Description

The AACA Museum at Hershey is truly America’s transportation experience. The 71,000-square-foot museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania, opened on 26 June 2003 and since then has displayed vintage automobiles in a truly unique way. Visitors walk through eight decades in time while traveling from New York to San Francisco with iconic settings revealing vehicles from generations of American motoring. The AACA Museum at Hershey ranks among the top automotive museums in the world and has been recognized by the Smithsonian as an Affiliate Museum. Hagerty Marketplace is again honored to offer this collection of exceptional and unusual vehicles from the AACA Museum at Hershey.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1978 Pontiac Firebird Esprit delivered the luxury-oriented side of Pontiac’s popular second-generation Firebird lineup. While the Trans Am emphasized performance and aggressive styling, the Esprit appealed to buyers seeking comfort, distinctive looks, and everyday drivability. Available with several engine choices, including Pontiac’s 350ci V8, the Esprit featured upgraded trim, plush interiors, and refined styling. A notable variant was the Sky Bird, a special-edition Esprit finished in unique Lombard Blue paint with color-coordinated accents, decals, and wheels.

This 1978 Firebird Esprit Sky Bird is powered by a 350ci V8 fed by a four-barrel carburetor. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission linked to a limited-slip differential, and braking is provided by discs up front and drums out back.

Finished in two-tone Lombard Blue with Sky Bird decals, the body rides on blue-accented "snowflake" alloy wheels and features bright trim.

Inside, front bucket seats are upholstered in blue Lombardy cloth and complemented by color-coordinated trim. Additional amenities include power-assisted steering and power-operated windows and door locks. A JVC head unit with a cassette player is mounted in the dashboard, and an oil pressure gauge is mounted next to the tilt steering column.

This 1978 Sky Bird is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist on behalf of the AACA with a broadcast sheet and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

W60 Sky Bird appearance package

Powered by a 350ci V8 with a four-barrel carburetor

Three-speed automatic transmission

Lombard Blue paint

Blue cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

15” cast-alloy “snowflake” wheels with blue accents

Front disc brakes and rear drums

Limited-slip rear differential

Power-assisted steering

Power-operated windows and door locks

Engine-turned dashboard trim

The chassis number (2T87L8L127805) decodes as: 2 – Pontiac division T – Esprit series 87 – 2‑door hardtop L – 350ci V8, 4 bbl. 8 – 1978 model year L – Van Nuys, California, assembly plant 127805 – Production sequence number

The Fisher body tag decodes as follows: ST 78 2FS87 – 1978 Firebird coupe L 083403 – Van Nuys, California, assembly plant; body sequence number A51 – Front bucket seats 30L 30U – Lombard Blue paint 12C – Third week of December production 200802 – Fisher Body time/date code



Modifications

Thin-whitewall tires

JVC head unit with cassette player

Oil pressure gauge mounted under the dashboard

Documentation

Broadcast sheet

Known Imperfections

Imperfections in the finish and peeling decals

Faded and worn interior trim

Corrosion on underbody components

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Donnie Gould Phone: 954.647.0779 Email: dgould@hagerty.com