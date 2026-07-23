Auction ended.

1978 Jeep Cherokee Chief 4x4

Bid to $4,550 on 07/23/26
Result
1978 Jeep Cherokee Chief 4x4
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
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Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (60)

Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJ8A17NN082372
Mileage indicated71,500 Miles TMU
LocationNiles, Ohio
Engine360ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorBrown/Black
Interior colorTan

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Description

The SJ-generation Cherokee was Jeep's answer to the growing market for capable, full-size four-wheel-drive wagons, and the Cherokee Chief stood at the top of that lineup. The SJ Cherokee's combination of a truck-derived ladder frame, full-size interior, and Jeep's proven Quadra-Trac full-time four-wheel-drive system made it a genuine dual-purpose vehicle — equally suited to a dirt road or an on-pavement commute.

Introduced as a distinct trim package in 1975, the Chief brought two-tone paint with bold bodyside graphics and a sense of identity when truck-based 4x4s were beginning to find a lifestyle audience alongside their traditional utility buyers.

This 1978 Cherokee Chief is presented in bronze and black with Cherokee Chief bodyside graphics over a tan vinyl interior. Power comes from a 360ci V8 backed by a three-speed automatic transmission and a Quadra-Trac four-wheel-drive system.

The truck has been with the seller since 2010.

This 1978 Jeep Cherokee Chief is offered with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Cherokee Chief two-tone paint with bodyside graphics

  • Tan vinyl interior

  • Quadra-Trac full-time four-wheel drive

  • Front push bar and roof rack

Factory Equipment

  • 5.9L/360ci AMC V8 engine

  • Quadra-Trac full-time four-wheel-drive system

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Power front disc/rear drum brakes

  • 15” steel wheels

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Fold-down rear tailgate

  • Roof rack

  • Front bench seat, fold-flat rear bench seat

  • AM/FM radio

Modifications

  • Front brush guard

  • Rear coilover shocks

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips, scratches, dents, and exterior imperfections

  • Wear on various interior surfaces

  • Driver’s seat upholstery is torn

Ownership History

This 1978 Jeep Cherokee Chief was acquired by the seller in 2010.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1978 Jeep Cherokee Chief 4x4

Last bid
KenCel
KenCel
$4,550
Seller
SS_vzjoj8
SS_vzjoj8
EndedJul 23, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC
Bids27
Views6,887

Comments & bids

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KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 23 at 6:32 PM
$4,550bid placed 
RG_bl0icl's avatar
RG_bl0icl
Jul 23 at 6:31 PM
$4,450bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 23 at 6:29 PM
$4,300bid placed 
RG_bl0icl's avatar
RG_bl0icl
Jul 23 at 6:28 PM
$4,200bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 23 at 6:28 PM
$4,100bid placed 
Chas1974's avatar
Chas1974
Jul 23 at 6:07 PM
$3,950bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 23 at 5:09 PM
$3,800bid placed 
RobertTucker_3ff6's avatar
RobertTucker_3ff6
Jul 23 at 4:41 PM
$3,700bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 23 at 3:42 PM
$3,600bid placed 
Hotwheels44's avatar
Hotwheels44
Jul 23 at 3:05 PM
$3,500bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 23 at 6:08 AM
$3,369bid placed 
diveflagler's avatar
diveflagler
Jul 22 at 8:46 PM
$3,269bid placed 
JB_Pontiac's avatar
JB_Pontiac
Jul 22 at 10:42 AM
$3,100bid placed 
JamesBraukman_cn8b's avatar
JamesBraukman_cn8b
Jul 18 at 9:55 PM
$3,000bid placed 
RG_bl0icl's avatar
RG_bl0icl
Jul 18 at 8:12 PM
$2,850bid placed 
JamesBraukman_cn8b's avatar
JamesBraukman_cn8b
Jul 15 at 6:47 PM
$2,750bid placed 
BKWoodford's avatar
BKWoodford
Jul 15 at 1:29 PM
$2,500bid placed 
JamesBraukman_cn8b's avatar
JamesBraukman_cn8b
Jul 15 at 11:41 AM
$2,000bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 14 at 1:30 PM
$1,900bid placed 
JamesBraukman_cn8b's avatar
JamesBraukman_cn8b
Jul 14 at 1:13 PM
$1,800bid placed 
DS_d2d9h4's avatar
DS_d2d9h4
Jul 13 at 8:31 PM
$1,700bid placed 
Malibu_Seabass' avatar
Malibu_Seabass
Jul 13 at 1:35 PM
$1,600bid placed 
JamesBraukman_cn8b's avatar
JamesBraukman_cn8b
Jul 13 at 1:26 PM
$1,500bid placed 
Malibu_Seabass' avatar
Malibu_Seabass
Jul 13 at 1:24 PM
$1,222bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 13 at 1:22 PM
$700bid placed 
Malibu_Seabass' avatar
Malibu_Seabass
Jul 13 at 2:04 AM
$600bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 11 at 5:07 PM
$500bid placed 

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