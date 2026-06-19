Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 is one of the most iconic off-road vehicles ever built, renowned for its durability, simplicity, and go-anywhere capability. Introduced in the early 1960s, the FJ40 became a global benchmark for rugged 4x4 design, earning a reputation among adventurers and overlanders alike.

This ’78 FJ40 is reportedly a Bolivian import that was refurbished at some point. It is powered by a 4.2L inline-six engine said to have been bored over, and modified with fuel injection and a Davis Unified Ignition system. It delivers power to the rear or all four wheels through a 4-speed manual transmission and a 2-speed transfer case. Stock 15" wheels wear 35" tires, and the truck features aftermarket suspension components.

Inside, this Land Cruiser features gray fabric upholstery and an aftermarket audio system.

This South American-market 1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Iconic FJ40 Land Cruiser with upgrades

Fuel-injected 4.2L OHV inline-six engine

4-speed manual transmission

Red body with a white roof and grille

Factory Equipment

Part-time four-wheel drive

Solid front and rear axles

Front power disc brakes

Swing-out rear cargo door

Twin rear jump seats

External spare tire mount

15" wheels

Modifications

Exterior 35" BFGoodrich tires Winch Warn locking hubs Aftermarket lighting Chrome hitch

Interior Gray cloth upholstery Pioneer head unit

Engine 4.2L inline-six engine, reportedly fitted with a bored block and aftermarket pistons New rotating assembly and associated components Davis Unified ignition system Multi-point fuel injection system Stainless steel exhaust system



Servicing

The selling dealer reports that the transmission has been overhauled.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Additional Information

The consigning dealer states, “This iconic overlander is a testament to the rugged, reliable and versatile reputation of the famous Toyota FJ series of 4x4s. It’s an amazing example of the breed with all the upgrades for functionality and performance with none of the compromises. It's ready to go; drives great and can do hard work, or casual beach cruising.”