Auction ended.

RoW 1978 Porsche 930 Turbo RUF BTR 5-Speed (Lot 69)

Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 10/30/26
Result
RoW 1978 Porsche 930 Turbo RUF BTR 5-Speed (Lot 69)
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (183)

Ending Fri, Oct 30 at 6:47 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN9308700238
Mileage indicated38,600 Miles
LocationSavannah, Georgia
EngineTurbocharged 3.4L Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

Video gallery

1978 Porsche 930 Turbo RUF BTR Walk Around and Cold Start
Play
1978 Porsche 930 Turbo RUF BTR Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens — a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

* * *

Introduced for 1978, the Porsche 930 Turbo received its most significant early evolution, replacing the original 3.0-liter engine with a 3.3-liter turbocharged flat-six fitted with an intercooler and producing approximately 300 horsepower in European specification.

Instantly recognizable by its flared fenders, wide stance, and distinctive rear “whale tail” spoiler, the 930 was the fastest production car in Germany and established the template for every turbocharged 911 that followed.

The 1978 version was offered exclusively as a coupe and was equipped with Porsche's robust four-speed gearbox, whose widely spaced ratios left some owners asking for a closer-ratio alternative. That’s when RUF stepped in with a unique five-speed manual.

RUF, founded in Pfaffenhausen, Germany, earned a reputation for transforming already potent Porsche models into faster, more refined, and more exclusive machines. Eventually becoming a manufacturer with its own vehicle identification numbers (VINs), RUF offered comprehensive upgrades that included engine enhancements, suspension modifications, aerodynamic improvements, and, most notably, proprietary five-speed transmissions designed to further enhance the capabilities of Porsche's 930 Turbo.

This 1978 Porsche 930 Turbo is a Rest of World (RoW) example that was built by RUF in Germany prior to its 1984 importation to the U.S. Its flat-six is said to have been modified to 3.4L, and it is paired with a RUF-built close-ratio five-speed manual gearbox.

Finished in white over a black interior with plaid inserts, the car features a RUF front fascia with an integrated front oil cooler and staggered 17" RUF Speedline alloy wheels mounted over disc brakes with cross-drilled rotors. Additional features include aftermarket audio components and a three-spoke steering wheel.

This RUF-built 1978 Porsche 930 Turbo RUF BTR is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection  

  • RUF-modified 3.4L turbocharged flat-six  

  • RUF 5-speed manual transmission  

  • Finished in white paint  

  • Black interior with high-back sport bucket seats

Factory Equipment

  • Flared front and rear wheel arches  

  • Wide-body Turbo-specific bodywork  

  • Rear "whale tail" spoiler with intercooler housing  

  • Cross-drilled rotors 

  • Rack-and-pinion steering  

  • Power windows and mirrors

RUF Equipment

  • RUF-built 3.4L flat-six 

  • RUF intercooler 

  • RUF close-ratio five-speed gearbox  

  • RUF front fascia with integrated oil cooler 

  • RUF/Speedline staggered 9x17 front and 10x17 alloy wheels 

  • RUF steering wheel 

  • RUF tachometer 

  • RUF sill plates and carpeted floor mats 

  • RUF sports seats with plaid inserts 

  • RUF center console with additional instrumentation

Modifications

  • Kenwood audio 

  • Auxiliary instrumentation  

  • Adjustable boost controller

Known Imperfections

  • While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Ownership History

This 1978 Porsche 930 RUF is offered from The Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles. The current owner has had it since April 2007 when it was acquired out of Colorado.

Additional Information

The seller states, “I purchased this car in Colorado on April 13, 2007. I had negotiated with the owner for a long time, and I was in California with an empty trailer after dropping off some interiors, so I called him again as I was leaving California. I visited him, had a good time, haggled with him, struck a deal, and stayed the night. The next morning I wired the money and loaded the car into the trailer — then drove through a snowstorm to get home.

“The car was built in Pfaffenhausen, Germany, and has a Porsche VIN because RUF didn’t get its fabricator license until 1983. The engine is a Euro 930, and RUF built it. I drove it for 3-4 months — about 2,500 miles — and I didn’t do any notable work besides basic maintenance.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Additional documents

RUF Catalog 1978

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

RoW 1978 Porsche 930 Turbo RUF BTR 5-Speed (Lot 69) · No reserve

Sold to
Jeb054
Jeb054
$288,825
Seller
Ramsey-Potts
Ramsey-Potts
EndedOct 30, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC
Bids77
Views35,487

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