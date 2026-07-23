1978 Jeep Cherokee Chief 4x4
Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC
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Description
The SJ-generation Cherokee was Jeep's answer to the growing market for capable, full-size four-wheel-drive wagons, and the Cherokee Chief stood at the top of that lineup. The SJ Cherokee's combination of a truck-derived ladder frame, full-size interior, and Jeep's proven Quadra-Trac full-time four-wheel-drive system made it a genuine dual-purpose vehicle — equally suited to a dirt road or an on-pavement commute.
Introduced as a distinct trim package in 1975, the Chief brought two-tone paint with bold bodyside graphics and a sense of identity when truck-based 4x4s were beginning to find a lifestyle audience alongside their traditional utility buyers.
This 1978 Cherokee Chief is presented in bronze and black with Cherokee Chief bodyside graphics over a tan vinyl interior. Power comes from a 360ci V8 backed by a three-speed automatic transmission and a Quadra-Trac four-wheel-drive system.
The truck has been with the seller since 2010.
This 1978 Jeep Cherokee Chief is offered with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Cherokee Chief two-tone paint with bodyside graphics
Tan vinyl interior
Quadra-Trac full-time four-wheel drive
Front push bar and roof rack
Factory Equipment
5.9L/360ci AMC V8 engine
Quadra-Trac full-time four-wheel-drive system
Power-assisted steering
Power front disc/rear drum brakes
15” steel wheels
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Fold-down rear tailgate
Roof rack
Front bench seat, fold-flat rear bench seat
AM/FM radio
Modifications
Front brush guard
Rear coilover shocks
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips, scratches, dents, and exterior imperfections
Wear on various interior surfaces
Driver’s seat upholstery is torn
Ownership History
This 1978 Jeep Cherokee Chief was acquired by the seller in 2010.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.