1978 Ford Granada Ghia 2-Door
Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1978 Ford Granada was part of Ford's first-generation Granada line, introduced in 1975 as a compact luxury car aimed at buyers seeking comfort, style, and value. Developed as a more upscale alternative to the Maverick, the Granada featured traditional rear-wheel-drive engineering and styling inspired by European luxury sedans, particularly the Mercedes-Benz 280. Available as a two-door coupe or four-door sedan, it became a popular choice during the fuel-conscious late 1970s. The top-of-the-line Ghia trim added premium touches such as upgraded upholstery, woodgrain interior accents, extra sound insulation, distinctive trim, and available luxury options including power accessories and air conditioning. The Granada Ghia represented Ford's effort to deliver affordable luxury to American drivers.
This Granada Ghia two-door is powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Staggered-width Cragar 14" wheels are mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back.
Finished from the factory in white (9D), the body features a green half-landau vinyl roof, opera windows, and Ghia fender badges. Modifications include a faux hood scoop with "351" emblems, a decklid wing, and polished exhaust outlets.
Inside, Dark Jade (BR) cloth upholstery is joined by color-coordinated trim and complemented by woodgrain accents. Amenities include a tilting steering wheel and an AM/FM stereo with an 8-track player.
This Granada Ghia is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title.
Highlights
Ghia trim
Powered by a 302ci V8
Three-speed automatic transmission
Finished in white
Dark Jade cloth upholstery
Factory Equipment
Polished bumpers and bright trim
Green half-landau vinyl roof
Opera windows
Bodyside molding
Two rows of bench seating
Tilting steering wheel
AM/FM stereo with an 8-track player
The VIN, 8W81F251782, decodes as follows:
8 – 1978 model year
W – Wayne, Michigan, assembly plant
81 – Granada two-door
F – 302ci V8
The identification sticker decodes as follows:
9DYR – White paint, Jade half-landau roof
58 – Twin Cities, Minnesota, district sales office
68H – Granada 2-door body
BR – Dark Jade trim
B - 2.47 Conventional Axle
W – C4 automatic transmission
A - Ford factory installed, integral air conditioning
Modifications
Hood scoop with “351” emblems
Decklid-mounted wing
Polished exhaust outlets
14” Cragar five-spoke wheels
Negotiator HP Touring 205/70 front tires
Firestone Firehawk SS 245/60 rear tires
Steering wheel cover
Known Imperfections
Imperfections in the finish
Crack in the center stack trim
Faded and worn interior trim
Ownership History
This 1978 Ford Granada was acquired by the current owner in March 2026.
Included Items
Rubberized floor mats
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.