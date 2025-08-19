1978 Pontiac Firebird Esprit Sky Bird 350

No reserve
1 day
$8,000
1978 Pontiac Firebird Esprit Sky Bird 350
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Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN2T87L8L127805
Mileage indicated57,500 Miles TMU
LocationHershey, Pennsylvania
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlue

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1978 Pontiac Firebird: Start Up and Drive
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Description

The AACA Museum at Hershey is truly America’s transportation experience. The 71,000-square-foot museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania, opened on 26 June 2003 and since then has displayed vintage automobiles in a truly unique way. Visitors walk through eight decades in time while traveling from New York to San Francisco with iconic settings revealing vehicles from generations of American motoring. The AACA Museum at Hershey ranks among the top automotive museums in the world and has been recognized by the Smithsonian as an Affiliate Museum. Hagerty Marketplace is again honored to offer this collection of exceptional and unusual vehicles from the AACA Museum at Hershey.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE   

The 1978 Pontiac Firebird Esprit delivered the luxury-oriented side of Pontiac’s popular second-generation Firebird lineup. While the Trans Am emphasized performance and aggressive styling, the Esprit appealed to buyers seeking comfort, distinctive looks, and everyday drivability. Available with several engine choices, including Pontiac’s 350ci V8, the Esprit featured upgraded trim, plush interiors, and refined styling. A notable variant was the Sky Bird, a special-edition Esprit finished in unique Lombard Blue paint with color-coordinated accents, decals, and wheels.   

This 1978 Firebird Esprit Sky Bird is powered by a 350ci V8 fed by a four-barrel carburetor. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission linked to a limited-slip differential, and braking is provided by discs up front and drums out back.   

Finished in two-tone Lombard Blue with Sky Bird decals, the body rides on blue-accented "snowflake" alloy wheels and features bright trim.   

Inside, front bucket seats are upholstered in blue Lombardy cloth and complemented by color-coordinated trim. Additional amenities include power-assisted steering and power-operated windows and door locks. A JVC head unit with a cassette player is mounted in the dashboard, and an oil pressure gauge is mounted next to the tilt steering column.   

This 1978 Sky Bird is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist on behalf of the AACA with a broadcast sheet and a clean Pennsylvania title.  

Highlights  

  • W60 Sky Bird appearance package 

  • Powered by a 350ci V8 with a four-barrel carburetor 

  • Three-speed automatic transmission 

  • Lombard Blue paint  

  • Blue cloth upholstery 

 Factory Equipment  

  • 15” cast-alloy “snowflake” wheels with blue accents 

  • Front disc brakes and rear drums 

  • Limited-slip rear differential 

  • Power-assisted steering 

  • Power-operated windows and door locks 

  • Engine-turned dashboard trim 

  • The chassis number (2T87L8L127805) decodes as: 

    • 2 – Pontiac division 

    • T – Esprit series 

    • 87 – 2‑door hardtop 

    • L – 350ci V8, 4 bbl. 

    • 8 – 1978 model year 

    • L – Van Nuys, California, assembly plant 

    • 127805 – Production sequence number 

  • The Fisher body tag decodes as follows: 

    • ST 78 2FS87 – 1978 Firebird coupe 

    • L 083403 – Van Nuys, California, assembly plant; body sequence number 

    • A51 – Front bucket seats 

    • 30L 30U – Lombard Blue paint 

    • 12C – Third week of December production 

    • 200802 – Fisher Body time/date code 

 Modifications  

  • Thin-whitewall tires 

  • JVC head unit with cassette player 

  • Oil pressure gauge mounted under the dashboard 

 Documentation 

  • Broadcast sheet 

 Known Imperfections  

  • Imperfections in the finish and peeling decals 

  • Faded and worn interior trim 

  • Corrosion on underbody components 

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Donnie Gould Phone: 954.647.0779 Email: dgould@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1978 Pontiac Firebird Esprit Sky Bird 350 · No reserve

Current bid
OS_ea395r
OS_ea395r
$8,000
Seller
Donnie_Gould
Donnie_Gould
EndingFri, Sep 25 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids17
Views6,752

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