage indicated13,750 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine4.2L Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSUV, Wagon

Video gallery

1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser Highlight Video
Play

Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 is one of the most iconic off-road vehicles ever built, renowned for its durability, simplicity, and go-anywhere capability. Introduced in the early 1960s, the FJ40 became a global benchmark for rugged 4x4 design, earning a reputation among adventurers and overlanders alike.

This ’78 FJ40 is reportedly a Bolivian import that was refurbished at some point. It is powered by a 4.2L inline-six engine said to have been bored over, and modified with fuel injection and a Davis Unified Ignition system. It delivers power to the rear or all four wheels through a 4-speed manual transmission and a 2-speed transfer case. Stock 15" wheels wear 35" tires, and the truck features aftermarket suspension components.

Inside, this Land Cruiser features gray fabric upholstery and an aftermarket audio system.

This South American-market 1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Iconic FJ40 Land Cruiser with upgrades

  • Fuel-injected 4.2L OHV inline-six engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Red body with a white roof and grille

Factory Equipment

  • Part-time four-wheel drive

  • Solid front and rear axles

  • Front power disc brakes

  • Swing-out rear cargo door

  • Twin rear jump seats

  • External spare tire mount

  • 15" wheels

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • 35" BFGoodrich tires

    • Winch

    • Warn locking hubs

    • Aftermarket lighting

    • Chrome hitch

  • Interior

    • Gray cloth upholstery

    • Pioneer head unit

  • Engine

    • 4.2L inline-six engine, reportedly fitted with a bored block and aftermarket pistons

    • New rotating assembly and associated components

    • Davis Unified ignition system

    • Multi-point fuel injection system

    • Stainless steel exhaust system

Servicing

The selling dealer reports that the transmission has been overhauled.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Additional Information

The consigning dealer states, “This iconic overlander is a testament to the rugged, reliable and versatile reputation of the famous Toyota FJ series of 4x4s. It’s an amazing example of the breed with all the upgrades for functionality and performance with none of the compromises. It's ready to go; drives great and can do hard work, or casual beach cruising.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser

Last bid
mikegreen_0tyz
mikegreen_0tyz
$28,000
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids18
Views9,740
Bids
mikegreen_0tyz's avatar
mikegreen_0tyz
Jun 19 at 6:26 PM
$28,000bid placed 
801Driver's avatar
801Driver
Jun 19 at 1:56 PM
$27,000bid placed 
mikegreen_0tyz's avatar
mikegreen_0tyz
Jun 19 at 9:44 AM
$25,555bid placed 
HLynch_d00h's avatar
HLynch_d00h
Jun 18 at 6:19 PM
$25,000bid placed 
mikegreen_0tyz's avatar
mikegreen_0tyz
Jun 18 at 2:42 AM
$23,000bid placed 

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