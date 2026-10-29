Auction ended.

1978 Porsche 911 Track Car Project (Lot 66)

Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 10/29/26
Result
1978 Porsche 911 Track Car Project (Lot 66)
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (121)

Ending Thu, Oct 29 at 8:43 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN9118202072
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationSavannah, Georgia
EngineNone
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue/White

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Addenda and errata

  • Please note additional photos have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

* * *

Debuting in 1973, the International Race of Champions (IROC) pitted elite drivers from different disciplines against one another in identical machinery. For its inaugural seasons, Porsche built 15 colorful 911 Carrera RSRs, combining elements of Porsche's developing Carrera RS and RSR programs, and were powered by 2,994cc, 315-horsepower flat-six engines. Although later IROC seasons adopted different cars, those colorful 3.0-liter Porsche RSRs remain enduring symbols of the series' original pure-driver concept.

Karl’s first track-event car, this 1978 Porsche 911SC was instrumental in developing his passion for track driving, ultimately leading him to acquiring a 993 Super Cup car (Lot 100). He purchased the 911SC with roughly 90,000 miles and drove it more than 100,000 miles during his ownership.

The shell later went to Vision Motorsports in California for a roll cage, and it is further equipped with 930 Turbo trailing arms and Smart Racing adjustable camber boxes. Modifications to the torsion tube allow installation of a G50 five- or six-speed transaxle, with the chassis also prepared for a donut mount.

While it was intended to be an IROC-style tribute, the car is currently incomplete without engine, transaxle, or other components.

This 1978 Porsche 911SC is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with a clean Pennsylvania in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection 

  • Karl’s first track-event car 

  • Ready for G50 five- or six-speed transaxle 

  • Roll cage by Vision Motorsports

Modifications

  • 930 Turbo trailing arms 

  • Smart Racing camber boxes provide camber and ride-height adjustment 

  • Modified torsion tube to accommodate a G50 five- or six-speed transaxle 

  • Prepared for a donut-style transmission mount 

  • Roll cage fabricated by Vision Motorsports in California  

  • Fiberglass body kit from Getty Design

Known Imperfections

  • While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery. 

  • Incomplete without engine, transaxle, or other components.

Ownership History

This 1978 Porsche 911SC Project is offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1978 Porsche 911 Track Car Project (Lot 66) · No reserve

Sold to
sawmotorsport
sawmotorsport
$17,025
Seller
Swiftmotoring
Swiftmotoring
EndedOct 29, 2026 at 8:43 PM UTC
Bids23
Views9,386

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

sawmotorsport's avatar
sawmotorsport
Oct 29 at 8:41 PM
$15,911bid placed 
MM_v0o3au's avatar
MM_v0o3au
Oct 29 at 8:40 PM
$15,661bid placed 
sawmotorsport's avatar
sawmotorsport
Oct 29 at 8:39 PM
$15,411bid placed 
MM_v0o3au's avatar
MM_v0o3au
Oct 29 at 8:39 PM
$15,161bid placed 
sawmotorsport's avatar
sawmotorsport
Oct 29 at 8:38 PM
$14,911bid placed 
MM_v0o3au's avatar
MM_v0o3au
Oct 29 at 8:38 PM
$14,661bid placed 
sawmotorsport's avatar
sawmotorsport
Oct 29 at 8:37 PM
$14,411bid placed 
MM_v0o3au's avatar
MM_v0o3au
Oct 29 at 8:31 PM
$14,161bid placed 
DH_cut2t1's avatar
DH_cut2t1
Oct 29 at 8:15 PM
$13,911bid placed 
sawmotorsport's avatar
sawmotorsport
Oct 29 at 8:14 PM
$13,161bid placed 
DH_cut2t1's avatar
DH_cut2t1
Oct 29 at 8:12 PM
$12,911bid placed 
sawmotorsport's avatar
sawmotorsport
Oct 29 at 8:11 PM
$11,161bid placed 
DH_cut2t1's avatar
DH_cut2t1
Oct 29 at 6:58 PM
$10,911bid placed 
G7miami's avatar
G7miami
Oct 28 at 2:30 PM
$9,777bid placed 
DH_cut2t1's avatar
DH_cut2t1
Oct 26 at 12:33 PM
$9,500bid placed 
MM_v0o3au's avatar
MM_v0o3au
Oct 23 at 2:14 PM
$9,000bid placed 
JoesGarageWI's avatar
JoesGarageWI
Oct 23 at 12:52 PM
$7,000bid placed 
DH_cut2t1's avatar
DH_cut2t1
Oct 23 at 10:39 AM
$6,500bid placed 
MM_v0o3au's avatar
MM_v0o3au
Oct 22 at 4:51 AM
$6,000bid placed 
Rocket26's avatar
Rocket26
Oct 21 at 2:14 AM
$5,000bid placed 
Bmiller's avatar
Bmiller
Oct 12 at 3:32 AM
$3,700bid placed 
CJMMOTOWERKZ's avatar
CJMMOTOWERKZ
Oct 3 at 5:20 AM
$3,600bid placed 
Firesharter's avatar
Firesharter
Oct 2 at 1:33 PM
$3,500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026