Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

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Debuting in 1973, the International Race of Champions (IROC) pitted elite drivers from different disciplines against one another in identical machinery. For its inaugural seasons, Porsche built 15 colorful 911 Carrera RSRs, combining elements of Porsche's developing Carrera RS and RSR programs, and were powered by 2,994cc, 315-horsepower flat-six engines. Although later IROC seasons adopted different cars, those colorful 3.0-liter Porsche RSRs remain enduring symbols of the series' original pure-driver concept.

Karl’s first track-event car, this 1978 Porsche 911SC was instrumental in developing his passion for track driving, ultimately leading him to acquiring a 993 Super Cup car (Lot 100). He purchased the 911SC with roughly 90,000 miles and drove it more than 100,000 miles during his ownership.

The shell later went to Vision Motorsports in California for a roll cage, and it is further equipped with 930 Turbo trailing arms and Smart Racing adjustable camber boxes. Modifications to the torsion tube allow installation of a G50 five- or six-speed transaxle, with the chassis also prepared for a donut mount.

While it was intended to be an IROC-style tribute, the car is currently incomplete without engine, transaxle, or other components.

This 1978 Porsche 911SC is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with a clean Pennsylvania in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Karl’s first track-event car

Ready for G50 five- or six-speed transaxle

Roll cage by Vision Motorsports

Modifications

930 Turbo trailing arms

Smart Racing camber boxes provide camber and ride-height adjustment

Modified torsion tube to accommodate a G50 five- or six-speed transaxle

Prepared for a donut-style transmission mount

Roll cage fabricated by Vision Motorsports in California

Fiberglass body kit from Getty Design

Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Incomplete without engine, transaxle, or other components.

Ownership History

This 1978 Porsche 911SC Project is offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.