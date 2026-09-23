Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1978 Ford Granada was part of Ford's first-generation Granada line, introduced in 1975 as a compact luxury car aimed at buyers seeking comfort, style, and value. Developed as a more upscale alternative to the Maverick, the Granada featured traditional rear-wheel-drive engineering and styling inspired by European luxury sedans, particularly the Mercedes-Benz 280. Available as a two-door coupe or four-door sedan, it became a popular choice during the fuel-conscious late 1970s. The top-of-the-line Ghia trim added premium touches such as upgraded upholstery, woodgrain interior accents, extra sound insulation, distinctive trim, and available luxury options including power accessories and air conditioning. The Granada Ghia represented Ford's effort to deliver affordable luxury to American drivers.

This Granada Ghia two-door is powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Staggered-width Cragar 14" wheels are mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back.

Finished from the factory in white (9D), the body features a green half-landau vinyl roof, opera windows, and Ghia fender badges. Modifications include a faux hood scoop with "351" emblems, a decklid wing, and polished exhaust outlets.

Inside, Dark Jade (BR) cloth upholstery is joined by color-coordinated trim and complemented by woodgrain accents. Amenities include a tilting steering wheel and an AM/FM stereo with an 8-track player.

This Granada Ghia is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

Ghia trim

Powered by a 302ci V8

Three-speed automatic transmission

Finished in white

Dark Jade cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

Polished bumpers and bright trim

Green half-landau vinyl roof

Opera windows

Bodyside molding

Two rows of bench seating

Tilting steering wheel

AM/FM stereo with an 8-track player

The VIN, 8W81F251782, decodes as follows: 8 – 1978 model year W – Wayne, Michigan, assembly plant 81 – Granada two-door F – 302ci V8

The identification sticker decodes as follows: 9DYR – White paint, Jade half-landau roof 58 – Twin Cities, Minnesota, district sales office 68H – Granada 2-door body BR – Dark Jade trim B - 2.47 Conventional Axle W – C4 automatic transmission A - Ford factory installed, integral air conditioning



Modifications

Hood scoop with “351” emblems

Decklid-mounted wing

Polished exhaust outlets

14” Cragar five-spoke wheels

Negotiator HP Touring 205/70 front tires

Firestone Firehawk SS 245/60 rear tires

Steering wheel cover

Known Imperfections

Imperfections in the finish

Crack in the center stack trim

Faded and worn interior trim

Ownership History

This 1978 Ford Granada was acquired by the current owner in March 2026.

Included Items