Auction ended.

1978 Ford Granada Ghia 2-Door

No reserve
Sold for on 09/23/26
Result
1978 Ford Granada Ghia 2-Door
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Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN8W81F251782
Mileage indicated30,300 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine302ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorGreen

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Video gallery

1978 Ford Granada Ghia 2-Door Open Walk Around
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1978 Ford Granada Ghia 2-Door Engine Bay & Interior
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1978 Ford Granada Ghia 2-Door Start Up & Idle
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1978 Ford Granada Ghia 2-Door Exterior Walk Around
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1978 Ford Granada Ghia 2-Door Ride Along
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1978 Ford Granada Ghia 2-Door Ride Along
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE   

The 1978 Ford Granada was part of Ford's first-generation Granada line, introduced in 1975 as a compact luxury car aimed at buyers seeking comfort, style, and value. Developed as a more upscale alternative to the Maverick, the Granada featured traditional rear-wheel-drive engineering and styling inspired by European luxury sedans, particularly the Mercedes-Benz 280. Available as a two-door coupe or four-door sedan, it became a popular choice during the fuel-conscious late 1970s. The top-of-the-line Ghia trim added premium touches such as upgraded upholstery, woodgrain interior accents, extra sound insulation, distinctive trim, and available luxury options including power accessories and air conditioning. The Granada Ghia represented Ford's effort to deliver affordable luxury to American drivers.  

This Granada Ghia two-door is powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Staggered-width Cragar 14" wheels are mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back.    

Finished from the factory in white (9D), the body features a green half-landau vinyl roof, opera windows, and Ghia fender badges. Modifications include a faux hood scoop with "351" emblems, a decklid wing, and polished exhaust outlets.  

Inside, Dark Jade (BR) cloth upholstery is joined by color-coordinated trim and complemented by woodgrain accents. Amenities include a tilting steering wheel and an AM/FM stereo with an 8-track player.   

This Granada Ghia is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title.   

Highlights  

  • Ghia trim 

  • Powered by a 302ci V8 

  • Three-speed automatic transmission 

  • Finished in white 

  • Dark Jade cloth upholstery 

 Factory Equipment  

  • Polished bumpers and bright trim  

  • Green half-landau vinyl roof 

  • Opera windows 

  • Bodyside molding  

  • Two rows of bench seating 

  • Tilting steering wheel

  • AM/FM stereo with an 8-track player 

  • The VIN, 8W81F251782, decodes as follows: 

    • 8 – 1978 model year 

    • W – Wayne, Michigan, assembly plant 

    • 81 – Granada two-door 

    • F – 302ci V8 

  • The identification sticker decodes as follows: 

    • 9DYR – White paint, Jade half-landau roof 

    • 58 – Twin Cities, Minnesota, district sales office 

    • 68H – Granada 2-door body 

    • BR – Dark Jade trim 

    • B - 2.47 Conventional Axle 

    • W – C4 automatic transmission 

    • A - Ford factory installed, integral air conditioning 

 Modifications  

  • Hood scoop with “351” emblems 

  • Decklid-mounted wing 

  • Polished exhaust outlets 

  • 14” Cragar five-spoke wheels 

  • Negotiator HP Touring 205/70 front tires 

  • Firestone Firehawk SS 245/60 rear tires 

  • Steering wheel cover 

 Known Imperfections  

  • Imperfections in the finish 

  • Crack in the center stack trim 

  • Faded and worn interior trim 

 Ownership History  

This 1978 Ford Granada was acquired by the current owner in March 2026.    

Included Items  

  • Rubberized floor mats    

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1978 Ford Granada Ghia 2-Door · No reserve

Sold to
WS_rlg5qw
WS_rlg5qw
$7,000
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedSep 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids16
Views6,293

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