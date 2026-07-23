Description

The SJ-generation Cherokee was Jeep's answer to the growing market for capable, full-size four-wheel-drive wagons, and the Cherokee Chief stood at the top of that lineup. The SJ Cherokee's combination of a truck-derived ladder frame, full-size interior, and Jeep's proven Quadra-Trac full-time four-wheel-drive system made it a genuine dual-purpose vehicle — equally suited to a dirt road or an on-pavement commute.

Introduced as a distinct trim package in 1975, the Chief brought two-tone paint with bold bodyside graphics and a sense of identity when truck-based 4x4s were beginning to find a lifestyle audience alongside their traditional utility buyers.

This 1978 Cherokee Chief is presented in bronze and black with Cherokee Chief bodyside graphics over a tan vinyl interior. Power comes from a 360ci V8 backed by a three-speed automatic transmission and a Quadra-Trac four-wheel-drive system.

The truck has been with the seller since 2010.

This 1978 Jeep Cherokee Chief is offered with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Cherokee Chief two-tone paint with bodyside graphics

Tan vinyl interior

Quadra-Trac full-time four-wheel drive

Front push bar and roof rack

Factory Equipment

5.9L/360ci AMC V8 engine

Quadra-Trac full-time four-wheel-drive system

Power-assisted steering

Power front disc/rear drum brakes

15” steel wheels

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Fold-down rear tailgate

Roof rack

Front bench seat, fold-flat rear bench seat

AM/FM radio

Modifications

Front brush guard

Rear coilover shocks

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips, scratches, dents, and exterior imperfections

Wear on various interior surfaces

Driver’s seat upholstery is torn

Ownership History

This 1978 Jeep Cherokee Chief was acquired by the seller in 2010.